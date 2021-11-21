« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

KillieRed

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 09:37:24 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
Yeah. It's probably up there with white privilege. But I was really surprised when a colleague of mine told me the hoops she was going through to get British citizenship (originally Indian, been here god knows how long). When I quizzed her on why, it was so she could travel without a visa.  For me, a visa was something you didn't really need, you just filled in the visa waiver form for USA, which takes five mins and costs nothing compared to the travel
  I don't know if other countries have it, but we can go pretty much anywhere. Except of course the EU now.

We needed 4 visas to holiday in China. £320 added to the cost. Then you had to turn up at the local cop shop so they could have a look at you and your paperwork.
Jshooters

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:19:35 am
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 07:52:49 am
"Some Tory" being the official Conservative Party account. Loads of their own MPs were replying to it telling them to take it down.

There have also been some excellent comparisons with Andrea Jenkyns

https://www.thepoke.com/2023/12/08/tory-official-x-account-posted-middle-finger-pic-at-labour/
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:48:35 am
I wonder what the view of the 'average' 'middle-of-the-road' Tory thinks of what is happening to their party - being taken over by extremist nutjobs that operate completely on populism and starting divisions in their own party to push their ideological vision against the actual good of the Nation.

Where do they go from here?

I guess most parties have their fringe nutjobs, but it's hard to see how they can ever rail back from this - apart from to be completely decimated in the (hopefully) coming election.

I'm a bit concerned with all the stuff Trump is saying, given that the Tory party is a 'mini-me' Trumpathon - if you read a few things on the subject, the far-right in the US and UK are pretty closely aligned (With more than just these two countries involved) - how possible could it be, given the number of laws being passed through the back door by statutory instruments.

They are already heavily curtailing public opposition to anything they do. Given Trump has said he basically wants to start a dictatorship, how close are we to that path with someone like Frottage in charge?
FlashingBlade

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:55:40 am
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:10:30 am
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:55:40 am
https://x.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1732867276422963371?t=nmJhwNCknI7f2sJQxWJd0Q&s=08

Nails it!

Aye. It's the equivalent of sweeping dust under the carpet. Solving without solving, if you will.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:14:35 am
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:48:35 am
They are already heavily curtailing public opposition to anything they do. Given Trump has said he basically wants to start a dictatorship, how close are we to that path with someone like Frottage in charge?

Well on our way, the build up has been going on for years

But, but..... it could never happen in the good old UK!  ::)

#thehippieswereright
FlashingBlade

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:17:07 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:10:30 am
Aye. It's the equivalent of sweeping dust under the carpet. Solving without solving, if you will.

This type of 'Tory biscuit Joke politcs' is sweeping Europe...ignore the mess we've made for you..look at these foreigners ruining our land.

And I think its all generated by US far right...they all sing from same hymn sheet...this isn't coincidental ... its a plan.
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:19:26 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm
Peter Hitchens is an absolutely insufferable twat.

I rarely watch QT bur came into the room last night when Mrs P was watching it.

Hitchens has gone for a weird Amish type beard which, together with his goggle eyes, increases his visible twatishness.

I left the room in a state of utter befuddlement at his assertions that Sir Anthony Blair ( a nice bit of Daily Mail ready passive/aggression there) was the most radical leader since Oliver Cromwell and that Starmer is a raging left winger who is a Pabloite.

Bizarre man.
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:43:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:15:41 am
The over 65s will still vote mostly Tory though.
Be interesting to see how that Stat changes at the next and future elections.
The Torys have trashed their image in many ways, the safe pair of hands with the economy is now destroyed, there will still be clueless people of all ages who will still think Labour are worse and will just spend their way out of trouble but theres not much you can do about them, main thing is I think this Tory government have done long term damage to their reputation and image.

Am sure many of them will vote Tory over Rwanda, I doubt if there Parents would be impressed if they voted because they supported leaving the ECHR.
The Parents might not have been political but they would have understood the purpose of the ECHR and how it came about.
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:47:38 am
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 11:19:26 am
I rarely watch QT bur came into the room last night when Mrs P was watching it.

Hitchens has gone for a weird Amish type beard which, together with his goggle eyes, increases his visible twatishness.

I left the room in a state of utter befuddlement at his assertions that Sir Anthony Blair ( a nice bit of Daily Mail ready passive/aggression there) was the most radical leader since Oliver Cromwell and that Starmer is a raging left winger who is a Pabloite.

Bizarre man.
Did I hear him right, he argued the lockdowns during Covid never saved 1 life, how there is no evidence to support this, he's a crank so never bothered checking.
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:48:50 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:47:38 am
Did I hear him right, he argued the lockdowns during Covid never saved 1 life, how there is no evidence to support this, he's a crank so never bothered checking.

I went to bed once he started his usual contrarian rant.
Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:56:59 am
I'm no longer sure on that over 65s Tory demographic when talking about Rwanda, asylum seekers or illegal immigrants as it seems to me that the narrative is about jobs, housing and services such as education and health all of which affect the 30-40yrs age demographic more.

That age group also have little to no affinity or understanding of the rise of Nazi Germany or fascism.

I know you guys are more educated on electoral stuff than I am but a lot of what I read on here about politics etc is so far removed from my own reality and experiences that I'm not so sure.
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:15:46 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 11:56:59 am
I'm no longer sure on that over 65s Tory demographic when talking about Rwanda, asylum seekers or illegal immigrants as it seems to me that the narrative is about jobs, housing and services such as education and health all of which affect the 30-40yrs age demographic more.

That age group also have little to no affinity or understanding of the rise of Nazi Germany or fascism.

I know you guys are more educated on electoral stuff than I am but a lot of what I read on here about politics etc is so far removed from my own reality and experiences that I'm not so sure.
I think your definitely right. the question is are there a lot less people of all ages who think like this.
 I am a lot less pis... off when I hear the odd idiot arguing they are all the same or Labour can't be trusted with the economy. if they still think like this after all that's happened then theres not much you can do about it, they will fade away, it's whether the middle age who see the Torys for what they are now follow the usual direction of the past when they become the over 65s. only time will answer that question but I can't see it happening. maybe wishful thinking I know but I think the people who now look at the Torys in a different light will hold those views for life like the majority of people on here.
Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:18:07 pm
I think the over-65s thing is factored into the Tories' electoral approach. They want to make this a single issue election, and not the issue that everyone else wants to talk about. (I mean, yeah, there's a lot of issues plaguing the country, not least the Tories themselves, but if you had to distil it down to a single issue it's how they've fucked the economy.)

The Tories will throw everything into the illegal/legal migrant situation. I've got a Canadian friend - legal immigrant; pays her visa and NHS surcharge. She's been living in the UK for eight years, has built a life for herself. I know she will be quietly frantic that she's being relentlessly priced out of remaining in the UK. Even she has to deal with dickheads who tell her to fuck off back to her own country. Fuck knows what it's like for some poor sod from a war torn ME or African country trying to escape all kinds of trauma and just rebuild their lives.

But it's all about "The Enemy" for the Tories. First it was the EU; now it will be the ECHR. But the underlying issue for both is migrants and refugees. They will try and play this like it's Brexit all over a-fucking-gain.

In the meantime, we have high taxes, shit services, a cost of living crisis, more austerity, bankrupt authorities, and a stagnant economy. But yeah, let's talk about fucking migration.

Cnuts.
PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:29:43 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 11:19:26 am
I rarely watch QT bur came into the room last night when Mrs P was watching it.

Hitchens has gone for a weird Amish type beard which, together with his goggle eyes, increases his visible twatishness.

I left the room in a state of utter befuddlement at his assertions that Sir Anthony Blair ( a nice bit of Daily Mail ready passive/aggression there) was the most radical leader since Oliver Cromwell and that Starmer is a raging left winger who is a Pabloite.

Bizarre man.

I had to google Pabloite.
Then decided I had time to pop trotskyism into chatgpt.
I must admit I'd assumed it was some sort of very hard left thing. But it really doesn't seem that bad .
IF chatgpt is giving me the truth it's basically saying that socialism needs to be global to work (which I think we can very much see). And opposed to Stalinism (which it paints as quite a nasty dictatorship).
Obviously the word Trot is not going to help get any lefty votes.  Whereas capitalist isn't 'seen' as a bad thing.
Libertine

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:33:36 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:48:35 am
I wonder what the view of the 'average' 'middle-of-the-road' Tory thinks of what is happening to their party - being taken over by extremist nutjobs that operate completely on populism and starting divisions in their own party to push their ideological vision against the actual good of the Nation.

Where do they go from here?

I guess most parties have their fringe nutjobs, but it's hard to see how they can ever rail back from this - apart from to be completely decimated in the (hopefully) coming election.

I'm a bit concerned with all the stuff Trump is saying, given that the Tory party is a 'mini-me' Trumpathon - if you read a few things on the subject, the far-right in the US and UK are pretty closely aligned (With more than just these two countries involved) - how possible could it be, given the number of laws being passed through the back door by statutory instruments.

They are already heavily curtailing public opposition to anything they do. Given Trump has said he basically wants to start a dictatorship, how close are we to that path with someone like Frottage in charge?

It's tricky. What do they do? Stay and fight to try to retain their version of the party? Or abandon all hope and either join Lib Dems or try to start another centre-right party?

FPTP makes the latter so difficult. Saw that with the Change UK experiment. The Tories who left/were kicked out now have no chance to try to influence a return of their party to sanity. The Labour people who joined are now nowhere even though their party has come back to moderation and looks set for government.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:57:52 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:29:43 pm
I had to google Pabloite.
Then decided I had time to pop trotskyism into chatgpt.
I must admit I'd assumed it was some sort of very hard left thing. But it really doesn't seem that bad .
IF chatgpt is giving me the truth it's basically saying that socialism needs to be global to work (which I think we can very much see). And opposed to Stalinism (which it paints as quite a nasty dictatorship).
Obviously the word Trot is not going to help get any lefty votes.  Whereas capitalist isn't 'seen' as a bad thing.

Yeah, the likes of Lenin and Trotsky advocated a world wide revolution, not sure if this is the only way they saw Communism succeeding or it was just an ideological thing that everyone should like under a Communist regime because they saw it as better, where was Stalin was very much about socialism in one country.
west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:00:17 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:47:38 am
Did I hear him right, he argued the lockdowns during Covid never saved 1 life, how there is no evidence to support this, he's a crank so never bothered checking.

Yes, you did hear him right, hes a complete fucking nut job.
oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:08:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:57:52 pm
Yeah, the likes of Lenin and Trotsky advocated a world wide revolution, not sure if this is the only way they saw Communism succeeding or it was just an ideological thing that everyone should like under a Communist regime because they saw it as better, where was Stalin was very much about socialism in one country.
:)
Things you will never hear Communists saying.... Stop the Boats. stop all these immigrants sneaking into the country. :)
 The only need they have for borders is to keep everyone in rather than stop people coming in yet everyone will love it once they see the light.
Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:14:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:57:52 pm
Yeah, the likes of Lenin and Trotsky advocated a world wide revolution, not sure if this is the only way they saw Communism succeeding or it was just an ideological thing that everyone should like under a Communist regime because they saw it as better, where was Stalin was very much about socialism in one country.


One major aspect was that they recognised how determined and well-funded the counter-revolutionary backlash would be from capitalist/monarchist 'established powers' countries.

Indeed, following the Revolutions, the US, Britain, France & Japan assisted the 'White Army' in the Russian Civil War.

By hopefully spreading the principle of communism to these countries, it was believed the chances of communism surviving counter-revolutionary efforts would be strengthened.


Stalin was a monster who was principally interested in Stalin and power.
Thepooloflife

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:39:28 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 11:56:59 am
I'm no longer sure on that over 65s Tory demographic when talking about Rwanda, asylum seekers or illegal immigrants as it seems to me that the narrative is about jobs, housing and services such as education and health all of which affect the 30-40yrs age demographic more.

That age group also have little to no affinity or understanding of the rise of Nazi Germany or fascism.

I know you guys are more educated on electoral stuff than I am but a lot of what I read on here about politics etc is so far removed from my own reality and experiences that I'm not so sure.
I'm with you on questioning this over 65's 'voting Tory' demographic. It's very mixed - but yes, there are clearly many pensioners who vote Tory and probably always will, but now with over 2.1 million pensioners (20%) living in poverty and many more just slightly above that definition, I think there'll be many poorer pensioners want rid of the Tories precisely because of the issues you mention, the NHS, the rising cost of living, energy prices etc, and how it has affected them. Asian/Asian British and Black/Black British pensioners are particularly affected - 33% & 30% of these groups respectively are in poverty.

I think there is sometimes a tendency to generalise a bit too much about pensioners - which is far removed from reality.
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:39:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 01:14:14 pm

One major aspect was that they recognised how determined and well-funded the counter-revolutionary backlash would be from capitalist/monarchist 'established powers' countries.

Indeed, following the Revolutions, the US, Britain, France & Japan assisted the 'White Army' in the Russian Civil War.

By hopefully spreading the principle of communism to these countries, it was believed the chances of communism surviving counter-revolutionary efforts would be strengthened.


Stalin was a monster who was principally interested in Stalin and power.

Animal Farm is one of my favourite books.

So on the nose about so much as well and very interesting to read that, then to delve into the history around the story it's telling.
redbyrdz

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 03:01:10 pm
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last year's mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm

Are they not allowed to holiday in the UK?

(genuine question)

There is an interesting series of blog posts on the LSE website, showing some of the difficulties people without privileged passports have to go through: https://blogs.lse.ac.uk/africaatlse/2019/07/10/visa-applications-emotional-tax-privileged-passports/


Also this piece in the guardian about travel and Brexit was pretty good: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/01/uk-border-privilege-low-ranking-passport-brexit-international-travel
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 03:54:49 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:37:24 am
We needed 4 visas to holiday in China. £320 added to the cost. Then you had to turn up at the local cop shop so they could have a look at you and your paperwork.

You should try a cruise - been seven or eight times to China/The Far East and when we hit China, stopped in several cities on the one Visa - including flights to places like X'ian.

No coppers looking us up and down, though we did have to collect it directly from the Chinese (Embassy?) in Manc land and it was quite fiddly to fill in.
KillieRed

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 04:09:29 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 03:54:49 pm
You should try a cruise - been seven or eight times to China/The Far East and when we hit China, stopped in several cities on the one Visa - including flights to places like X'ian.

No coppers looking us up and down, though we did have to collect it directly from the Chinese (Embassy?) in Manc land and it was quite fiddly to fill in.

Yeah, the cruise company will take care of that for you. We were staying with a friend and doing our own thing. No real hassle, just low level racism and the constant surveillance of the state. It was absolutely fine and wouldnt want to put people off going.
