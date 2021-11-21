This is designed squarely as electoral damage limitation. Those on 100k+ will save more than low income workers who are less likely to vote Tory. Business owners will also save.
Had they instead adjusted the basic threshold based on inflation, low income workers would see the same savings as those on £100k a year, but as a greater % of their income. That would be the fair and proper thing to help those who need it most - £300 extra means a lot more to a low earner than £1k means to a high earner. But the Tories dont do fair and proper.
Thing is, as an electoral strategy, it will probably help with their damage limitation.