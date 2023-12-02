« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
December 2, 2023, 11:32:52 am
Anyone remember this?



Whatever else they might have done, the royals excel at being passive aggressive.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
December 2, 2023, 01:22:31 pm
Fuckers are failing to deliver on the house building "promises", so now their selling fucking fresh air in London for £10k to build on....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-67575318

'Airspace' above Battersea house to be auctioned

By Liz Jackson
BBC News
The future of London housing might lie in the sky, as a plot of "airspace" goes under the hammer this month in Battersea, south-west London.

Space at 47 Northcote Road is being offered with a guide price of £10,000.

Despite there being no planning permission to build, auctioneer Phillip Arnold thinks it could fetch more.

The sale listing states the freeholder "will be providing landlord's consent to develop" on top of the roof of the flat below.

Mr Arnold explained that the plot next door was currently being redeveloped with an additional storey and another, two doors down, had permission for the same.

"You'd like to think there's a better chance than most with this," he said.

Located within walking distance of Clapham Junction railway station, the plot sits above two self-contained flats and a ground floor restaurant that is being redeveloped into a café.

The airspace is offered "with vacant possession" and the auctioneer's website says "a new 150-year lease with a peppercorn ground rent will be granted upon completion".

'Phase' in London's market
But why would anyone bid on what is essentially thin air?

Mr Arnold, who has been in the auction trade for almost three decades, said it was a cheaper way for people to "have their dream" in a neighbourhood where the average price for a flat is more than £600,000, according to RightMove.

He argued that at a time when house prices and rents were skyrocketing, the plot could make an attractive investment.

Mr Arnold pointed out that although the project would not be "a straightforward build" and there could be extra costs - for example, if a crane was required - the low initial cost for the space gave it "hope value".

"London has been through a big period of flat conversions. You get phases, and I think this will be one of them and people will just actively look for these things," he said.

"They're like buses; it's the first one I've had for ages but about 18 months ago I had nine.

"I think you're going to see a lot more of them. Sometimes if you've got a couple of people bidding the price will go through the roof."

Property writer Anne Ashworth said the concept of selling airspace was "massive" in places like New York a decade ago, where "one building would sell space to a neighbouring building".

She has already seen airspace development in parts of central London like Fitzrovia and said this kind of building sometimes "happens when the roof needs doing" if freeholders believe it's a better option, but she added she was not sure it would become widespread in the UK.

"There is a massive new home shortage," she said, "so maybe it's a way to make this happen - at some point as mortgage rates start to fall maybe people will look for these things".

Ms Ashworth said that while it might be the case that "the only way is up" for development in the capital, she would advise those renting top-floor flats to "start thinking whether this could be happening" to them in the future, if the freeholder sold the rights to the roof.

The auction takes place online on 7 December.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
December 2, 2023, 01:52:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on December  2, 2023, 11:17:58 am
He likely despises the little weasel - Charles has always been aware and concerned about the environment, so he won't have time for that little shitbag, so taking the piss like that is quality - his Da would have loved it

Phil the Greek? ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 06:14:14 pm
Lets all laugh  at that abhorrence Johnson getting ridiculed by the late great Dame Edna

https://twitter.com/marieannuk/status/1649803427357114368?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


What a roasting
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm
Johnson had a face like thunder in some of that video. He had to force himself to play along or risk breaking out of his bumbling oaf character.

That's the problem when you present yourself as a comical buffoon - when you come up against a REAL comedian they'll take you to pieces.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 10:10:36 pm
Horrible rats. Literally destroying relationships in their goals of getting migration down by a few thousand. Work with someone who this new migration policy will affect. Devastating.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:10:36 pm
Horrible rats. Literally destroying relationships in their goals of getting migration down by a few thousand. Work with someone who this new migration policy will affect. Devastating.

The problem is theres an awful lot of people who take the piss out of the system. I remember when I went to the the civic centre to put the notice up or whatever its called to get married and the lady who does the interview telling us that 7/10 marriages in the borough are deemed suspicious, typically Asian men marrying Eastern European women, I know a few people whose done the same myself.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
The evening before Johnson appears in front of the Covid inquiry, the guardian is reporting that technical folk have been unable to retrieve his whatsup messages relating to a 4 month period from before Covid landed until after the first lockdown.

Never seen that one coming.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 08:14:41 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm
The problem is theres an awful lot of people who take the piss out of the system. I remember when I went to the the civic centre to put the notice up or whatever its called to get married and the lady who does the interview telling us that 7/10 marriages in the borough are deemed suspicious, typically Asian men marrying Eastern European women, I know a few people whose done the same myself.

Yep.  I've known a few of those, myself.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 08:20:37 am
Over 6 years. Utterly uncaring and utterly incompetent. Not that they will implement any meaningful change.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/06/no-10-finally-to-respond-to-2017-report-on-hillsborough-injustices
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 08:39:07 am
Quote from: SP on Today at 08:20:37 am
Over 6 years. Utterly uncaring and utterly incompetent. Not that they will implement any meaningful change.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/06/no-10-finally-to-respond-to-2017-report-on-hillsborough-injustices

Just pile it alongside all the other stuff, they couldn't care less about.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 09:10:54 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
The evening before Johnson appears in front of the Covid inquiry, the guardian is reporting that technical folk have been unable to retrieve his whatsup messages relating to a 4 month period from before Covid landed until after the first lockdown.

Never seen that one coming.
He should be locked up for that alone. Not like that's going to set a precedent.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 09:59:49 am
Mad how whatsapp is everywhere now.
Does it even make money?

--edit--  if they wanted to they could do some serious blackmail!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:04:49 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:59:49 am
Mad how whatsapp is everywhere now.
Does it even make money?

--edit--  if they wanted to they could do some serious blackmail!

Madder still that it appears to have been the communication platform of choice for government during a global pandemic.  Anyway, heres Boris now at the inquiry.  Expect another shameless blame shifting performance
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:08:00 am
Someone thrown out already during Johnsons preamble waffle, didnt take long. 
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:23:56 am
If Johnson is really this thick, how did he go through University?

That someone this genuinely stupid gets to run the country, what does it say about the UK?

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:39:50 am
Johnson admitted he generally didnt read the SAGE minutes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:57:48 am
He's getting slaughtered here - openly lying and being caught out and banged to rights openly lying
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:57:53 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm
The problem is theres an awful lot of people who take the piss out of the system. I remember when I went to the the civic centre to put the notice up or whatever its called to get married and the lady who does the interview telling us that 7/10 marriages in the borough are deemed suspicious, typically Asian men marrying Eastern European women, I know a few people whose done the same myself.


Does consummation take place?

