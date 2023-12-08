I wonder what the view of the 'average' 'middle-of-the-road' Tory thinks of what is happening to their party - being taken over by extremist nutjobs that operate completely on populism and starting divisions in their own party to push their ideological vision against the actual good of the Nation.



Where do they go from here?



I guess most parties have their fringe nutjobs, but it's hard to see how they can ever rail back from this - apart from to be completely decimated in the (hopefully) coming election.



I'm a bit concerned with all the stuff Trump is saying, given that the Tory party is a 'mini-me' Trumpathon - if you read a few things on the subject, the far-right in the US and UK are pretty closely aligned (With more than just these two countries involved) - how possible could it be, given the number of laws being passed through the back door by statutory instruments.



They are already heavily curtailing public opposition to anything they do. Given Trump has said he basically wants to start a dictatorship, how close are we to that path with someone like Frottage in charge?