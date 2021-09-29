« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Reply #28880
Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm
Yeah Im not too worried about them even if they got Frottage. They wont though, they normally know the correct way back once out of power.
Reply #28881
Yesterday at 09:28:00 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 10:42:13 am

Jesus fucking Christ
The time between now and the next election is going to be filled with increasingly desperate attempts to keep flinging shit at the walls in the hope that something sticks.  Sunak has absolutely no idea what the people of this country want, and even if he did he has no idea how to actually deliver it.

We've been through the 5 pledges, David Cameron nostalgia, the war on motorists, the war on woke, the war on the environment, the change candidate (lol).  Constant unending relaunches, each being met with the same predictable slump in the polls.  They were really hoping that they could try and fight an election over Rwanda but their own immigration minister has quit and told everyone it won't work.

I've got no idea what he's going to come up with next, maybe bringing back fox hunting or something to do with the metric martyrs.  What people really want is a steady economy and some basically functional public services, but they've spent the last 13 years fucking those up so it's just going to be an endless cycle of gimmicks like this until the electorate puts them out of their misery.
Reply #28882
Today at 07:35:22 am
Frottage loses another vote I see.

I assume celebrity shit is done on voting.
Reply #28883
Today at 08:27:27 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:35:22 am
Frottage loses another vote I see.

I assume celebrity shit is done on voting.

The mugs paid him 1.5 million though.
Reply #28884
Today at 10:20:35 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:27:27 am
The mugs paid him 1.5 million though.


Reckon he'll be taking it to Coutts and demanding they reopen his bank account?
Reply #28885
Today at 11:23:07 am
Shapps oi tv still claiming human trafficking people to Rwanda is about their safety crossing ted channel in a small boat

What a c*nt
Reply #28886
Today at 12:54:52 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:20:35 am

Reckon he'll be taking it to Coutts and demanding they reopen his bank account?
If he should do that, I would like to see Coutts to turn him down on the grounds of him being a c*nt. I can dream.
Reply #28887
Today at 01:49:30 pm
ERG (now referring to themselves as part of a Tory star chamber) has effectively said Sunaks stop the boats Rwanda bill should be scrapped and government should start again.
Reply #28888
Today at 01:58:13 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:49:30 pm
ERG (now referring to themselves as part of a Tory star chamber) has effectively said Sunaks stop the boats Rwanda bill should be scrapped and government should start again.
Which begs the question, who is the policy aimed at impressing?  The moderate cranks that sit just to the left of the ERG?!

It certainly isn't a policy based on resolving the actual issue and even as a culture war piece of nonsense it's got little going for it.

Keep it up Rishi lad!  We'll suck up a few more months of pain if it means you get a few more Tories booted out come the election.
Reply #28889
Today at 02:19:30 pm
Sunak getting defensive on the eat out to help out policy within the Covid inquiry now.
