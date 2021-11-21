I think the over-65s thing is factored into the Tories' electoral approach. They want to make this a single issue election, and not the issue that everyone else wants to talk about. (I mean, yeah, there's a lot of issues plaguing the country, not least the Tories themselves, but if you had to distil it down to a single issue it's how they've fucked the economy.)



The Tories will throw everything into the illegal/legal migrant situation. I've got a Canadian friend - legal immigrant; pays her visa and NHS surcharge. She's been living in the UK for eight years, has built a life for herself. I know she will be quietly frantic that she's being relentlessly priced out of remaining in the UK. Even she has to deal with dickheads who tell her to fuck off back to her own country. Fuck knows what it's like for some poor sod from a war torn ME or African country trying to escape all kinds of trauma and just rebuild their lives.



But it's all about "The Enemy" for the Tories. First it was the EU; now it will be the ECHR. But the underlying issue for both is migrants and refugees. They will try and play this like it's Brexit all over a-fucking-gain.



In the meantime, we have high taxes, shit services, a cost of living crisis, more austerity, bankrupt authorities, and a stagnant economy. But yeah, let's talk about fucking migration.



Cnuts.