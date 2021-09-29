« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1138600 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,090
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28880 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm »
Yeah Im not too worried about them even if they got Frottage. They wont though, they normally know the correct way back once out of power.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,120
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28881 on: Yesterday at 09:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 10:42:13 am

Jesus fucking Christ
The time between now and the next election is going to be filled with increasingly desperate attempts to keep flinging shit at the walls in the hope that something sticks.  Sunak has absolutely no idea what the people of this country want, and even if he did he has no idea how to actually deliver it.

We've been through the 5 pledges, David Cameron nostalgia, the war on motorists, the war on woke, the war on the environment, the change candidate (lol).  Constant unending relaunches, each being met with the same predictable slump in the polls.  They were really hoping that they could try and fight an election over Rwanda but their own immigration minister has quit and told everyone it won't work.

I've got no idea what he's going to come up with next, maybe bringing back fox hunting or something to do with the metric martyrs.  What people really want is a steady economy and some basically functional public services, but they've spent the last 13 years fucking those up so it's just going to be an endless cycle of gimmicks like this until the electorate puts them out of their misery.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,909
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28882 on: Today at 07:35:22 am »
Frottage loses another vote I see.

I assume celebrity shit is done on voting.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,133
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28883 on: Today at 08:27:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:35:22 am
Frottage loses another vote I see.

I assume celebrity shit is done on voting.

The mugs paid him 1.5 million though.
Logged

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,213
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28884 on: Today at 10:20:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:27:27 am
The mugs paid him 1.5 million though.


Reckon he'll be taking it to Coutts and demanding they reopen his bank account?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28885 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
Shapps oi tv still claiming human trafficking people to Rwanda is about their safety crossing ted channel in a small boat

What a c*nt
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28886 on: Today at 12:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:20:35 am

Reckon he'll be taking it to Coutts and demanding they reopen his bank account?
If he should do that, I would like to see Coutts to turn him down on the grounds of him being a c*nt. I can dream.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28887 on: Today at 01:49:30 pm »
ERG (now referring to themselves as part of a Tory star chamber) has effectively said Sunaks stop the boats Rwanda bill should be scrapped and government should start again.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28888 on: Today at 01:58:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:49:30 pm
ERG (now referring to themselves as part of a Tory star chamber) has effectively said Sunaks stop the boats Rwanda bill should be scrapped and government should start again.
Which begs the question, who is the policy aimed at impressing?  The moderate cranks that sit just to the left of the ERG?!

It certainly isn't a policy based on resolving the actual issue and even as a culture war piece of nonsense it's got little going for it.

Keep it up Rishi lad!  We'll suck up a few more months of pain if it means you get a few more Tories booted out come the election.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28889 on: Today at 02:19:30 pm »
Sunak getting defensive on the eat out to help out policy within the Covid inquiry now.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28890 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:58:13 pm
Which begs the question, who is the policy aimed at impressing?  The moderate cranks that sit just to the left of the ERG?!

It certainly isn't a policy based on resolving the actual issue and even as a culture war piece of nonsense it's got little going for it.

Keep it up Rishi lad!  We'll suck up a few more months of pain if it means you get a few more Tories booted out come the election.
That's the thing now, are some Tory MPs only thinking of what will get them elected, what will win the GE for the Torys, stopping the boats.
We can rule out stopping the boats, they know this has nothing to do with stopping the boats, they know it won't win them a GE as well, I think they believe they have a better chance of keeping the seats with policy's like Rwanda. probably based on emails from constituents and the odd chat with people on the street.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,213
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28891 on: Today at 03:00:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:58:13 pm
Which begs the question, who is the policy aimed at impressing?  The moderate cranks that sit just to the left of the ERG?!

It certainly isn't a policy based on resolving the actual issue and even as a culture war piece of nonsense it's got little going for it.

Keep it up Rishi lad!  We'll suck up a few more months of pain if it means you get a few more Tories booted out come the election.


I think the thinking is that the threat of being shipped off to Rwanda and banned from the UK sine die will act as a deterrent to 'illegal migrants', thus ending the arrival of dinghies full of brown people.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28892 on: Today at 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 03:00:51 pm

I think the thinking is that the threat of being shipped off to Rwanda and banned from the UK sine die will act as a deterrent to 'illegal migrants', thus ending the arrival of dinghies full of brown people.
Then why not just go full Braverman, and torture and then shoot them? (I know, I should be careful of planting seeds).
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28893 on: Today at 03:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 03:00:51 pm

I think the thinking is that the threat of being shipped off to Rwanda and banned from the UK sine die will act as a deterrent to 'illegal migrants', thus ending the arrival of dinghies full of brown people.
I've heard the rhetoric but it seems to be based on a deeply flawed understanding of the human psyche.  Even if 90% of the people that crossed the channel on boats were deported to Rwanda people would still be willing to make the journey on the belief they'd be part of the 10%.  Realistically with boat crossings alone at 30k/year we wouldn't be flying 27k people/year to Rwanda so the "odds" would actually be a lot better.

All that even presumes that the people paying to cross the channel in boats aren't just fobbed off with hollow promises and assurances by the traffickers.

I'm not sure at what point someone will point out that were we part of the EU the boat crossings would return to being a non-issue again (due to the UK being beneficiaries of the "Dublin regulations").  Instead we have to come up with ever more ridiculous schemes to pander to idiots like Frottage that were in large parts the architects of the increase in crossings in the first place.  Sullying our international reputation, stoking xenophobia and wasting hundreds of millions along the way.



Or, of course, we could fund an asylum system fit for purpose that would more than likely be ultimately beneficial to the UK and those seeking asylum here.
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,358
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28894 on: Today at 03:25:31 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:49:30 pm
ERG (now referring to themselves as part of a Tory star chamber) has effectively said Sunaks stop the boats Rwanda bill should be scrapped and government should start again.

More like the rusty starfish centre.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,390
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28895 on: Today at 03:30:52 pm »
The number of people Rwanda is taking are in the 100s so even if your generous and say Rwanda takes a 1000 people, thats a 97% chance that if you come here on a small boat your not going to Rwanda, with odds like that there no deterrence at all, all this time and money is being spent on a policy that wont work. Hopefully it goes through and then people see how little difference it makes to anything and it gets shown for what it is, a giant white elephant.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,642
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28896 on: Today at 03:34:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:49:30 pm
ERG (now referring to themselves as part of a Tory star chamber) has effectively said Sunaks stop the boats Rwanda bill should be scrapped and government should start again.

My dickhead Dad visited yesterday, started his usual stuff about migrants getting everything paid for while people start, but I wasn't in the mood to argue with the wall again and he's a bit fragile after two of his sisters died on the same day last month, could easily of asked what they could have done with the £190 million the Tory c*nts have paid Rwanda for fucking nothing.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:30:52 pm
The number of people Rwanda is taking are in the 100s so even if your generous and say Rwanda takes a 1000 people, thats a 97% chance that if you come here on a small boat your not going to Rwanda, with odds like that there no deterrence at all, all this time and money is being spent on a policy that wont work. Hopefully it goes through and then people see how little difference it makes to anything and it gets shown for what it is, a giant white elephant.

£190,000 per person, value for money that

« Last Edit: Today at 03:37:03 pm by "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28897 on: Today at 03:48:51 pm »
And who's to say they won't flee Rwanda and come right back again anway.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,642
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28898 on: Today at 03:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 03:48:51 pm
And who's to say they won't flee Rwanda and come right back again anway.

Exactly - ring home and ask for a passport to be posted out or get to Egypt, go the embassy, get taken back to Albania and off you go again.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 718 719 720 721 722 [723]   Go Up
« previous next »
 