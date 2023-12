Even if they get it through the Lords, the Courts are waiting - and it won't clear that hurdle.



It's all just fluff anyway. I think Little Fishy wants to get it through Parliament then have it blocked by the courts so the Tory scum can play on the "who rules this country? elected MPs or radicalised lefty judges following foreign laws" card even harder







This is exactly it. Look at it this way, the backlog of cases means that if someone comes here on a small boat it will still take years for their asylum claim to be processed, then as we were saying yesterday Rwanda are only taking a few hundred people anyway so even after it taking years to process a case and the asylum seeker looses their claim there is still at least a 97% chance they won’t be sent to Rwanda. Not much of a deterrent for anyone I’d say.