Fuck the Tories



I think the thinking is that the threat of being shipped off to Rwanda and banned from the UK sine die will act as a deterrent to 'illegal migrants', thus ending the arrival of dinghies full of brown people.



I've heard the rhetoric but it seems to be based on a deeply flawed understanding of the human psyche. Even if 90% of the people that crossed the channel on boats were deported to Rwanda people would still be willing to make the journey on the belief they'd be part of the 10%. Realistically with boat crossings alone at 30k/year we wouldn't be flying 27k people/year to Rwanda so the "odds" would actually be a lot better.All that even presumes that the people paying to cross the channel in boats aren't just fobbed off with hollow promises and assurances by the traffickers.I'm not sure at what point someone will point out that were we part of the EU the boat crossings would return to being a non-issue again (due to the UK being beneficiaries of the "Dublin regulations"). Instead we have to come up with ever more ridiculous schemes to pander to idiots like Frottage that were in large parts the architects of the increase in crossings in the first place. Sullying our international reputation, stoking xenophobia and wasting hundreds of millions along the way.Or, of course, we could fund an asylum system fit for purpose that would more than likely be ultimately beneficial to the UK and those seeking asylum here.