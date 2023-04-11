« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28560 on: Yesterday at 03:08:19 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 26, 2023, 05:29:31 pm


Expanding on my points / in response to points raised by Jiminy and others, will keep this in one post rather than clog the thread:

1. The trial to earn the vote is compulsory, by law to all citizens. Easily your biggest duty, not an attempt to disenfranchize.
2) Incentive to pass is individual need specific and life changing. Student debt write-off, first home funded etc.
3) The material for study, off the top of my head, will cover basics of finance relating to the economy, government; local v federal structures and funding situation; air, water quality environmental standards; manufacturing and innovation ecosystem, living standards measures, legal system level. Not my field except for the finance and innovation areas, get the relevant experts and bodies to build, decide on the details. At the end, you should be able to read the measures, ie know what an AQI is for air quality and see where your country ranks globally.

Look, you either pass or fail, but with both paths, you will be exposed to what to look for in a country's management. That exposure of your citizens is critical, use the great access the Internet provides to uplift them here. Nothing that is of sustainable quality comes from bite sized crap like debates, speeches. This has to be a constant effort at learning, observation.

You let in failures and grifters like Truss, Johnson, the Tories to do the damage, run things into the ground, steal, and leave unharmed, with Labour only (probably) getting in now: then you have already failed on most aspects of management. One that functions filters out low quality in the first place, if not, the monitoring gets them. They've long done the damage.

If any innovation is to take place here, it's going to be in the relatively open West, certainly not where you get shot for wanting freedom.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28561 on: Yesterday at 06:02:07 pm
Saw a headline in the Guardian saying Liz Truss is backing Trump and calling for a Republican victory.

If there was an lingering doubt that she's a opportunistic populist, as well as a blithering idiot, I think it can be safely put to bed.

There are not enough adjectives in the English language to describe the idiocy of this turnip of a politician.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28562 on: Yesterday at 06:51:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:02:07 pm
Saw a headline in the Guardian saying Liz Truss is backing Trump and calling for a Republican victory.

If there was an lingering doubt that she's a opportunistic populist, as well as a blithering idiot, I think it can be safely put to bed.

There are not enough adjectives in the English language to describe the idiocy of this turnip of a politician.

She was out at some right wing gathering earlier this year in the US

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-04-11/liz-truss-to-blame-woke-culture-for-high-taxes-in-us-speech
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28563 on: Yesterday at 07:07:39 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28564 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:02:07 pm
Saw a headline in the Guardian saying Liz Truss is backing Trump and calling for a Republican victory.

If there was an lingering doubt that she's a opportunistic populist, as well as a blithering idiot, I think it can be safely put to bed.

There are not enough adjectives in the English language to describe the idiocy of this turnip of a politician.

Its weird that she genuinely doesnt seem to realise shes a fucking joke.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28565 on: Today at 07:50:20 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm
Its weird that she genuinely doesnt seem to realise shes a fucking joke.

I've always thought she was more opportunist than extremist but when you start backing Trump the point becomes moot.

I know the UK electorate isn't up to much, but even the vast majority of Brits know what a complete and dangerous dickhead Trump is. She's so desperate to remain relevant that she will bask in the reflected glow of an orange light bulb. Utterly servile, the kind of mind Trump attracts like flies to shit.

She clearly has a very weak mind and is easy to manipulate.  Thank fuck she didn't become PM when that monster was president.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28566 on: Today at 08:12:36 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:51:04 pm
She was out at some right wing gathering earlier this year in the US

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-04-11/liz-truss-to-blame-woke-culture-for-high-taxes-in-us-speech


She still hasnt realised no one gives a fuck what she thinks and that shes wrong about just about everything including the reason for the state the UK and US find themselves in.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28567 on: Today at 09:58:07 am
Pathetic inverse virtue signalling from Sunak:
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67551732
Greece denies promising not to raise Parthenon Sculptures at Sunak meeting

No 10 is embroiled in a deepening row with Athens after cancelling a meeting between Rishi Sunak and the Greek PM.

Downing Street believed it had assurances from Greece that Kyriakos Mitsotakis would not raise the issue of the Parthenon Sculptures - also known as the Elgin Marbles - on his UK visit.

A Greek source has denied this.

On Sunday, Greece's leader told the BBC that having some treasures in London and others in Athens was like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

No 10 then cancelled the PM's meeting with Mr Mitsotakis.
So what if Mitsotakis raised it?  If Sunak is that bothered about it then he just had to say "I'm not going to discuss that, what's next on the agenda?".  It's just playing up to the gammons.

Sunak is going to have a very sparse calendar if he won't talk to any country that has legacy complaints about British colonialism!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28568 on: Today at 10:06:52 am
c*nts should give the things back. Jingoistic wankers.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28569 on: Today at 10:19:39 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:58:07 am
It's just playing up to the gammons.
Indeed. Hes so blatant, so transparent. And such a c*nt.

You can almost hear them scheming, Labour are happy to give them back, quick we can turn this into political capital, cancel that meeting.

Yes but what about the diplomatic relations with a close ally?

Fuck him.its a gammon vote winner
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28570 on: Today at 10:30:38 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:06:52 am
c*nts should give the things back. Jingoistic wankers.

@Nick_Pettigrew

Diplomatic relations between the UK and Greece seem to be on the mend this morning as Downing St takes delivery of an enormous wooden horse.
« Reply #28571 on: Today at 11:38:08 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:30:38 am
@Nick_Pettigrew

Diplomatic relations between the UK and Greece seem to be on the mend this morning as Downing St takes delivery of an enormous wooden horse.
:lmao
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28572 on: Today at 11:50:06 am
How can this even be a thing? They belong to Greece
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28573 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:06:52 am
c*nts should give the things back. Jingoistic wankers.

That would be admitting that British imperialism was not a wonderful, benevolent enterprise.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28574 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:26:54 pm
That would be admitting that British imperialism was not a wonderful, benevolent enterprise.
Although this is more an issue of ottoman imperialism rather than British imperialism.  The Ottomans are supposed to have given Elgin (when he was the British ambassador there) permission to remove ancient statues when they ruled Greece. When Greece became independent they wanted them back.

(It is however contested as to whether he really did have permission or not, its either the Ottomans fault or theft on the part of Elgin in this case)
