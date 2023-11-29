It's sad that there will be so many who think like that



But from a Labour pov, there's good reason to hope that at least for the next election, enough of them will be split between the Tories, Reform party and not voting, that Labour will benefit.

Another good week for Sunak.



I agree that in terms of the next election the rise of Reform is beneficial. They realistically won't return any MPs but they're disproportionately taking voters away from the Tories than the other parties.It's not a healthy state of affairs though to have 10% of the electorate festering away, feeling angry/neglected, and ultimately wasting their vote at the general election. If that poll is representative then one in 10 adults in the UK feel that Reform's policies best represent themThat pretty much sums up the Tory party. Playing to the baying mobs to stop more rats deserting to Reform and for what? A 3% drops in the polls and an even further reduced standing internationally. Bringing back Dodgy Dave is not a decision that will age well.