The problem is that the headroom is already nonsense, I dont think anyone really believes they can deliver on the spending targets in upcoming years, without public services sinking much deeper into the mire.

It is total nonsense. The way they've ran public services into the ground and then magicked up a cut in NI is like a parent not buying their kids any new shoes for two years but then finding £20 down the sofa and treating them to a meal out. The meal out is a welcome distraction but the kids' toes are still poking out the end of their shoes.Of course whenever the subject is mentioned we get the well rehearsed line that there's currently record spending on public services. A disingenuous statement that ignores the demographic shift, long waiting lists, needs escalating due to lack of early intervention, inflation forcing up costs, the number of long-standing issues that have been left to build up within public services, the loss of experienced staff and the knowledge they held etc.