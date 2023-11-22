« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 708 709 710 711 712 [713]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1121240 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,501
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28480 on: November 22, 2023, 08:48:34 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 22, 2023, 02:43:51 pm
Alex Cunningham: Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?

Another MP: Because its a shithole.
 

https://twitter.com/politicsjoe_uk/status/1727311526246400270?s=46
I am so angry about this.

Denigrating places where people live when youve literally been in power long enough to transform it and couldnt be arsed

Another private school twat pissing on the poor and needy.
« Last Edit: November 22, 2023, 08:50:11 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28481 on: November 22, 2023, 09:10:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 22, 2023, 05:34:50 pm
Its very clear in the audio, although of course the speaker and Tories seem to be denying it happened.
I can definitely hear someone say shithole, but not sure how one can tell its cleverly
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,501
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28482 on: November 22, 2023, 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 22, 2023, 09:10:29 pm
I can definitely hear someone say shithole, but not sure how one can tell its cleverly
Yeah, it was very very clearly said, sounded like him too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,327
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28483 on: November 22, 2023, 10:28:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 22, 2023, 09:20:41 pm
Yeah, it was very very clearly said, sounded like him too

Yeah, it does sound like him but I would think someone like him has been around long enough to know better. But those sitting around whoever said it will know who said it, if it was loud enough for the microphones to pick it up those near by will have heard it too.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,945
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28484 on: November 22, 2023, 11:58:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 22, 2023, 04:53:05 pm
It's really annoying me because I can't hear it or make it out at all ;D

Same. But Im 90/40% deaf.
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28485 on: Yesterday at 12:16:04 am »
he's a fucking snake that cleverly  :wanker :wanker :no
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28486 on: Yesterday at 11:35:44 am »
Quote from: filopastry on November 22, 2023, 03:04:44 pm
The problem is that the headroom is already nonsense, I dont think anyone really believes they can deliver on the spending targets in upcoming years, without public services sinking much deeper into the mire.
It is total nonsense.  The way they've ran public services into the ground and then magicked up a cut in NI is like a parent not buying their kids any new shoes for two years but then finding £20 down the sofa and treating them to a meal out.  The meal out is a welcome distraction but the kids' toes are still poking out the end of their shoes.

Of course whenever the subject is mentioned we get the well rehearsed line that there's currently record spending on public services.  A disingenuous statement that ignores the demographic shift, long waiting lists, needs escalating due to lack of early intervention, inflation forcing up costs, the number of long-standing issues that have been left to build up within public services, the loss of experienced staff and the knowledge they held etc.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28487 on: Yesterday at 12:00:42 pm »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28488 on: Yesterday at 12:50:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on November 22, 2023, 11:58:42 pm
Same. But Im 90/40% deaf.

Starting to think I might be too!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28489 on: Yesterday at 12:52:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:50:40 pm
Starting to think I might be too!
I can definitely pick out "shithole" but probably only because I was listening out for it.  Is there some app floating around that can mute the general braying noise and leave behind only the gobshite Tory?
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28490 on: Yesterday at 01:32:35 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 22, 2023, 02:43:51 pm
Alex Cunningham: Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?

Another MP: Because its a shithole.
 

https://twitter.com/politicsjoe_uk/status/1727311526246400270?s=46
Maybe the time to remind them of Thatcher's words for the future of Liverpool. "A managed decline"
What does that mean in realty. no funding. let the place run down= It becomes a shit hole.
I wouldn't get annoyed over the insult the place may well be a Shit Hole now but that would be down to lack of funding. that's not something the Torys should be happy to talk about.
They are living in poverty due to lack of Funding, so much for levelling up. Clevely is as good as admitting Levelling up is just a meangless sound bite rather than Tory policy.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28491 on: Yesterday at 04:14:52 pm »
A last big "fuck you, oiks!" from the Tories vermin...

Quote
Austerity warning for public services after tax cuts

The cost of the tax cuts in the Autumn Statement will hit spending on public services, think tanks have warned.

the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the chancellor was able to do this because he had not increased spending on public services. When factoring in rising prices, that meant that unprotected departments would face budget cuts of more than £20bn by 2027-28.

"Put another way, the tax cuts are paid for by planned real cuts in public service spending," IFS director Paul Johnson said.

The IFS said that unprotected public services, including courts, prisons, further education, local government, housing and others would see a cumulative 13% cut in day-to-day spending - when taking the impact of inflation into account - between next year and 2029.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28492 on: Yesterday at 04:29:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on November 22, 2023, 02:43:51 pm
Alex Cunningham: Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?

Another MP: Because its a shithole.
 

https://twitter.com/politicsjoe_uk/status/1727311526246400270?s=46


As the old joke goes: How do you know when a Tory is lying...?


Cleverley now claiming he didn't say Stockton was a 'shithole', rather he said it had a shit MP.

Bollocks.

It's clear that the words "Cos it's a shithole" are spoken (and sounds very much like Cleverley). Him saying it was him speaking but he said something else I think will rebound on him far more than admitting he just made a joke.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-67511542
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,049
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28493 on: Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:14:52 pm
A last big "fuck you, oiks!" from the Tories vermin...

That's the trap for Labour.  Do they reverse those cuts and put the money back into public services, or do they stick to the spending plans?

The majority of people would rather pay higher taxes, if it meant better services.  What we've got now is a double whammy of shite!  The highest tax burden on record and services in the gutter.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:32:48 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,913
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28494 on: Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm
That's the trap for Labour.  Do they reverse those cuts and put the money back into public services, or do they stick to the spending plans?

The majority of people would rather pay higher taxes, if it meant better services.  What we've got now is a double whammy of shite!  The highest tax burden on record and services in the gutter.

Its not a trap because the world and their dogs know what Labour and Rachel Reeves will do.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28495 on: Yesterday at 04:39:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm
Its not a trap because the world and their dogs know what Labour and Rachel Reeves will do.
I wouldn't assume Rachel Reeves will be chancellor for the duration.  I've lost count of how many chancellors the Tories have been through since Gideon.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,913
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28496 on: Yesterday at 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:39:45 pm
I wouldn't assume Rachel Reeves will be chancellor for the duration.  I've lost count of how many chancellors the Tories have been through since Gideon.

I get that, but we are talking about the election here and messaging around that.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,049
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28497 on: Yesterday at 05:16:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:50:09 pm
I get that, but we are talking about the election here and messaging around that.


Services are on their knees and will need huge investment, to get them working again.  Not to mention the economy being in a poor state too.  Labour haven't mentioned this to anyone yet.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:21:18 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28498 on: Yesterday at 05:34:24 pm »
wow

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/nov/23/revealed-king-charles-secretly-profiting-from-the-assets-of-dead-citizens

Revealed: King Charles secretly profiting from the assets of dead citizens

The king is profiting from the deaths of thousands of people in the north-west of England whose assets are secretly being used to upgrade a commercial property empire managed by his hereditary estate, the Guardian can reveal.

The Duchy of Lancaster, a controversial land and property estate that generates huge profits for King Charles III, has collected tens of millions of pounds in recent years under an antiquated system that dates back to feudal times.

Financial assets known as bona vacantia, owned by people who died without a will or known next of kin, are collected by the duchy. Over the last 10 years, it has collected more than £60m in the funds. It has long claimed that, after deducting costs, bona vacantia revenues are donated to charities.

However, only a small percentage of these revenues is being given to charity. Internal duchy documents seen by the Guardian reveal how funds are secretly being used to finance the renovation of properties that are owned by the king and rented out for profit.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28499 on: Yesterday at 05:48:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:34:24 pm
wow

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/nov/23/revealed-king-charles-secretly-profiting-from-the-assets-of-dead-citizens

Revealed: King Charles secretly profiting from the assets of dead citizens


Financial assets known as bona vacantia, owned by people who died without a will or known next of kin, are collected by the duchy. Over the last 10 years, it has collected more than £60m in the funds. It has long claimed that, after deducting costs, bona vacantia revenues are donated to charities.

However, only a small percentage of these revenues is being given to charity. Internal duchy documents seen by the Guardian reveal how funds are secretly being used to finance the renovation of properties that are owned by the king and rented out for profit.
I went to a talk by an heir hunter years ago and I think she said that Charles has been collecting assets from dead people in the Duchy of Cornwall for years whilst his mother hoovered up elsewhere.So if you've nobody left to leave your assets to, it's still important to make a will and donate to e.g. a favourite charity rather than let the Royals get their grubby mits on your estate.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,049
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28500 on: Yesterday at 05:49:52 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:48:56 pm
I went to a talk by an heir hunter years ago and I think she said that Charles has been collecting assets from dead people in the Duchy of Cornwall for years whilst his mother hoovered up elsewhere.So if you've nobody left to leave your assets to, it's still important to make a will and donate to e.g. a favourite charity rather than let the Royals get their grubby mits on your estate.

This.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28501 on: Yesterday at 06:07:00 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:48:56 pm
I went to a talk by an heir hunter years ago and I think she said that Charles has been collecting assets from dead people in the Duchy of Cornwall for years whilst his mother hoovered up elsewhere.So if you've nobody left to leave your assets to, it's still important to make a will and donate to e.g. a favourite charity rather than let the Royals get their grubby mits on your estate.
what's an heir hunter?
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28502 on: Yesterday at 06:08:36 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:48:56 pm
I went to a talk by an heir hunter years ago and I think she said that Charles has been collecting assets from dead people in the Duchy of Cornwall for years whilst his mother hoovered up elsewhere.So if you've nobody left to leave your assets to, it's still important to make a will and donate to e.g. a favourite charity rather than let the Royals get their grubby mits on your estate.

Been going on for donkeys years mate.

Back in the mid eighties I was writing cheques to the Duchy of Lancaster as part of my job as Head of Securities in a large bank branch.

If an account was marked as "deceased" and we got no contact from any Executors within 12 months, the entire balance of their account was just paid over to the Duchy. At the time there was no mention of any charity being involved, we all were under the impression it just went straight into Charlie's pocket.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28503 on: Yesterday at 06:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm
That's the trap for Labour.  Do they reverse those cuts and put the money back into public services, or do they stick to the spending plans?

The majority of people would rather pay higher taxes, if it meant better services.  What we've got now is a double whammy of shite!  The highest tax burden on record and services in the gutter.

Rats have put Labour in a difficult spot
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,049
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28504 on: Yesterday at 07:12:56 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:00:42 pm
Migration figures now revised upwards

https://news.sky.com/story/net-migration-rose-to-672-000-in-year-to-june-up-from-607-000-in-the-previous-year-latest-ons-figures-show-13013846

All those Africans and Asians, coming over and taking our jobs in the Health and Social Care sector  ;)
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28505 on: Yesterday at 07:13:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:07:00 pm
what's an heir hunter?

From the context I assume it's someone who tries to track down potential heirs for estates of the deceased that would otherwise go unclaimed, I'd guess for a percentage.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,295
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28506 on: Yesterday at 07:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:14:52 pm
A last big "fuck you, oiks!" from the Tories vermin...

Yep, relating to that article.
Like the Johnson election manifesto in 2019 when he promised (but didn't implement) a tax cut for anyone in the 40% bracket. It would have benefited me but I didn't want it, I knew it would impact or disadvantage me or other people in different ways and various services.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,736
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28507 on: Yesterday at 08:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:13:29 pm
From the context I assume it's someone who tries to track down potential heirs for estates of the deceased that would otherwise go unclaimed, I'd guess for a percentage.
Exactly that. There was a TV series about it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,736
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28508 on: Yesterday at 08:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm
That's the trap for Labour.  Do they reverse those cuts and put the money back into public services, or do they stick to the spending plans?

The majority of people would rather pay higher taxes, if it meant better services.  What we've got now is a double whammy of shite!  The highest tax burden on record and services in the gutter.
The question is, are the minority that would rather keep the money also swing voters?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28509 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:29:03 pm

As the old joke goes: How do you know when a Tory is lying...?


Cleverley now claiming he didn't say Stockton was a 'shithole', rather he said it had a shit MP.

Bollocks.

It's clear that the words "Cos it's a shithole" are spoken (and sounds very much like Cleverley). Him saying it was him speaking but he said something else I think will rebound on him far more than admitting he just made a joke.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-67511542
It's such a stupid lie.  The audio isn't great but it's good enough to make out that Cleverley didn't say "because it has a shit MP".  I expect we'll have some sound specialist super sleuths releasing a much clearer version in the next few days simply because Cleverley is trying to pull a fast one.

As you say, he should have just owned up and made out it was an ill-considered joke.

It's also funny that one of the Tory MPs from a neighbouring seat declared that he was "sure it wasn't said by any Conservative MP".  He's either a fool or has far too much faith in his frontbenchers.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,501
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28510 on: Yesterday at 09:03:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:01:15 pm
It's such a stupid lie.  The audio isn't great but it's good enough to make out that Cleverley didn't say "because it has a shit MP".  I expect we'll have some sound specialist super sleuths releasing a much clearer version in the next few days simply because Cleverley is trying to pull a fast one.

As you say, he should have just owned up and made out it was an ill-considered joke.

It's also funny that one of the Tory MPs from a neighbouring seat declared that he was "sure it wasn't said by any Conservative MP".  He's either a fool or has far too much faith in his frontbenchers.


Screw the audio.  There were 500 people there, they all heard it. Its indisputable
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,295
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28511 on: Today at 01:57:17 am »
Fuck me that Labour MP on Question Time tonight was a proper wet lettuce.

Why dont they just lie like the Tories do until they get in, instead of the mealy mouthed question dodging answers she kept giving?

Just tell them all "oh yes, we'll keep to the Tory public spending plan, blah blah blah", then get a big majority and just Nationalise everything, and reverse every hateful policy you can find from the past 13 years.

Tax the fuck out of Amazon, Google, FaceBook, Twitter, and everyone who has ever used non-dom or any other tax dodge,  and spend it all on public services.

Place Johnson, Mone, Dorries, Rees Mogg, Hancock etc in public stocks, and sell tickets online. £10 to sling a rancid melon at a rancid fucking melon. The fucking booking fees alone would negate the need for food banks in the future.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:23 am by Only Me »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,913
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28512 on: Today at 07:33:25 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:57:17 am
Fuck me that Labour MP on Question Time tonight was a proper wet lettuce.

Why dont they just lie like the Tories do until they get in, instead of the mealy mouthed question dodging answers she kept giving?

Just tell them all "oh yes, we'll keep to the Tory public spending plan, blah blah blah", then get a big majority and just Nationalise everything, and reverse every hateful policy you can find from the past 13 years.

Tax the fuck out of Amazon, Google, FaceBook, Twitter, and everyone who has ever used non-dom or any other tax dodge,  and spend it all on public services.

Place Johnson, Mone, Dorries, Rees Mogg, Hancock etc in public stocks, and sell tickets online. £10 to sling a rancid melon at a rancid fucking melon. The fucking booking fees alone would negate the need for food banks in the future.

Alison McGovern. As an MP she is one of the few in it for the right reasons in that she genuinely wants to help people, but she is incredibly weak on TV and when in front of an audience. Very out of her depth. There is a few of them on the shadow front bench.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28513 on: Today at 03:13:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:33:25 am
Alison McGovern. As an MP she is one of the few in it for the right reasons in that she genuinely wants to help people, but she is incredibly weak on TV and when in front of an audience. Very out of her depth. There is a few of them on the shadow front bench.

I thought this, it was embarassing. Plus she should have got up and dragged that c*nt Oakshott across the room by the hair.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
  • Truthiness
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28514 on: Today at 03:17:20 pm »
https://x.com/DachshundColin/status/1728046746138222681?s=20

Tell me you've never seen a hammer before without telling me you've never seen a hammer before.

@lewis_goodall
Labour source gets in touch: if only his Dad was a toolmaker.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28515 on: Today at 03:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 03:13:59 pm
I thought this, it was embarassing. Plus she should have got up and dragged that c*nt Oakshott across the room by the hair.

Oakeshott on again!

Shes the Beebs go to female contrarian, Peter Hitchens in a skirt.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28516 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Mad Nad on Ian Dale's LBC Show:

Dale - "So basically, someone ripped up your letter and wrote a different one, presumably with your signature on the bottom"

Dorries - "I think what they did was they crossed out the name 'Michael Grade' and wrote the name 'Stephen Gilbert' in on my advice note

Dale - "And who do you think did that?"

Dorries - "I'm never going to say because..."

Dale - "Do you know?"

Dorries - "Yeah"

Dale - "Why won't you say?"

Dorries "I do know. Yeah, I do know"

Dale - "Why won't you say?"

Dorries - "Well I believe..."

[very brief pause]

Dorries - "...it was Dougie Smith"

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1728028190617342066

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28517 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:52:56 pm
Mad Nad on Ian Dale's LBC Show:

Dale - "So basically, someone ripped up your letter and wrote a different one, presumably with your signature on the bottom"

Dorries - "I think what they did was they crossed out the name 'Michael Grade' and wrote the name 'Stephen Gilbert' in on my advice note

Dale - "And who do you think did that?"

Dorries - "I'm never going to say because..."

Dale - "Do you know?"

Dorries - "Yeah"

Dale - "Why won't you say?"

Dorries "I do know. Yeah, I do know"

Dale - "Why won't you say?"

Dorries - "Well I believe..."

[very brief pause]

Dorries - "...it was Dougie Smith"

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1728028190617342066
;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 708 709 710 711 712 [713]   Go Up
« previous next »
 