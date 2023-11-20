The various reports popping up on my phone today suggest NI and full expensing will be today's pre election bribe.
Anyone know what time the budget is due?
Depends what time they get through PMQ's. It's usually after that
In terms of what to expect
Minimum wage going up 9.8% to £11.44 per hour and will apply to 21 and 22-year-olds.
Pension triple lock to stay and increase by 7.8%
NS&I to try to make more money for the government (savings rates may go up but possible Premium bond prize pot to go down)
A cut to National insurance contributions
A freeze in everything else (Fuel, alcohol, tobacco duty, income tax contributions (probably the most important one as it will drag more people into higher tax brackets due to wage rises))
Other less important ones around rules surrounding ISA savings, Fractional shares, long-term asset funds (LTAFs) etc
To offset all of that they plan to shit on the on benefits system. Those on long term health and disability benefits or long term unemployment over 18 months will be forced to do work experience placements to keep their payments
Penalties for those the government decides are not looking for work will also be stricter....