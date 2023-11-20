I'll repeat what I said before - since Brexit there are likely tons of menial jobs that the UK no longer has workers for. They need somebody to do that work. Anybody. Whether you're sick, disabled or dead. Nobody will be allowed to do nothing, because the economy is a mess and the country can't afford it when the government is busy giving millions and billions away to their tax avoiding mates in fat, juicy contracts.



This is why that DWP paper spooked me. This government needs enemies of the people to demonise and perceives this kind of thing as a vote winner. Something that should take years of consultation, analysis and feedback will be rushed out in under 12 months.



And people will die.



But hey, if they're dead, they don't need benefits, so win/win for the government.



What's new they've always done this, it's why I get so pissed off when idiots make it easier for them to toughen up the laws.Did you follow Fat Scousers posts on here, he was one of the victims of the HIV Blood transfusion contamination scandal, campaigned over it for years, lovely fella who hasn't posted for nearly 2 1/2 yrs. I hope he's alright.The tricks they got up too to stop his benefits were disgusting. he had a text message one Sunday night saying. Don't forget to attend your medical assessment tomorrow morning at 9.00am. failure to attend might result in your benifts being stopped meaning his benefits will be stopped if he doesn't turn up, this was the first he had heard of it. the assessment was in another town, no bus service, no transport available, they sprung that on him on the night before. he lost his benefits, evicted, ended up having to sleep on the couch in a Alcoholics flat, nightmare. people really need to stop thinking they will never be in this position, it can happen to anyone.