Stuff this universal suffrage. Lets go back to male householders only being able to vote then.



Universal suffrage isn't an achievement for me, unless your crowd is already at a high level of education for the relevant field.Earn the vote, be incentivised heavily for it. Have a set of exams to filter, to at least test for the understanding of how and why a country functions. You don't need to know what a Macaulay duration is, but you must know about a budget surplus / deficit etc to then assess how your leaders have actually performed.It'll rule out those whose minds have gone. Rule out empty agitators with no stamina to study and learn a subject. There is nothing natural about the governance of a country, how foolish is it to give the power to decide on its managers to those who haven't done the work to understand. Hearing speeches, leaflets, debates, being swayed one way or the other isn't work on choosing your candidate, it's bad judgement. You need to assess people on actions. Plenty lack the capacity to understand that, yet get to vote for a guy cos he 'made sense' or you can have a pint with him. Filter all that out.An 18 year old kid who passes gets a vote. A 60 year old Lord who inherited half his village, who fails, doesn't.I get all the comparisons to racism in the US back in the 60s, voter suppression and all that; but that's an execution issue.Social media, the web, and the pervasiveness of inaccurate info, with hostile state actors like Russia in play interfering online in elections make the current public information landscape unprecedented imo. Only good judgement gets you out. Good judgement..isn't universal. You're not going to meaningfully get that with written exams, you can't filter for character, but it is a coarse filter. Maybe it will be enough. Test it.edit:spelling