Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1135022 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28840 on: Today at 09:37:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
Yeah. It's probably up there with white privilege. But I was really surprised when a colleague of mine told me the hoops she was going through to get British citizenship (originally Indian, been here god knows how long). When I quizzed her on why, it was so she could travel without a visa.  For me, a visa was something you didn't really need, you just filled in the visa waiver form for USA, which takes five mins and costs nothing compared to the travel
  I don't know if other countries have it, but we can go pretty much anywhere. Except of course the EU now.

We needed 4 visas to holiday in China. £320 added to the cost. Then you had to turn up at the local cop shop so they could have a look at you and your paperwork.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28841 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 07:52:49 am
"Some Tory" being the official Conservative Party account. Loads of their own MPs were replying to it telling them to take it down.

There have also been some excellent comparisons with Andrea Jenkyns

https://www.thepoke.com/2023/12/08/tory-official-x-account-posted-middle-finger-pic-at-labour/
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28842 on: Today at 10:48:35 am »
I wonder what the view of the 'average' 'middle-of-the-road' Tory thinks of what is happening to their party - being taken over by extremist nutjobs that operate completely on populism and starting divisions in their own party to push their ideological vision against the actual good of the Nation.

Where do they go from here?

I guess most parties have their fringe nutjobs, but it's hard to see how they can ever rail back from this - apart from to be completely decimated in the (hopefully) coming election.

I'm a bit concerned with all the stuff Trump is saying, given that the Tory party is a 'mini-me' Trumpathon - if you read a few things on the subject, the far-right in the US and UK are pretty closely aligned (With more than just these two countries involved) - how possible could it be, given the number of laws being passed through the back door by statutory instruments.

They are already heavily curtailing public opposition to anything they do. Given Trump has said he basically wants to start a dictatorship, how close are we to that path with someone like Frottage in charge?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28843 on: Today at 10:55:40 am »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28844 on: Today at 11:10:30 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:55:40 am
https://x.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1732867276422963371?t=nmJhwNCknI7f2sJQxWJd0Q&s=08

Nails it!

Aye. It's the equivalent of sweeping dust under the carpet. Solving without solving, if you will.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28845 on: Today at 11:14:35 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 10:48:35 am
They are already heavily curtailing public opposition to anything they do. Given Trump has said he basically wants to start a dictatorship, how close are we to that path with someone like Frottage in charge?

Well on our way, the build up has been going on for years

But, but..... it could never happen in the good old UK!  ::)

#thehippieswereright
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28846 on: Today at 11:17:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:10:30 am
Aye. It's the equivalent of sweeping dust under the carpet. Solving without solving, if you will.

This type of 'Tory biscuit Joke politcs' is sweeping Europe...ignore the mess we've made for you..look at these foreigners ruining our land.

And I think its all generated by US far right...they all sing from same hymn sheet...this isn't coincidental ... its a plan.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28847 on: Today at 11:19:26 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm
Peter Hitchens is an absolutely insufferable twat.

I rarely watch QT bur came into the room last night when Mrs P was watching it.

Hitchens has gone for a weird Amish type beard which, together with his goggle eyes, increases his visible twatishness.

I left the room in a state of utter befuddlement at his assertions that Sir Anthony Blair ( a nice bit of Daily Mail ready passive/aggression there) was the most radical leader since Oliver Cromwell and that Starmer is a raging left winger who is a Pabloite.

Bizarre man.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28848 on: Today at 11:43:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:15:41 am
The over 65s will still vote mostly Tory though.
Be interesting to see how that Stat changes at the next and future elections.
The Torys have trashed their image in many ways, the safe pair of hands with the economy is now destroyed, there will still be clueless people of all ages who will still think Labour are worse and will just spend their way out of trouble but theres not much you can do about them, main thing is I think this Tory government have done long term damage to their reputation and image.

Am sure many of them will vote Tory over Rwanda, I doubt if there Parents would be impressed if they voted because they supported leaving the ECHR.
The Parents might not have been political but they would have understood how  the purpose of the ECHR and how it came about.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28849 on: Today at 11:47:38 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 11:19:26 am
I rarely watch QT bur came into the room last night when Mrs P was watching it.

Hitchens has gone for a weird Amish type beard which, together with his goggle eyes, increases his visible twatishness.

I left the room in a state of utter befuddlement at his assertions that Sir Anthony Blair ( a nice bit of Daily Mail ready passive/aggression there) was the most radical leader since Oliver Cromwell and that Starmer is a raging left winger who is a Pabloite.

Bizarre man.
Did I hear him right, he argued the lockdowns during Covid never saved 1 life, how there is no evidence to support this, he's a crank so never bothered checking.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28850 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:47:38 am
Did I hear him right, he argued the lockdowns during Covid never saved 1 life, how there is no evidence to support this, he's a crank so never bothered checking.

I went to bed once he started his usual contrarian rant.
