Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1122842 times)

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28520 on: November 24, 2023, 06:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 24, 2023, 05:36:59 pm
Is it ok that I now find Mad Nads quite endearing?

Mad Nads, Priti Patel.... who's next? I don't want to kink shame but....
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28521 on: November 24, 2023, 06:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 24, 2023, 06:51:50 pm
Mad Nads, Priti Patel.... who's next? I don't want to kink shame but....

Well Liz Truss has form.l

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/liz-truss-grovelling-apology-husband-27918143
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28522 on: November 24, 2023, 08:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 24, 2023, 06:51:50 pm
Mad Nads, Priti Patel.... who's next? I don't want to kink shame but....

Im definitely with Kenny when it comes to Patel
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28523 on: November 24, 2023, 08:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 24, 2023, 06:44:07 pm
Have you stopped taking your meds? Next it will be, she's misunderstood, and an attractive, thoughtful woman.

She has become amusing since she quit, you've got to give het that
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28524 on: November 24, 2023, 09:02:56 pm »
Tell you what, the way she fawns over Boris, she'd make an ideal VP for Trump.

Unquestioning loyalty
Evil right winger
Unerringly stupid
Mad as a box of frogs
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28525 on: Today at 10:14:41 am »
Jeremy C*nts budget cuts spark fears of existential threat to English councils

Furious council leaders warn chancellor that austerity measures could force flagship blue counties to go bankrupt

Quote
Jeremy C*nt has been warned he will trigger a fire sale of public assets, reduce councils to an emergency service and put the vulnerable at greater risk after an autumn statement pointing to a new wave of austerity.

There will be a significant increase in the number of councils in effect returning the town hall keys to government because they are no longer sustainable, according to council leaders. In a furious response to the autumn statement, they said several flagship blue counties could go bankrupt just as next years election is called.

The backlash comes after economists concluded that the chancellors tax cuts last week in effect came at the expense of future public spending. Once settlements for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are taken into account, non-protected government departments in England face an annual cut of 3.4% for five years.

The state of prisons, backlogs in the legal system and pressure on further education have caused most immediate alarm. Sir Bob Neill, the Tory MP who chairs the Commons justice select committee, said that there was a case for revisiting which departments should be given protection from spending cuts.

Traditionally, ministers have chosen to prioritise the NHS and schools.

However, local government sources said that after austerity since 2010, there was now an existential threat to local services  while big council tax increases could be on the cards.

Things are starting to fall apart at the seams, said one despairing leader. Another warned: We need to have a recognition that if we arent properly funded the rest of the country will fall over. A third said: The system is totally and utterly broken.

One senior Tory said: The Treasury is fully aware that some flagship blue counties are right on the edge: falling over just before the election wont look good.

Mel Lock, director of adult services for Somerset, warned of a real human cost. No doubt about it, its going to be older and disabled people not getting timely support, she said.

Some will end up in hospitals, or will be delayed leaving. That means lives will be restricted and foreshortened. Thats the bottom line to it.

Shaun Davies, leader of Telford and Wrekin council and chair of the Local Government Association, said there would be a big increase in the number of councils in financial distress. Any suggestion of any further cuts on top of the current deficit we face and well see the number of councils set to go bankrupt rise from one in 10 to a significantly higher number.

Theyve done the restructures. Theyve done the asset sales, theyve done the staff reduction, theyve done the service redesign and theyve done the transformation. Theyve used the reserves already. Once those things are gone, theyre gone. My concern is that there is a wave of councils that will effectively return the town hall keys back to the government because there is just no way out of this.

Councils that in effect fall into bankruptcy can issue a section 114 notice, signalling that they cannot balance their budgets. Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the Local Government Information Unit which has just surveyed the opinions of council leaders, said he was starting to talk about this as a sort of existential threat to local government.

What has surprised me in the last couple of days is just how angry leaders are, Carr-West said. Its big Labour cities like Bradford, but its also Kent and Hampshire  big Conservative councils.

I dont believe that there is a conspiracy to destroy local government. But I think we are sleepwalking towards a position where councils just wont be viable.

He said that while assets could be sold off in the short term, it would lead to a big transfer of wealth of public assets into private hands.

Elsewhere, there are concerns over the condition of the prison estate and a lack of experienced officers. Charlie Taylor, the chief inspector of prisons, saidthe situation was very fragile and his biggest worry was the lack of activity for prisoners and the impact on their rehabilitation.

Out of 37 prisons we inspected in our last annual reporting area, only one of them was good or reasonably good for purposeful activity, Taylor said. The risk is that the revolving door of people committing crime going back into prison, costing the taxpayer a huge amount of money, simply continues.

There are also concerns about further education funding over the next five years. Louis Hodge, an associate director at the Education Policy Institute, said: Cuts in funding for further education have been around twice the rate experienced in schools and over a quarter of children now live in relative poverty, based on data that does not yet fully reflect the effects of rapidly rising prices over the last year.

He added: Whatever the outcome of the next election, it is clear there is much to do to get education back on track following a hugely disruptive pandemic and a decade dominated by funding cuts.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/nov/26/jeremy-hunt-budget-cuts-chancellor-threat-flagship-councils-england-bankrupt
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28526 on: Today at 11:38:54 am »
Tories love a good fire sale. Their mates can hoover up everything on the cheap.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28527 on: Today at 11:49:19 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:14:41 am
Jeremy C*nts budget cuts spark fears of existential threat to English councils

Furious council leaders warn chancellor that austerity measures could force flagship blue counties to go bankrupt

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/nov/26/jeremy-hunt-budget-cuts-chancellor-threat-flagship-councils-england-bankrupt
They cant even lay traps without messing up. all this was supposed to happen after Labour took over. is there anything, anything at all Labour don't need to repair. it's shocking they can get away with what they have done to this country, duty of care is non existent, they can destroy everything we value and nobody can touch them.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28528 on: Today at 12:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:14:41 am
Jeremy C*nts budget cuts spark fears of existential threat to English councils

Furious council leaders warn chancellor that austerity measures could force flagship blue counties to go bankrupt

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/nov/26/jeremy-hunt-budget-cuts-chancellor-threat-flagship-councils-england-bankrupt

Our jobs have been under the miscroscope for ages, we still don't know what our long term future is. At the moment people can take EVR and leave councils but you wonder how much longer that's going to be an option. I really hope when Labour get back in they are able to do something constructive going forward. The amount of money that councils are having to find at the moment are going to mean some really tough choices ahead.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28529 on: Today at 12:50:07 pm »
God, that Kuensberg show is hard work, even more so when she decides to give her tuppence worth and set the scene. Her and that Newscast lot need binning.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28530 on: Today at 12:59:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:24:27 pm
Our jobs have been under the miscroscope for ages, we still don't know what our long term future is. At the moment people can take EVR and leave councils but you wonder how much longer that's going to be an option. I really hope when Labour get back in they are able to do something constructive going forward. The amount of money that councils are having to find at the moment are going to mean some really tough choices ahead.

With us the problems are similar but slightly different. Theres no EVR on offer because people are leaving themselves as the pay just hasnt kept up with everything else, and its very hard to recruit because of the pay so they are actually desperately trying to keep people but cant offer the pay to do it.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28531 on: Today at 01:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:14:41 am
Jeremy C*nts budget cuts spark fears of existential threat to English councils

Furious council leaders warn chancellor that austerity measures could force flagship blue counties to go bankrupt

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/nov/26/jeremy-hunt-budget-cuts-chancellor-threat-flagship-councils-england-bankrupt

Local authority budgets are probably c20% less now than they were during the last Labour administration, thanks to the Tory austerity ideology.  How many times can you skin the same cat?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28532 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:59:40 pm
With us the problems are similar but slightly different. Theres no EVR on offer because people are leaving themselves as the pay just hasnt kept up with everything else, and its very hard to recruit because of the pay so they are actually desperately trying to keep people but cant offer the pay to do it.

That's interesting, I assumed it would be the same everywhere at the moment. The whole sector is in a stinking pile of mess due to the lack of any money being put into the public sector at the moment. I still think the Tories are doing this purposely to make it as difficult as possible for Labour to put it right. The lack of general care for people is disgusting but this is the government willing to let people die, while they partied during lockdown. So, we shouldn't be surprised.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28533 on: Today at 02:53:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:49:19 am
They cant even lay traps without messing up. all this was supposed to happen after Labour took over. is there anything, anything at all Labour don't need to repair. it's shocking they can get away with what they have done to this country, duty of care is non existent, they can destroy everything we value and nobody can touch them.

You need the voter (filtered to those who can understand the information supplied, ie not your doddering nan whose mind has completely gone except for when she votes Tory at the election) to constantly have updated, accurate, accesible data to then be able to hold failures to account.

You look at that chain  - voters are unfiltered, data is supplied by various governmental and NGOs sure, not collated nor streamlined, and mainly assessed by analysts, activists, and not enough relevant citizens. Failure is the only logical outcome, a matter of timing how long the decay can be managed before things break.

Labour should be getting a decade plus to work on the damage and only seriously getting assessed a few years in, even then, just to check the relevant indicators are on point.



Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28534 on: Today at 03:50:30 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 02:53:49 pm
You need the voter (filtered to those who can understand the information supplied, ie not your doddering nan whose mind has completely gone except for when she votes Tory at the election) to constantly have updated, accurate, accesible data to then be able to hold failures to account.

You look at that chain  - voters are unfiltered, data is supplied by various governmental and NGOs sure, not collated nor streamlined, and mainly assessed by analysts, activists, and not enough relevant citizens. Failure is the only logical outcome, a matter of timing how long the decay can be managed before things break.

Labour should be getting a decade plus to work on the damage and only seriously getting assessed a few years in, even then, just to check the relevant indicators are on point.
It's not that complicated, the Torys have chopped funding to Labour run Councils by 60% since 2010 and many believe they intend to faze out all government funding to local councils in years to come so what do people expect to happen. the councils were forced to chop services, the difference now is Torys councils are blowing them up over it.
There was a video a few months back of Sunak proudly telling his constituents he diverted money away from the poorer areas to his more affluent constituency. next minute he's telling us he's serious about levelling up.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28535 on: Today at 04:07:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:51:40 pm
That's interesting, I assumed it would be the same everywhere at the moment. The whole sector is in a stinking pile of mess due to the lack of any money being put into the public sector at the moment. I still think the Tories are doing this purposely to make it as difficult as possible for Labour to put it right. The lack of general care for people is disgusting but this is the government willing to let people die, while they partied during lockdown. So, we shouldn't be surprised.

Keep in mind I work for Transport for London so its obviously different in that although we are classed as local government employees and work for a local/regional body, our funding is very different to most other local government bodies although what we get from the government has massively shrunk over the last few years like everyone else.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28536 on: Today at 04:10:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:07:40 pm
Keep in mind I work for Transport for London so its obviously different in that although we are classed as local government employees and work for a local/regional body, our funding is very different to most other local government bodies although what we get from the government has massively shrunk over the last few years like everyone else.
Now will only ever see you as this in my minds eye

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28537 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 02:53:49 pm
You need the voter (filtered to those who can understand the information supplied, ie not your doddering nan whose mind has completely gone except for when she votes Tory at the election) to constantly have updated, accurate, accesible data to then be able to hold failures to account.

You look at that chain  - voters are unfiltered, data is supplied by various governmental and NGOs sure, not collated nor streamlined, and mainly assessed by analysts, activists, and not enough relevant citizens. Failure is the only logical outcome, a matter of timing how long the decay can be managed before things break.

Labour should be getting a decade plus to work on the damage and only seriously getting assessed a few years in, even then, just to check the relevant indicators are on point.

Stuff this universal suffrage. Lets go back to male householders only being able to vote then.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28538 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:10:41 pm
Now will only ever see you as this in my minds eye



Right back at you!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28539 on: Today at 04:35:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:10:41 pm
Now will only ever see you as this in my mind’s eye


That's how I already imagined WLR.

I dread to think how WLR imagines me.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28540 on: Today at 04:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:35:22 pm
That's how I already imagined WLR.

I dread to think how WLR imagines me.

Only because you live in France
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28541 on: Today at 05:02:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:38:53 pm
Only because you live in France
Yep. Spot on. Though, I now live in Belgium and have entirely updated my look.

I'll leave you to decide between Jacques Brel and Tintin. Or, how about Jean-Claude Van Damme? Alas, you probably picture - and more accurately - someone entirely less muscular, like Audrey Hepburn (but without good looks, of course).
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28542 on: Today at 05:11:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:14:20 pm
Stuff this universal suffrage. Lets go back to male householders only being able to vote then.

Universal suffrage isn't an achievement for me, unless your crowd is already at a high level of education for the relevant field.

Earn the vote, be incentivised heavily for it. Have a set of exams to filter, to at least test for the understanding of how and why a country functions. You don't need to know what a Macaulay duration is, but you must know about a budget surplus / deficit etc to then assess how your leaders have actually performed.

It'll rule out those whose minds have gone. Rule out empty agitators with no stamina to study and learn a subject. There is nothing natural about the governance of a country, how foolish is it to give the power to decide on its managers to those who haven't done the work to understand. Hearing speeches, leaflets, debates, being swayed one way or the other isn't work on choosing your candidate, it's bad judgement. You need to assess people on actions. Plenty lack the capacity to understand that, yet get to vote for a guy cos he 'made sense' or you can have a pint with him. Filter all that out.

An 18 year old kid who passes gets a vote. A 60 year old Lord who inherited half his village, who fails, doesn't.

 I get all the comparisons to racism in the US back in the 60s, voter suppression and all that; but that's an execution issue.
Social media, the web, and the pervasiveness of inaccurate info, with hostile state actors like Russia in play interfering online in elections make the current public information landscape unprecedented imo. Only good judgement gets you out. Good judgement..isn't universal. You're not going to meaningfully get that with written exams, you can't filter for character, but it is a coarse filter. Maybe it will be enough. Test it.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28543 on: Today at 05:29:31 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:11:27 pm
Universal suffrage isn't an achievement for me, unless your crowd is already at a high level of education for the relevant field.

Earn the vote, be incentivised heavily for it. Have a set of exams to filter, to at least test for the understanding of how and why a country functions. You don't need to know what a Macaulay duration is, but you must know about a budget surplus / deficit etc to then assess how your leaders have actually performed.

It'll rule out those whose minds have gone. Rule out empty agitators with no stamina to study and learn a subject. There is nothing natural about the governance of a country, how foolish is it to give the power to decide on its managers to those who haven't done the work to understand. Hearing speeches, leaflets, debates, being swayed one way or the other isn't work on choosing your candidate, it's bad judgement. You need to assess people on actions. Plenty lack the capacity to understand that, yet get to vote for a guy cos he 'made sense' or you can have a pint with him. Filter all that out.

An 18 year old kid who passes gets a vote. A 60 year old Lord who inherited half his village, who fails, doesn't.

 I get all the comparisons to racism in the US back in the 60s, voter suppression and all that; but that's an execution issue.
Social media, the web, and the pervasiveness of inaccurate info, with hostile state actors like Russia in play interfering online in elections make the current public information landscape unprecedented imo. Only good judgement gets you out. Good judgement..isn't universal. You're not going to meaningfully get that with written exams, you can't filter for character, but it is a coarse filter. Maybe it will be enough. Test it.

edit:spelling
Assuming that you are being serious, this would result in serious civil unrest, and probably revolution at some point. Unless you make the bar so low as to make no meaningful difference.

The solution is regulation around the Internet (no, I do not have the answer about the practicalities of this), and general improvement in education. All that stuff should be taught at school. None of it is rocket science after all.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28544 on: Today at 06:49:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:07:40 pm
Keep in mind I work for Transport for London so its obviously different in that although we are classed as local government employees and work for a local/regional body, our funding is very different to most other local government bodies although what we get from the government has massively shrunk over the last few years like everyone else.

They are only interested in giving favours to their usual supporters, they couldn't care less about anything else, the way everything has been run down is pathetic and it's going to take a long time before anything improves, even when Labour get in.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28545 on: Today at 06:58:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:49:50 pm
They are only interested in giving favours to their usual supporters, they couldn't care less about anything else, the way everything has been run down is pathetic and it's going to take a long time before anything improves, even when Labour get in.

Oh I know that Jill, it will take years to turn this mess around if its even possible at all, i wouldnt write off the idea that this decline is terminal. Its easy to forget that most of the world doesnt have decent, free at the point of use healthcare, education and public services, its not a god given right after all.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28546 on: Today at 07:03:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:58:11 pm
Oh I know that Jill, it will take years to turn this mess around if its even possible at all, i wouldnt write off the idea that this decline is terminal. Its easy to forget that most of the world doesnt have decent, free at the point of use healthcare, education and public services, its not a god given right after all.

A very good point that, just depressing all around. I just hope their party is completely demolished at the next election.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28547 on: Today at 10:14:20 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:11:27 pm
Universal suffrage isn't an achievement for me, unless your crowd is already at a high level of education for the relevant field.

Earn the vote, be incentivised heavily for it. Have a set of exams to filter, to at least test for the understanding of how and why a country functions. You don't need to know what a Macaulay duration is, but you must know about a budget surplus / deficit etc to then assess how your leaders have actually performed.

It'll rule out those whose minds have gone. Rule out empty agitators with no stamina to study and learn a subject. There is nothing natural about the governance of a country, how foolish is it to give the power to decide on its managers to those who haven't done the work to understand. Hearing speeches, leaflets, debates, being swayed one way or the other isn't work on choosing your candidate, it's bad judgement. You need to assess people on actions. Plenty lack the capacity to understand that, yet get to vote for a guy cos he 'made sense' or you can have a pint with him. Filter all that out.

An 18 year old kid who passes gets a vote. A 60 year old Lord who inherited half his village, who fails, doesn't.

 I get all the comparisons to racism in the US back in the 60s, voter suppression and all that; but that's an execution issue.
Social media, the web, and the pervasiveness of inaccurate info, with hostile state actors like Russia in play interfering online in elections make the current public information landscape unprecedented imo. Only good judgement gets you out. Good judgement..isn't universal. You're not going to meaningfully get that with written exams, you can't filter for character, but it is a coarse filter. Maybe it will be enough. Test it.

edit:spelling

Christ this is insanely elitist.

Who decides what the right answer is? Who decides the pass mark?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28548 on: Today at 10:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:14:20 pm
Christ this is insanely elitist.

Who decides what the right answer is? Who decides the pass mark?

Probably someone like Braverman or Rees-Mogg.
