PMQs in general is ridiculous, twat doesnt answer a single question and somehow everything is the fault of the party that hasnt been in power for 13 years. Complete waste of time.



Starmer did quite well in answering the question he'd asked of Sunak before asking his next question.Sunak is no better than Johnson. I think at the time many of us thought the bluster and evasion was a Johnson tactic but Sunak employs exactly the same approach. Presumably it's coming from the spin-doctors pulling the strings for the Tories. It all shows PMQs as being little more than an exercise in delivering a bit of government propaganda when, presumably, it's supposed to be about accountability.I do believe it's all fairly irrelevant now as there's no rabbits the Tories are going to pull out of the hat between now and the election. Enough people are generally sick of the sight of them that they're just playing to their own galleries now.