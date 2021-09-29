

Jesus fucking Christ



The time between now and the next election is going to be filled with increasingly desperate attempts to keep flinging shit at the walls in the hope that something sticks. Sunak has absolutely no idea what the people of this country want, and even if he did he has no idea how to actually deliver it.We've been through the 5 pledges, David Cameron nostalgia, the war on motorists, the war on woke, the war on the environment, the change candidate (lol). Constant unending relaunches, each being met with the same predictable slump in the polls. They were really hoping that they could try and fight an election over Rwanda but their own immigration minister has quit and told everyone it won't work.I've got no idea what he's going to come up with next, maybe bringing back fox hunting or something to do with the metric martyrs. What people really want is a steady economy and some basically functional public services, but they've spent the last 13 years fucking those up so it's just going to be an endless cycle of gimmicks like this until the electorate puts them out of their misery.