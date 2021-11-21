« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1134476 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28800 on: Yesterday at 04:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:41:56 pm
The free childcare pledge overwhelmingly benefits the middle classes, too.

Most of whom can't afford to have multiple kids without it. And we do NEED people to be having kids... (In the long run its not people having kids who are benefitting financially from others, its those who don't...)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28801 on: Yesterday at 04:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 04:16:09 pm
OMG the Caller on LBC right now

"I'm not racist but......." and then goes on a racist tirade.

BBC sounds like they had another delight as well

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67630766

Quote
Unemployment in Swindon is low - 3.2%. But it doesn't take long to find suspicion on Havelock Street, even fear of outsiders and open racism.

A woman who was born in the UK but describes her origin as Irish Traveller/Norwegian complains that her doctor's surgery is busy with immigrants.


"Why is it like this? Why do we have to put up with it? I can't get a doctor's appointment, I'm an English citizen. Why do I have to have an Indian doctor? I should be able to choose to have a female, white doctor."

She says she isn't racist but makes some unfounded claims about immigrants being responsible for a disproportionate level of crime and says she's worried about her daughter being "pestered" by foreign men. She interrupts herself as a woman passes wearing a headscarf and veil.

"That lady over there, that should not be allowed, absolutely not. She's only showing her eyes. I can't wear a balaclava around town so why can she wear that? There's no difference is there?" When I suggest she is from an immigrant background she turns on me, tells me angrily to step away, and threatens to assault me.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28802 on: Yesterday at 04:55:27 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:35:14 pm
BBC sounds like they had another delight as well

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67630766


There's a racist taxi driver on now  ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28803 on: Yesterday at 04:58:00 pm »
The bullshit people come out with blows my mind.  "These immigrants are paying £5000 to come over on a boat, why can't they just fly in"

Well the reason, dickhead, is that you need a visa to get on the plane in the first place.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28804 on: Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 04:58:00 pm
The bullshit people come out with blows my mind.  "These immigrants are paying £5000 to come over on a boat, why can't they just fly in"

Well the reason, dickhead, is that you need a visa to get on the plane in the first place.


Are they not allowed to holiday in the UK?

(genuine question)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28805 on: Yesterday at 05:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm

Are they not allowed to holiday in the UK?

(genuine question)

You'll need a visa from these countries just to holiday.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28806 on: Yesterday at 05:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm

Are they not allowed to holiday in the UK?

(genuine question)

Well if you are European, American (USA/Canadian), Australian, for example, you can just fly here to holiday without a visa but if you are seeking asylum you are very likely to be coming from a country that requires you to have a visa even if you just want to holiday here.  Getting such a visa is extremely difficult.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28807 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:02:05 pm
Well if you are European, American (USA/Canadian), Australian, for example, you can just fly here to holiday without a visa but if you are seeking asylum you are very likely to be coming from a country that requires you to have a visa even if you just want to holiday here.  Getting such a visa is extremely difficult.


Thanks - I hadn't realised that
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28808 on: Yesterday at 05:10:54 pm »
Oh and when I say European I mean EU countries.  Some non EU Europeans would still require a visa to holiday here.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28809 on: Yesterday at 05:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 03:00:33 pm
The new  minister for Animal Welfare is a shooting enthusiast who owns a Grouse Moor in Scotland and voted to cull seals and birds to "protect" fishing!  Entirely predictable with this dislikable Government.

This is absolutely deplorable! Don't be surprised when they bring back capital punishment soon.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28810 on: Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm »
Imagine being so low in ideas that you post this?



(Note that her father is also owner of Everton, but thats a different issue!)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28811 on: Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 03:00:33 pm
The new  minister for Animal Welfare is a shooting enthusiast who owns a Grouse Moor in Scotland and voted to cull seals and birds to "protect" fishing!  Entirely predictable with this dislikable Government.


When Labour win, they should give the head of DEFRA job to Chris Packham. He'd be brilliant.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28812 on: Yesterday at 07:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:41:56 pm
The free childcare pledge overwhelmingly benefits the middle classes, too.

Presumably so does free schooling?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28813 on: Yesterday at 07:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm

When Labour win, they should give the head of DEFRA job to Chris Packham. He'd be brilliant.



Doctor Hilary Jones could run the NHS, Andy McNab the MoD and Judith Chalmers the Foreign Office :D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28814 on: Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:32:10 pm
Doctor Hilary Jones could run the NHS, Andy McNab the MoD and Judith Chalmers the Foreign Office :D

Martin Lewis for Chencellor.

Dion Dublin for Home Secretary.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28815 on: Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm
(Note that her father is also owner of Everton, but thats a different issue!)
I really want this to be true but I'm not sure it is.

It's doing my head in trying to verify though. There are at least 4 British Iranian women called Moshiri who are newsreaders I can find!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28816 on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm

Thanks - I hadn't realised that
Yeah. It's probably up there with white privilege. But I was really surprised when a colleague of mine told me the hoops she was going through to get British citizenship (originally Indian, been here god knows how long). When I quizzed her on why, it was so she could travel without a visa.  For me, a visa was something you didn't really need, you just filled in the visa waiver form for USA, which takes five mins and costs nothing compared to the travel
  I don't know if other countries have it, but we can go pretty much anywhere. Except of course the EU now.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28817 on: Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm
Martin Lewis for Chencellor.

Dion Dublin for Home Secretary.
Haha.
And upstairs to the bedroom.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28818 on: Yesterday at 09:16:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:32:10 pm
Doctor Hilary Jones could run the NHS, Andy McNab the MoD and Judith Chalmers the Foreign Office :D
Hmm, will be a close vote if Dr ranj stands for the NHS post.
Judge jules for ministry of justice?
Gotta be a role for Brian Cox surely?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28819 on: Yesterday at 09:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm
I really want this to be true but I'm not sure it is.

It's doing my head in trying to verify though. There are at least 4 British Iranian women called Moshiri who are newsreaders I can find!
Ok, I cant believe that there is more than one.
But there is!

A different Moshiri. Cant believe it
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28820 on: Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm »
I think the gesture and the blue top seals it. Though maybe as there is no toddler being loaded into a trebuchet......
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28821 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm »
Minor point.

But so fucking sick of how thick and pliant the media are in reciting meaningless drivel.

Just on ITV now theyre saying he was published emergency legislation - theres no such thing?! Its legislation. Rushed legislation - yes but no such thing as emergency
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28822 on: Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm
Imagine being so low in ideas that you post this?

...

(Note that her father is also owner of Everton, but thats a different issue!)
A bit amateurish but her explanation of just joking around with the crew doesn't seem to have been contradicted by anyone.

I think Farhad's BBC-employed daughter is Azadeh (https://twitter.com/azadeh_moshiri)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28823 on: Yesterday at 10:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
Minor point.

But so fucking sick of how thick and pliant the media are in reciting meaningless drivel.

Just on ITV now theyre saying he was published emergency legislation - theres no such thing?! Its legislation. Rushed legislation - yes but no such thing as emergency

Especially when they seem to do similar every other week.  Cant be an emergency that often. 
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28824 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm »
Sunak's doubling down and unwavering self-confidence is up there with that prick Johnson.  Talking shit and lacking humility seem to be the only criteria to be Tory leader.

Speaking of misplaced self-confidence... Johnny Mercer is on Question Time  ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28825 on: Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm
Imagine being so low in ideas that you post this?
(Note that her father is also owner of Everton, but thats a different issue!)
I saw that before, what behind it all?
What's it about?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28826 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm »
George Monibot absolutely tearing the Tories a new one, and the refreshingly the audience seems to be seeing right through the Tories now.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28827 on: Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
I saw that before, what behind it all?
What's it about?

Looks like she was messing around with somebody off camera & got caught out, there have been some classics over the years hasn't there.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28828 on: Yesterday at 11:02:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm
George Monibot absolutely tearing the Tories a new one, and the refreshingly the audience seems to be seeing right through the Tories now.
I thought the same but it was telling when it panned to the audience that amongst the noisy applause there seemed to be a generational split.  Particularly on the front few rows there were a group of silver surfers that looked like they were chewing on wasps.

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of younger people that will cheer on the anti-immigration sabre rattling but, realistically, they're not likely to be sitting in the audience of Question Time.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28829 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm »
Peter Hitchens is an absolutely insufferable twat.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28830 on: Yesterday at 11:19:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
I saw that before, what behind it all?
What's it about?

Beeb presenter caught on camera.  Nothing to do with Labour but some Tory posted it on Twitter x with the narrative Labours response when theyre asked for their illegal migration plans.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28831 on: Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:02:35 pm
I thought the same but it was telling when it panned to the audience that amongst the noisy applause there seemed to be a generational split.  Particularly on the front few rows there were a group of silver surfers that looked like they were chewing on wasps.

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of younger people that will cheer on the anti-immigration sabre rattling but, realistically, they're not likely to be sitting in the audience of Question Time.
Rawanda issue is important but it shouldn't be a issue that makes people think about whether they will vote Tory or Labour, you would be ignoring all the damage the Torys have done to the country if you do this, this is exactly what the Torys want.  I think the first words out every Labour politician on shows like QT is this is important and I will comment on it in a minute but please don't forget what this Tory government have done to the country, people had already decided to vote to get rid of the Torys, don't let the Rwanda issue take your mind off the reasons why.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28832 on: Today at 12:04:23 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
I saw that before, what behind it all?
What's it about?

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28833 on: Today at 07:15:41 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm
Rawanda issue is important but it shouldn't be a issue that makes people think about whether they will vote Tory or Labour, you would be ignoring all the damage the Torys have done to the country if you do this, this is exactly what the Torys want.  I think the first words out every Labour politician on shows like QT is this is important and I will comment on it in a minute but please don't forget what this Tory government have done to the country, people had already decided to vote to get rid of the Torys, don't let the Rwanda issue take your mind off the reasons why.

The over 65s will still vote mostly Tory though.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28834 on: Today at 07:52:49 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:19:27 pm
Beeb presenter caught on camera.  Nothing to do with Labour but some Tory posted it on Twitter x with the narrative Labours response when theyre asked for their illegal migration plans.

"Some Tory" being the official Conservative Party account. Loads of their own MPs were replying to it telling them to take it down.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28835 on: Today at 08:19:42 am »
£240 million so far to send no-one anywhere. The usual crap is that the migrants take money from ex servicemen and women and the homeless, yet these c*nts piss a quarter of a billion down the drain, spend this on the homeless you fucking c*nts


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67656220
The UK has given Rwanda a further £100m this year as part of its deal to relocate asylum seekers there.

The payment was made in April, the Home Office's top civil servant said in a letter to MPs, after £140m had already been sent to the African nation.

Sir Matthew Rycroft said another payment of £50m was expected next year.

The revelation came hours after Rishi Sunak vowed to "finish the job" of reviving the plan after the resignation of his immigration minister this week.

But it has been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges and no asylum seekers have been sent from the UK so far.

Until now it was known that the government had spent at least £140m on the policy. Sir Matthew had previously refused to disclose updated figures, saying ministers had decided to set out the costs annually.

But in a letter published on Thursday to Dame Diana Johnson, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, and Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, he disclosed the full cost of the policy so far.

On Friday morning, Mrs Hillier told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the figures were only revealed after repeated inquiries, and that there have been no updates when the situation changes.

She said it is "unconscionable" that MPs are expected to vote on the emergency Rwanda legislation next week "without understanding fully what the costs are so far, what they're expected to deliver, and what the costs are going forward."

"It almost looks like the government's got something to hide," she said.

Sir Matthew stressed that the extra payments were not linked to the new treaty signed this week between UK and Rwanda as part of the government's attempt to amend the policy, which was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court last month.

A Home Office spokesperson would not go into specifics on what the money would be spent on but said it was going towards the economic development and growth of Rwanda.

The payment was made when Suella Braverman was home secretary, though allies of hers say it was signed off by the prime minister.

Labour branded the revelation of the extra costs "incredible", with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper adding: "How many more blank cheques will Rishi Sunak write before the Tories come clean about this scheme being a total farce?" she said.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28836 on: Today at 08:23:01 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 08:19:42 am
£240 million so far to send no-one anywhere. The usual crap is that the migrants take money from ex servicemen and women and the homeless, yet these c*nts piss a quarter of a billion down the drain, spend this on the homeless you fucking c*nts

Weirdly, I was thinking similar last night. Not so much in terms of actual spend, but in terms of the cost of time tied up dealing with this. The salaries of lawyers and MPs etc must be huge. At what will perhaps see , even if they get it through, very few people sent to Rwanda (*).
Surely far more benefit to spend the time on something useful, like helping the homeless.

(* I appreciate, it's not about actually sending people to Rwanada , but appealing to the gutter )
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28837 on: Today at 08:23:36 am »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 07:52:49 am
"Some Tory" being the official Conservative Party account. Loads of their own MPs were replying to it telling them to take it down.

Yep, this is the tweet, as usual the ERG  loos of the Tory's approving of the tweet.

https://twitter.com/Conservatives/status/1732781753448726918
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28838 on: Today at 08:41:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:23:01 am
Weirdly, I was thinking similar last night. Not so much in terms of actual spend, but in terms of the cost of time tied up dealing with this. The salaries of lawyers and MPs etc must be huge. At what will perhaps see , even if they get it through, very few people sent to Rwanda (*).
Surely far more benefit to spend the time on something useful, like helping the homeless.

(* I appreciate, it's not about actually sending people to Rwanada , but appealing to the gutter )

And the gutter are too thick to see that the money spent appealing them could have actually be spent giving actual assistance. Imagine what could be achieved by using that £240 million to open more shelters, open clinics, employ staff etc.
