Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28480 on: Yesterday at 08:48:34 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:43:51 pm
Alex Cunningham: Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?

Another MP: Because its a shithole.
 

https://twitter.com/politicsjoe_uk/status/1727311526246400270?s=46
I am so angry about this.

Denigrating places where people live when youve literally been in power long enough to transform it and couldnt be arsed

Another private school twat pissing on the poor and needy.
Logged
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28481 on: Yesterday at 09:10:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:34:50 pm
Its very clear in the audio, although of course the speaker and Tories seem to be denying it happened.
I can definitely hear someone say shithole, but not sure how one can tell its cleverly
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28482 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:10:29 pm
I can definitely hear someone say shithole, but not sure how one can tell its cleverly
Yeah, it was very very clearly said, sounded like him too
Logged
Online west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28483 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm
Yeah, it was very very clearly said, sounded like him too

Yeah, it does sound like him but I would think someone like him has been around long enough to know better. But those sitting around whoever said it will know who said it, if it was loud enough for the microphones to pick it up those near by will have heard it too.
Logged
Offline thejbs

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28484 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:53:05 pm
It's really annoying me because I can't hear it or make it out at all ;D

Same. But Im 90/40% deaf.
Logged

Offline nayia2002

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28485 on: Today at 12:16:04 am »
he's a fucking snake that cleverly  :wanker :wanker :no
Logged
Online thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28486 on: Today at 11:35:44 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:04:44 pm
The problem is that the headroom is already nonsense, I dont think anyone really believes they can deliver on the spending targets in upcoming years, without public services sinking much deeper into the mire.
It is total nonsense.  The way they've ran public services into the ground and then magicked up a cut in NI is like a parent not buying their kids any new shoes for two years but then finding £20 down the sofa and treating them to a meal out.  The meal out is a welcome distraction but the kids' toes are still poking out the end of their shoes.

Of course whenever the subject is mentioned we get the well rehearsed line that there's currently record spending on public services.  A disingenuous statement that ignores the demographic shift, long waiting lists, needs escalating due to lack of early intervention, inflation forcing up costs, the number of long-standing issues that have been left to build up within public services, the loss of experienced staff and the knowledge they held etc.
Logged

Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28487 on: Today at 12:00:42 pm »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28488 on: Today at 12:50:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm
Same. But Im 90/40% deaf.

Starting to think I might be too!
Logged
Online thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28489 on: Today at 12:52:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:50:40 pm
Starting to think I might be too!
I can definitely pick out "shithole" but probably only because I was listening out for it.  Is there some app floating around that can mute the general braying noise and leave behind only the gobshite Tory?
Logged

Online oldfordie

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28490 on: Today at 01:32:35 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:43:51 pm
Alex Cunningham: Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?

Another MP: Because its a shithole.
 

https://twitter.com/politicsjoe_uk/status/1727311526246400270?s=46
Maybe the time to remind them of Thatcher's words for the future of Liverpool. "A managed decline"
What does that mean in realty. no funding. let the place run down= It becomes a shit hole.
I wouldn't get annoyed over the insult the place may well be a Shit Hole now but that would be down to lack of funding. that's not something the Torys should be happy to talk about.
They are living in poverty due to lack of Funding, so much for levelling up. Clevely is as good as admitting Levelling up is just a meangless sound bite rather than Tory policy.
Logged
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28491 on: Today at 04:14:52 pm »
A last big "fuck you, oiks!" from the Tories vermin...

Quote
Austerity warning for public services after tax cuts

The cost of the tax cuts in the Autumn Statement will hit spending on public services, think tanks have warned.

the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the chancellor was able to do this because he had not increased spending on public services. When factoring in rising prices, that meant that unprotected departments would face budget cuts of more than £20bn by 2027-28.

"Put another way, the tax cuts are paid for by planned real cuts in public service spending," IFS director Paul Johnson said.

The IFS said that unprotected public services, including courts, prisons, further education, local government, housing and others would see a cumulative 13% cut in day-to-day spending - when taking the impact of inflation into account - between next year and 2029.
Logged
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28492 on: Today at 04:29:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:43:51 pm
Alex Cunningham: Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?

Another MP: Because its a shithole.
 

https://twitter.com/politicsjoe_uk/status/1727311526246400270?s=46


As the old joke goes: How do you know when a Tory is lying...?


Cleverley now claiming he didn't say Stockton was a 'shithole', rather he said it had a shit MP.

Bollocks.

It's clear that the words "Cos it's a shithole" are spoken (and sounds very much like Cleverley). Him saying it was him speaking but he said something else I think will rebound on him far more than admitting he just made a joke.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-67511542
Logged
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28493 on: Today at 04:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:14:52 pm
A last big "fuck you, oiks!" from the Tories vermin...

That's the trap for Labour.  Do they reverse those cuts and put the money back into public services, or do they stick to the spending plans?

The majority of people would rather pay higher taxes, if it meant better services.  What we've got now is a double whammy of shite!  The highest tax burden on record and services in the gutter.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:48 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28494 on: Today at 04:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:31:02 pm
That's the trap for Labour.  Do they reverse those cuts and put the money back into public services, or do they stick to the spending plans?

The majority of people would rather pay higher taxes, if it meant better services.  What we've got now is a double whammy of shite!  The highest tax burden on record and services in the gutter.

Its not a trap because the world and their dogs know what Labour and Rachel Reeves will do.
Logged

Online thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28495 on: Today at 04:39:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:33:31 pm
Its not a trap because the world and their dogs know what Labour and Rachel Reeves will do.
I wouldn't assume Rachel Reeves will be chancellor for the duration.  I've lost count of how many chancellors the Tories have been through since Gideon.
Logged
