



Expanding on my points / in response to points raised by Jiminy and others, will keep this in one post rather than clog the thread:1. The trial to earn the vote is compulsory, by law to all citizens. Easily your biggest duty, not an attempt to disenfranchize.2) Incentive to pass is individual need specific and life changing. Student debt write-off, first home funded etc.3) The material for study, off the top of my head, will cover basics of finance relating to the economy, government; local v federal structures and funding situation; air, water quality environmental standards; manufacturing and innovation ecosystem, living standards measures, legal system level. Not my field except for the finance and innovation areas, get the relevant experts and bodies to build, decide on the details. At the end, you should be able to read the measures, ie know what an AQI is for air quality and see where your country ranks globally.Look, you either pass or fail, but with both paths, you will be exposed to what to look for in a country's management. That exposure of your citizens is critical, use the great access the Internet provides to uplift them here. Nothing that is of sustainable quality comes from bite sized crap like debates, speeches. This has to be a constant effort at learning, observation.You let in failures and grifters like Truss, Johnson, the Tories to do the damage, run things into the ground, steal, and leave unharmed, with Labour only (probably) getting in now: then you have already failed on most aspects of management. One that functions filters out low quality in the first place, if not, the monitoring gets them. They've long done the damage.If any innovation is to take place here, it's going to be in the relatively open West, certainly not where you get shot for wanting freedom.