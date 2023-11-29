« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28600 on: November 29, 2023, 10:42:14 am
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28601 on: November 29, 2023, 10:50:31 am
Quote from: TSC on November 29, 2023, 10:42:14 am
Jenny (international exemplar) Harries.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-jenny-harries-criticised-for-patronising-remark-about-exemplar-preparedness-11975652

Yeah she comes across as such, I suppose the criticism is also at the questioning being so weak. It just comes across as a sham if they are allowing people like her slither away from answering anything properly.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28602 on: November 29, 2023, 11:57:52 am
Quote from: TSC on November 29, 2023, 09:24:04 am
Clearly you do remember then 😁 and given interest rates remain high, her (and Kwartengs) mad actions remain fresh in the mind.
Good point.  I thought there were some other subtleties that didn't fully register.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28603 on: November 29, 2023, 12:03:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 29, 2023, 11:57:52 am
Good point.  I thought there were some other subtleties that didn't fully register.

Tories don't do anything subtly - they are just full-on liars/batshit crazy/evil/nasty/selfish/gobshites*


*Delete as appropriate. Please note, any particular Tory may be all or a combination of all these properties. Treat with disdain at a distance. Don't trust with anything worth having. Already read the label as that's usually the only way you'll work out what the fucking hell their deluded, tiny, nasty little minds are thinking.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28604 on: November 29, 2023, 12:21:29 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 29, 2023, 12:03:46 pm
Tories don't do anything subtly - they are just full-on liars/batshit crazy/evil/nasty/selfish/gobshites*


*Delete as appropriate. Please note, any particular Tory may be all or a combination of all these properties. Treat with disdain at a distance. Don't trust with anything worth having. Already read the label as that's usually the only way you'll work out what the fucking hell their deluded, tiny, nasty little minds are thinking.



Do you tar all Tories in the way Spion does of all Evertonians?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28605 on: November 29, 2023, 01:08:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 29, 2023, 12:21:29 pm
Do you tar all Tories in the way Spion does of all Evertonians?

I was talking about Tory MPs in that post.

Tory voters are a bit of mixed bunch. Some are horrible, some are dim enough to think they are 'helping the country', but most are selfish 'I'm all right Jack' fuckwits that don't realise they are fucking themselves half the time.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28606 on: November 29, 2023, 01:09:26 pm
Sunak just got destroyed in PMQs.
Starmer left him looking like Primativ when Kane left.
Made Cleverly look a tit as well.
Great stuff.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28607 on: November 29, 2023, 01:34:58 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on November 29, 2023, 01:09:26 pm
Sunak just got destroyed in PMQs.
Starmer left him looking like Primativ when Kane left.
Made Cleverly look a tit as well.
Great stuff.

What happened, my bbc is buffering horribly!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28608 on: November 29, 2023, 01:40:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 29, 2023, 01:34:58 pm
What happened, my bbc is buffering horribly!
I've not yet watched it myself. But if you go to the link below, and then select the Speaker at 12:02:19 from the Index panel, that should line up the start for you.

https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/d085ef77-40fd-4d4d-824e-fcddf2b4335c
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28609 on: November 29, 2023, 01:48:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 29, 2023, 12:21:29 pm
Do you tar all Tories in the way Spion does of all Evertonians?

To be fair to Spion he doesnt tar all Evertonians with same brush only Andys missus and their blue mates. ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28610 on: November 29, 2023, 02:11:43 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on November 29, 2023, 01:09:26 pm
Sunak just got destroyed in PMQs.
Starmer left him looking like Primativ when Kane left.
Made Cleverly look a tit as well.
Great stuff.
Yvette Cooper did the same yesterday, gob on Cleverly, she made them look like incompetent clowns.
It's not just all about money, it's also about competency, quicker this lot are out of power the quicker things will improve.
https://twitter.com/YvetteCooperMP/status/1729578932129644579
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28611 on: November 29, 2023, 02:55:43 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-67380096
Nottingham City Council declares itself effectively bankrupt

Nottingham City Council has declared itself effectively bankrupt, meaning it will stop all spending other than services it must provide by law.

A recent report said the Labour-run council was set for a £23m overspend in the 2023-24 financial year.
From what I've read there will be numerous councils going the same way over the winter.  This one is a Labour council so I'm sure there'll be some spin from central government but they're partnered with Tory-ran Leicestershire County Council who declared their own financial situation "dire" a few months ago (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leicestershire-66891440).

I don't see this zombie government doing anything to help so it's going to be another on the long list of issues the next government are going to have to tackle.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28612 on: November 29, 2023, 03:46:18 pm
Raab on this PM on the covid inquiry.  You can tell theres a bit of the bully-boy trait about him.  Being defensive and bordering on being aggressive.  Unfortunately for him hes up against qualified and experienced legal folk.  So hes looking a bit like what he is, a tool of the highest order.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28613 on: November 29, 2023, 07:23:22 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28614 on: November 30, 2023, 07:07:41 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28615 on: November 30, 2023, 10:14:25 pm
I heard what seemed quite a lot of Hancock at around lunchtime. He has absolutely no humility does he?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28616 on: November 30, 2023, 10:57:18 pm
Dont think there has been as many laughs as there has been on QT with Esther McVey.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28617 on: November 30, 2023, 11:45:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on November 30, 2023, 10:57:18 pm
Dont think there has been as many laughs as there has been on QT with Esther McVey.

What did she say? Had to turn over halfway through her answer when she was trying to justify her Minister without Portfolio role for fear of over cringing.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28618 on: Yesterday at 12:43:38 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 30, 2023, 11:45:05 pm
What did she say? Had to turn over halfway through her answer when she was trying to justify her Minister without Portfolio role for fear of over cringing.

Basically she was asked why the government needed a common sense minister, dont ministers have enough common sense of their own that they need someone to have that as their job?

The didnt make the point but imagine the outrage from her and her lot if a government department or local council hired someone with a job title of common sense officer, they would be working themselves into a fucking frenzy over it, but when its a Tory MP its supposed to be a good idea.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28619 on: Yesterday at 09:37:42 am
Listening to Question Time yesterday from Brexit voting Doncaster - 104,260 (68.94%) voted to make themselves poorer and they voted to fuck Doncaster and now they are whining about something they literally voted for.

They voted to fuck themselves and they have.

What are they complaining about? This is what they wanted. They were clearly told what the effect would have been and it's come to pass.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28620 on: Yesterday at 09:48:35 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:37:42 am
Listening to Question Time yesterday from Brexit voting Doncaster - 104,260 (68.94%) voted to make themselves poorer and they voted to fuck Doncaster and now they are whining about something they literally voted for.

They voted to fuck themselves and they have.

What are they complaining about? This is what they wanted. They were clearly told what the effect would have been and it's come to pass.
Those areas have a big problem in that certain political parties are going to keep playing on that and stoking it up.  It's only going to lead to more insular thinking and more self-defeating voting.

As a resident of a market town that voted for Brexit and without fail votes in a Tory MP I despair.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28621 on: Yesterday at 11:34:39 am
Another good week for Sunak.


@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 45% (+1)
CON: 22% (-3)
REF: 10% (+1)
LDEM: 9% (-1)
GRN: 7% (-)

via @YouGov


Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28622 on: Yesterday at 12:49:25 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:34:39 am
Another good week for Sunak.


@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 45% (+1)
CON: 22% (-3)
REF: 10% (+1)
LDEM: 9% (-1)
GRN: 7% (-)

via @YouGov




What do those percentages add up to?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28623 on: Yesterday at 12:56:06 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:48:35 am
Those areas have a big problem in that certain political parties are going to keep playing on that and stoking it up.  It's only going to lead to more insular thinking and more self-defeating voting.

As a resident of a market town that voted for Brexit and without fail votes in a Tory MP I despair.
It's sad that there will be so many who think like that

But from a Labour pov, there's good reason to hope that at least for the next election, enough of them will be split between the Tories, Reform party and not voting, that Labour will benefit.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28624 on: Yesterday at 01:04:27 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:49:25 pm
What do those percentages add up to?

100?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28625 on: Yesterday at 01:10:52 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:56:06 pm
It's sad that there will be so many who think like that

But from a Labour pov, there's good reason to hope that at least for the next election, enough of them will be split between the Tories, Reform party and not voting, that Labour will benefit.
I agree that in terms of the next election the rise of Reform is beneficial.  They realistically won't return any MPs but they're disproportionately taking voters away from the Tories than the other parties.

It's not a healthy state of affairs though to have 10% of the electorate festering away, feeling angry/neglected, and ultimately wasting their vote at the general election.  If that poll is representative then one in 10 adults in the UK feel that Reform's policies best represent them  :(

Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:34:39 am
Another good week for Sunak.

...
That pretty much sums up the Tory party.  Playing to the baying mobs to stop more rats deserting to Reform and for what?  A 3% drops in the polls and an even further reduced standing internationally.  Bringing back Dodgy Dave is not a decision that will age well.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28626 on: Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:04:27 pm
100?
Well, 103 of course. But it might be because of rounding up errors. By there are other Parties not listed. So it would have be percentage obtained for only each of those parties included in that limited list so that list adds up 100%. Maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28627 on: Yesterday at 01:53:41 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:10:52 pm
It's not a healthy state of affairs though to have 10% of the electorate festering away, feeling angry/neglected, and ultimately wasting their vote at the general election.


That's nothing new.

I've been without a home for my vote for most GE's in my adult life - and I'm 51 (even Corbyn's manifestos didn't fit my politics that well - too soft on the areas I wanted radical; too radical on the areas I don't care much about)

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28628 on: Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:49:25 pm
What do those percentages add up to?

Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:04:27 pm
100?

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm
Well, 103 of course. But it might be because of rounding up errors. By there are other Parties not listed. So it would have be percentage obtained for only each of those parties included in that limited list so that list adds up 100%. Maybe.

Am I going mad? They add up to 93.

The explanation of course being tht Yougov include an "Other" option which isn't included here (as well as rounding).
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28629 on: Yesterday at 02:38:27 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm
Am I going mad? They add up to 93.

The explanation of course being tht Yougov include an "Other" option which isn't included here (as well as rounding).
Heh. I some how added 45 and 22 to be 77. What can I say, I've not been sleeping - truthfully. Irrespective, that a bit crap of me. ::) ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28630 on: Yesterday at 02:46:21 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:38:27 pm
Heh. I some how added 45 and 22 to be 77. What can I say, I've not been sleeping - truthfully. Irrespective, that a bit crap of me. ::) ;D


Just admit you're a jellybrain and we'll all move on happy :D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28631 on: Yesterday at 03:31:07 pm
You would think the pummeling Sunak got from Starmer yesterday might be his wake up call that the gig is up. He's probably in denial though.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28632 on: Yesterday at 04:51:03 pm
King Charlie trolls Fishy

 ;D

King wears Greek tie following Elgin Marbles row between Athens and Downing Street



https://news.sky.com/story/king-wears-greek-tie-following-elgin-marbles-row-between-athens-and-downing-street-13020325


Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28633 on: Yesterday at 04:53:51 pm
Well the King IS half Greek lol.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28634 on: Yesterday at 04:59:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:51:03 pm
King Charlie trolls Fishy

 ;D

King wears Greek tie following Elgin Marbles row between Athens and Downing Street



https://news.sky.com/story/king-wears-greek-tie-following-elgin-marbles-row-between-athens-and-downing-street-13020325




Theyve lost their marbles
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28635 on: Yesterday at 05:52:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:51:03 pm
King Charlie trolls Fishy

King wears Greek tie following Elgin Marbles row between Athens and Downing Street

https://news.sky.com/story/king-wears-greek-tie-following-elgin-marbles-row-between-athens-and-downing-street-13020325

That actually is hilarious, he's calling Rishi a soft twat to his face and in front of the rest of the world.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28636 on: Yesterday at 06:45:30 pm
He's probably asking what colour skin his kids will have....
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28637 on: Today at 11:07:25 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:51:03 pm
King Charlie trolls Fishy

 ;D

King wears Greek tie following Elgin Marbles row between Athens and Downing Street



https://news.sky.com/story/king-wears-greek-tie-following-elgin-marbles-row-between-athens-and-downing-street-13020325




That little runt HAS to be stood on a step or stool there, no way is he as tall as the king.
