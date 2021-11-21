« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 707 708 709 710 711 [712]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1118541 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28440 on: Today at 10:01:03 am »
Isnt it living wage, not minimum wage going up?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28441 on: Today at 10:02:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:01:03 am
Isnt it living wage, not minimum wage going up?

The minimum wage is now called National Living Wage and thats going up.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28442 on: Today at 10:06:25 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:02:32 am
The minimum wage is now called National Living Wage and thats going up.

oh ok  just for my sanity they used to be separate things right
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,032
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28443 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:06:25 am
oh ok  just for my sanity they used to be separate things right

They rebranded the minimum wage, to the living wage.  It's still the minimum wage.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,942
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28444 on: Today at 10:28:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:19:35 am
They rebranded the minimum wage, to the living wage.  It's still the minimum wage.

I remember that well.

Unions had been calling for a living wage for years, so the Tories responded, "Okay, we'll rename the minimum wage the living wage. Now you have a living wage. We're not going to increase it or anything...."

As for this budget, I can only hope the markets revolt against it the way they did against Truss'. Doubt it though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28445 on: Today at 10:36:24 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:28:20 am
I remember that well.

Unions had been calling for a living wage for years, so the Tories responded, "Okay, we'll rename the minimum wage the living wage. Now you have a living wage. We're not going to increase it or anything...."

As for this budget, I can only hope the markets revolt against it the way they did against Truss'. Doubt it though.

Why would the market revolt, the expected cut in NI of 1% is going to give you back about £350 a year if you earn £50k (most people earn a lot less) and its going to cost the government about £5 billion which is about 0.5% of government spending, its so small it wont make a difference to anything in the grand scheme of things.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,820
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28446 on: Today at 10:38:08 am »
I'd be totally fine with an NI cut if it was matched with a corresponding rise in income tax, as part of a gradual phasing out of NI altogether.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28447 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:38:08 am
I'd be totally fine with an NI cut if it was matched with a corresponding rise in income tax, as part of a gradual phasing out of NI altogether.

Yeah, now the state pension is pretty much flat and doesnt take into account how much NI youve paid, they could just base your pension on years of paid Income Tax rather then NI and phase it out.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,718
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28448 on: Today at 11:17:39 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:36:24 am
Why would the market revolt, the expected cut in NI of 1% is going to give you back about £350 a year if you earn £50k (most people earn a lot less) and its going to cost the government about £5 billion which is about 0.5% of government spending, its so small it wont make a difference to anything in the grand scheme of things.

I think that's the point.
Big tax cutting headline tick
Don't upset the OBR tick
Don't spook the markets tick.

Ps thanks to jbs for reminding me the lowest earners won't benefit from an NI cut.
Companies will though. --edit-- May.  I think companies pay NI as well as employees.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,617
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28449 on: Today at 11:54:12 am »
I always thought the low paid were more likely to have to pay NI than Income Tax on earned income, although I presume any taxable benefits aren't subject to NI so no benefit there
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,025
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28450 on: Today at 11:56:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:58:02 pm
Patient privacy fears as US spy tech firm Palantir wins £330m NHS contract

Awarding of contract to create new data platform prompts immediate concerns about security of medical records

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/nov/21/patient-privacy-fears-us-spy-tech-firm-palantir-wins-nhs-contract


Labour should be shouting from the rooftops all the dangers of having these arseholes (Peter Thiel is an evil c*nt) and saying that, if elected, they will terminate all such contracts.

But they won't. They'll drop their trousers and bend over for Thiel.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28451 on: Today at 12:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:56:14 am
Labour should be shouting from the rooftops all the dangers of having these arseholes (Peter Thiel is an evil c*nt) and saying that, if elected, they will terminate all such contracts.

But they won't. They'll drop their trousers and bend over for Thiel.
We did some work with Palantir around Homes for Ukraine programme and they weren't even competent.  The churn of recent graduates was far higher than anyone else we've dealt with.

It's idealogical driven nonsense that will be a huge waste of money for no benefits.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28452 on: Today at 12:06:07 pm »
PMQs before the budget is ridiculous.

Sunak will just say lets wait and see who gets fucked over
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28453 on: Today at 12:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:06:07 pm
PMQs before the budget is ridiculous.

Sunak will just say lets wait and see who gets fucked over

PMQs in general is ridiculous, twat doesnt answer a single question and somehow everything is the fault of the party that hasnt been in power for 13 years. Complete waste of time.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,558
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28454 on: Today at 12:20:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:15:15 pm
PMQs in general is ridiculous, twat doesnt answer a single question and somehow everything is the fault of the party that hasnt been in power for 13 years. Complete waste of time.

NHS question? Talk about Wales.
Economy question? Mention the note about the cupboard being bare.
Public services? Same old Labour, always borrowing more.
For anything else, there's "Corbyn!"
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,314
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28455 on: Today at 12:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:20:53 pm
NHS question? Talk about Wales.
Economy question? Mention the note about the cupboard being bare.
Public services? Same old Labour, always borrowing more.
For anything else, there's "Corbyn!"

Theres all of that and then theres this part where Tory MPs ask the PM questions slating Labour, and Labour get no right to reply.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28456 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:15:15 pm
PMQs in general is ridiculous, twat doesnt answer a single question and somehow everything is the fault of the party that hasnt been in power for 13 years. Complete waste of time.
Starmer did quite well in answering the question he'd asked of Sunak before asking his next question.

Sunak is no better than Johnson.  I think at the time many of us thought the bluster and evasion was a Johnson tactic but Sunak employs exactly the same approach.  Presumably it's coming from the spin-doctors pulling the strings for the Tories.  It all shows PMQs as being little more than an exercise in delivering a bit of government propaganda when, presumably, it's supposed to be about accountability.

I do believe it's all fairly irrelevant now as there's no rabbits the Tories are going to pull out of the hat between now and the election.  Enough people are generally sick of the sight of them that they're just playing to their own galleries now.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28457 on: Today at 12:36:50 pm »
Starting now on BBC if anyone is interested
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28458 on: Today at 12:39:14 pm »
Politics is a whole bunch of step overs with no goals.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28459 on: Today at 12:40:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:09:52 am
Hi Schmarn,  don't recongise the name. Welcome :)

Surely they don't think we're so dumb as to see an NI cut being offset by using fiscal drag?
From a socialist viewpoint is it 'better' that way. Low earners benefit from the NI cut (as does everyone) , only those earning more get hit by the freeze in tax bands.
The owners of capital benefit from neither. Well not directly.

Hi Paul. My point was more that the tax cut headlines that will follow this will be false. Im fine with an NI cut but fiscal drag also hits the millions of lower paid workers who have slipped into the 20% band so its regressive as well.

Anyway well shortly find out!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,935
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28460 on: Today at 12:41:42 pm »
This is designed squarely as electoral damage limitation. Those on 100k+ will save more than low income workers who are less likely to vote Tory. Business owners will also save.

Had they instead adjusted the basic threshold based on inflation, low income workers would see the same savings as those on £100k a year, but as a greater % of their income. That would be the fair and proper thing to help those who need it most - £300 extra means a lot more to a low earner than £1k means to a high earner. But the Tories dont do fair and proper.

Thing is, as an electoral strategy, it will probably help with their damage limitation.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:46 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28461 on: Today at 01:35:36 pm »
2% cut in National Insurance. Actually more than expected. Will give people approx £400.

10% increase in rolled tobacco duty

The rest as expected. Pensions and Benefits to rise but Benefits cut if you 'scrounge'. Min Wage up

Defence spending frozen (always a big vote winner with the tories)

Civil service spending to be cut to pre-pandemic levels
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28462 on: Today at 01:36:25 pm »
Jeremy C*nt think Im immoral  ;D

Edit - So it seems does Reeves   :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:43 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28463 on: Today at 02:21:00 pm »
So no changes re income tax thresholds or percentages, beyond the NI cut?  Thought the Tories wouldve went further given were now in the pre-election period coupled with taxes being so high.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28464 on: Today at 02:25:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:21:00 pm
So no changes re income tax thresholds or percentages, beyond the NI cut?  Thought the Tories wouldve went further given were now in the pre-election period coupled with taxes being so high.

They can make more from the fiscal drag of people getting paid into the higher tax bands.

Plus *something, something* drives inflation *something something* pandering to the unions......
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,718
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28465 on: Today at 02:33:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:25:00 pm
They can make more from the fiscal drag of people getting paid into the higher tax bands.

Plus *something, something* drives inflation *something something* pandering to the unions......
Or they're saving that for the next budget.
Also no change to inheritance tax.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
  • Red since '64
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28466 on: Today at 02:34:09 pm »
If anyone doubted the notion, posited after the reshuffle, that the simple aim between now and the election is to pander to the blue wall and their baked-in prejudices, this budget statement confirms it.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,032
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28467 on: Today at 02:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:34:09 pm
If anyone doubted the notion, posited after the reshuffle, that the simple aim between now and the election is to pander to the blue wall and their baked-in prejudices, this budget statement confirms it.

Called in when he got Brexit Dave, back in.

It's all about avoiding catastrophic losses and maintaining their strongholds now.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28468 on: Today at 02:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:34:09 pm
If anyone doubted the notion, posited after the reshuffle, that the simple aim between now and the election is to pander to the blue wall and their baked-in prejudices, this budget statement confirms it.

Freezing defence spending at 2% GDP was always the big one. Usually big vote winners with the tories
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28469 on: Today at 02:43:51 pm »
Alex Cunningham: Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?

Another MP: Because its a shithole.
 

https://twitter.com/politicsjoe_uk/status/1727311526246400270?s=46
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28470 on: Today at 02:45:09 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:43:51 pm
Alex Cunningham: Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?

Another MP: Because its a shithole.
 

https://twitter.com/politicsjoe_uk/status/1727311526246400270?s=46

Everyone in the comments was saying that James Cleverly, no less.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,617
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28471 on: Today at 02:47:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:21:00 pm
So no changes re income tax thresholds or percentages, beyond the NI cut?  Thought the Tories wouldve went further given were now in the pre-election period coupled with taxes being so high.

They don't really have headroom to give much away, this was actually pretty aggressive given the govt finances.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 707 708 709 710 711 [712]   Go Up
« previous next »
 