« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 706 707 708 709 710 [711]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1117745 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28400 on: November 20, 2023, 11:33:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2023, 08:03:48 am
I'd not even thought of that.  Though I don't know what deep , dark depths your mind plummets to if you see them winning the next election.

Certainly I don't think they will. But then, Cameron never expected to have to go through with his Brexit referendum either.


There are multiple facets to this proposed tax cut - it causes further financial damage to the country that Labour will struggle to fix, and it's an attempt to put Labour on the spot as to whether they will follow through with it or raise taxes; and we all know what the idiotic gammons think when it comes to higher taxes.

So yeah, it only really makes sense from the standpoint that the Tories know they've already lost the election because otherwise they would be stuck with a tax cut that will screw them over.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,714
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28401 on: November 20, 2023, 11:57:26 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 20, 2023, 10:34:08 am
The issue last year wasnt the size of the tax cuts it was the fact that they were unfunded and there was no OBR forecast.

Good point, and , although a subtle difference, not so much not having the OBR forecast, more that everyone knew they didn't want the forecast because they knew how awful it would look.
I suspect they are probably going to announce a raise to the rate at which higher rate tax kicks in. That's probably the most target thing they can do to hit the middle classes, both practically and in terms of simple headlines.  Iht is probably next, depends I guess on how much the electorate know about it, or if they can just use scare mongering.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,029
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28402 on: November 20, 2023, 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 20, 2023, 10:34:08 am
The issue last year wasnt the size of the tax cuts it was the fact that they were unfunded and there was no OBR forecast.

They were also 100% focused on the wealthy.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28403 on: November 20, 2023, 12:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 20, 2023, 12:04:00 pm
They were also 100% focused on the wealthy.

I seem to vaguely recall that even business leaders opposed Truss' budget when it came to cutting corporation tax, or scrapping the imminent increase?  You know it's a nonsensical tax cut when your target audience gets cold feet over it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,274
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28404 on: November 20, 2023, 01:05:37 pm »
Patrick Valance's evidence today to the CoVid enquiry.

Eat Out to Help Out and Rule of Six were government policy decisions and both were obviously going to increase transmission
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28405 on: November 20, 2023, 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 20, 2023, 01:05:37 pm
Patrick Valance's evidence today to the CoVid enquiry.

Eat Out to Help Out and Rule of Six were government policy decisions and both were obviously going to increase transmission

Evidence so far paints Johnson as clueless, unable even to understand graphs.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-67451422

Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,841
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28406 on: November 20, 2023, 01:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 20, 2023, 12:04:00 pm
They were also 100% focused on the wealthy.


They have accepted they are going to lose, they are burning bridges behind them now and forcing labour to either cut their spending plans or raise taxes back again.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,841
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28407 on: November 20, 2023, 01:43:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on November 20, 2023, 01:33:55 pm
Evidence so far paints Johnson as clueless, unable even to understand graphs.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-67451422


But we all knew that, amazing to think anybody still looks up to him or thinks he's the right choice (except Nadine, who is mad)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28408 on: November 20, 2023, 02:41:20 pm »
Live coverage on both the beeb and sky interrupted by Camerons intro to the HOL (Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton) ffs.  Priorities eh.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,714
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28409 on: November 20, 2023, 03:09:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on November 20, 2023, 01:33:55 pm
Evidence so far paints Johnson as clueless, unable even to understand graphs.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-67451422


Yeah, but he's the kind of bloke you'd enjoy a pint with down the pub.

(while he shags your wife in the toilet).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28410 on: November 20, 2023, 03:49:25 pm »
Vallance was talking about a zoom meeting with the cabinet in oct 2020 when he was pushing for a circuit breaker and some minister hadnt put herself on mute and was signing the wheels on the bus go round and round.  Vallance says that was indicative of the shambles
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28411 on: November 20, 2023, 03:59:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on November 20, 2023, 03:49:25 pm
Vallance was talking about a zoom meeting with the cabinet in oct 2020 when he was pushing for a circuit breaker and some minister hadnt put herself on mute and was signing the wheels on the bus go round and round.  Vallance says that was indicative of the shambles


"Guess the female Minister"

Ms Himmler Patel?
Evil Slug Coffey?
Mad Lizzie Truss?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,310
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28412 on: November 20, 2023, 03:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 20, 2023, 12:04:00 pm
They were also 100% focused on the wealthy.

I dont think the market gave a shit about that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,714
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28413 on: November 20, 2023, 04:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 20, 2023, 03:59:36 pm

"Guess the female Minister"

Ms Himmler Patel?
Evil Slug Coffey?
Mad Lizzie Truss?



I'm struggling to decide if they were singing it to entertain their child, or to entertain themselves.

--edit-- if the latter, then probably Truss.  If the former, then I feel so, so sorry for the child.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28414 on: November 20, 2023, 04:47:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2023, 04:43:38 pm
I'm struggling to decide if they were singing it to entertain their child, or to entertain themselves.

--edit-- if the latter, then probably Truss.  If the former, then I feel so, so sorry for the child.


If a child had any of those three as a mother, they'd have my full sympathy.


(edit: I took Vallance's comment to be that the Minister in question was having a dig at recommendations to lockdown, from a "Oh, here we go again, full circle to another lockdown... and it'll keep going on and on and on" perspective)

« Last Edit: November 20, 2023, 04:49:23 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,714
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28415 on: November 20, 2023, 05:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 20, 2023, 04:47:32 pm

If a child had any of those three as a mother, they'd have my full sympathy.


(edit: I took Vallance's comment to be that the Minister in question was having a dig at recommendations to lockdown, from a "Oh, here we go again, full circle to another lockdown... and it'll keep going on and on and on" perspective)



I suspect you are giving them far too much credit for being that 'witty'.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28416 on: Yesterday at 08:41:47 am »
Government borrowing in October was higher than expected, the latest official figures show.
Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £14.9bn, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

OK, so in the event that you've put £15bn too much on your credit card, do you a) be sensible and try to pay some off; or b) put even more on the card, to give presents to all your rich chums?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,714
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28417 on: Yesterday at 09:41:04 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:41:47 am
OK, so in the event that you've put £15bn too much on your credit card, do you a) be sensible and try to pay some off; or b) put even more on the card, to give presents to all your rich chums?

But I thought we'd agreed we can't use household finance 'rules' for running the economy?
(somewhat tounge in cheek.  But c) Put more on the card because the money you borrow allows you to invest in something that ultimately pays you back + more interest.)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28418 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:41:04 am
But I thought we'd agreed we can't use household finance 'rules' for running the economy?
(somewhat tounge in cheek.  But c) Put more on the card because the money you borrow allows you to invest in something that ultimately pays you back + more interest.)
I think that's what the Tories will argue they are doing when in actuality they plum for option B.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28419 on: Yesterday at 10:23:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:41:04 am
But I thought we'd agreed we can't use household finance 'rules' for running the economy?
(somewhat tounge in cheek.  But c) Put more on the card because the money you borrow allows you to invest in something that ultimately pays you back + more interest.)


Oh no, option c) is socialism, so is therefore forbidden

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28420 on: Yesterday at 12:52:56 pm »
"Yeah, we fucked the economy with Brexit so literally can't afford to have people doing nothing anymore."

Quote
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/nov/21/disabled-people-work-from-home-laura-trott-benefits

Disabled people must work from home to do their duty, says UK minister

People with mobility and mental health problems should work from home or lose benefits under new policy

Disabled people must work from home to do their duty, says UK minister

People with mobility and mental health problems should work from home or lose benefits under new policy


People with mobility and mental health problems will be asked to work from home or lose benefits as part of what a UK government minister described today as doing their duty.

The policy will be set out on Wednesday as part of the autumn statement amid a drive by Rishi Sunak to make changes to the welfare system, which he described on Monday as unsustainable.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be told to look for work that they can do from home or face having their benefits cut by £4,680 a year, under plans that were first reported by the Times.

Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: Of course there should be support for people to help them into work but ultimately there is a duty on citizens if they are able to go out to work they should. Those who can work and contribute should contribute.

Earlier, she told Times Radio the governments plans were not just about forcing people out. She added: Its saying were going to put the right mechanisms around you to help you with that. But ultimately, you have to engage with that, and that is an obligation on you as a citizen to do this. And if you dont do this, we will look at sanctions.

There was strong criticism from charities. Ayla Ozmen, the director of policy and campaigns at the anti-poverty charity Z2K, described the plans as rushed and ill-thought-out.

There is no evidence to support the idea that there are fully remote jobs available that are suitable for these groups, she said.

This is simply a cut for those of us who become seriously ill or disabled in the future and need the support of social security, and risks worsening peoples health and pushing them further from work.

Sarah White, the head of policy at the national disability charity Sense, said: Everyone should be able to work if they want to and can, but this latest government move looks sets to punish disabled people, adding more anxiety on to disabled households that are already struggling.

"Will be asked..." :lmao

Mark my words - this will be up and running in some cack handed manner before the election, and the Tories/DWP will dare Labour to axe it. This policy will kill people.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28421 on: Yesterday at 01:20:34 pm »
Have they already got the contracts set up within their own cronies/backers so the money goes to them instead of claimants?

It's all just so easy to come up with these crackpot ideas without any sense or understanding of the barriers or reality of disabilities or mental health issues.

I don't have either but when I worked at a call centre and they did a risk assessment on my chair and desk height I should have been given a lower desk but was told it's not cost effective so it's not happening.

Will companies be paid for all the extra support needed to employ the hundreds of thousands they want off benefits?  In fact are there hundreds of thousands of vacancies where remote working is offered?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,517
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28422 on: Yesterday at 01:25:50 pm »
won't work (ironic)

the Tories act like anyone NOT working CAN work and is just a benefit thief

They'll be surprised at how little people don't actually fiddle universal credit but how many need it to exist as they're not capable of work

plus,

“There is no evidence to support the idea that there are fully remote jobs available that are suitable for these groups,” she said.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:27:23 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28423 on: Yesterday at 01:34:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:25:50 pm
won't work (ironic)

the Tories act like anyone NOT working CAN work and is just a benefit thief

They'll be surprised at how little people don't actually fiddle universal credit but how many need it to exist as they're not capable of work

plus,

There is no evidence to support the idea that there are fully remote jobs available that are suitable for these groups, she said.

0.7% is the actual figure of claimants committing benefit fraud.

A piffling fraction of the billions wasted by the government over the last few years.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28424 on: Yesterday at 01:46:37 pm »
I'll repeat what I said before - since Brexit there are likely tons of menial jobs that the UK no longer has workers for. They need somebody to do that work. Anybody. Whether you're sick, disabled or dead. Nobody will be allowed to do nothing, because the economy is a mess and the country can't afford it when the government is busy giving millions and billions away to their tax avoiding mates in fat, juicy contracts.

This is why that DWP paper spooked me. This government needs enemies of the people to demonise and perceives this kind of thing as a vote winner. Something that should take years of consultation, analysis and feedback will be rushed out in under 12 months.

And people will die.

But hey, if they're dead, they don't need benefits, so win/win for the government.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,714
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28425 on: Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:46:37 pm
I'll repeat what I said before - since Brexit there are likely tons of menial jobs that the UK no longer has workers for. They need somebody to do that work. Anybody. Whether you're sick, disabled or dead. Nobody will be allowed to do nothing, because the economy is a mess and the country can't afford it when the government is busy giving millions and billions away to their tax avoiding mates in fat, juicy contracts.

A lot of those 'menial' jobs are manual labour though. Ones which physically disabled people are least suitable for.

* I think you are sort of saying this, in a roundabout way.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28426 on: Yesterday at 01:58:21 pm »
I know WFH is more common nowadays compared to the pre-covid period, although even for office based staff companies generally adopt a hybrid model for employees.  Where are all these vacancies that are 100% WFH and, more importantly, are suitable for disabled folk?

Just another scam gimmick.  That probably gives them too much credit, as theyll likely implement just to pocket more dosh in some manner.  Expect some private company to be drafted in to assess disabled folk, where said company has some sort of ties to Tories, through shareholding etc.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,224
  • Red since '64
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28427 on: Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:46:37 pm
I'll repeat what I said before - since Brexit there are likely tons of menial jobs that the UK no longer has workers for. They need somebody to do that work. Anybody. Whether you're sick, disabled or dead. Nobody will be allowed to do nothing, because the economy is a mess and the country can't afford it when the government is busy giving millions and billions away to their tax avoiding mates in fat, juicy contracts.

This is why that DWP paper spooked me. This government needs enemies of the people to demonise and perceives this kind of thing as a vote winner. Something that should take years of consultation, analysis and feedback will be rushed out in under 12 months.

And people will die.

But hey, if they're dead, they don't need benefits, so win/win for the government.

I thought this was the judiciary?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28428 on: Yesterday at 02:39:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:58:21 pm
I know WFH is more common nowadays compared to the pre-covid period, although even for office based staff companies generally adopt a hybrid model for employees.  Where are all these vacancies that are 100% WFH and, more importantly, are suitable for disabled folk?

Just another scam gimmick.  That probably gives them too much credit, as theyll likely implement just to pocket more dosh in some manner.  Expect some private company to be drafted in to assess disabled folk, where said company has some sort of ties to Tories, through shareholding etc.

Most of the skills deficit exist in roles where WFH are either not a viable option (practical on site roles, such as drivers, nurses, cleaners, fruit pickers etc) or entry level positions that require oversight and support to develop the individual.

Most 100% autonomous WFH roles are for those with specialised experience within their field, so in order to enable a workforce that is currently physically unable to fill the current roles that are available - they would need reskilling and have several years experience (both barriers to entry) which makes the entire scheme unpractical and will only result in individuals being penalised.

Another nasty policy decision, which has absolutely no real benefit to our economy - and even if they save on the benefits expense, it would be a drop in the ocean to what is required to have an impact (repair schools, build new hospitals, give pay rises etc)

It seems a lot of work for not a lot of reward, which for me is counter productive.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28429 on: Yesterday at 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:46:37 pm
I'll repeat what I said before - since Brexit there are likely tons of menial jobs that the UK no longer has workers for. They need somebody to do that work. Anybody. Whether you're sick, disabled or dead. Nobody will be allowed to do nothing, because the economy is a mess and the country can't afford it when the government is busy giving millions and billions away to their tax avoiding mates in fat, juicy contracts.

This is why that DWP paper spooked me. This government needs enemies of the people to demonise and perceives this kind of thing as a vote winner. Something that should take years of consultation, analysis and feedback will be rushed out in under 12 months.

And people will die.

But hey, if they're dead, they don't need benefits, so win/win for the government.
What's new they've always done this, it's why I get so pissed off when idiots make it easier for them to toughen up the laws.
Did you follow Fat Scousers posts on here, he was one of the victims of the HIV Blood transfusion contamination scandal, campaigned over it for years, lovely fella who hasn't posted for nearly 2 1/2 yrs. I hope he's alright. 
The tricks they got up too to stop his benefits were disgusting. he had a text message one Sunday night saying. Don't forget to attend your medical assessment tomorrow morning at 9.00am. failure to attend might result in your benifts being stopped meaning his benefits will be stopped if he doesn't turn up, this was the first he had heard of it. the assessment was in another town, no bus service, no transport available, they sprung that on him on the night before. he lost his benefits, evicted, ended up having to sleep on the couch in a Alcoholics flat, nightmare. people really need to stop thinking they will never be in this position, it can happen to anyone.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:50:46 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28430 on: Yesterday at 02:49:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:51:23 pm
A lot of those 'menial' jobs are manual labour though. Ones which physically disabled people are least suitable for.

* I think you are sort of saying this, in a roundabout way.

Of course the jobs won't be suitable. But the DWP will happily mush square pegs into round holes. Where it's not possible, you'll be branded a scrounger and lose your benefit.

If Braverman was still on the front bench, she'd likely advocate for disabled people to wear identifying badges saying "I refused to do my duty."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,029
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28431 on: Yesterday at 03:58:02 pm »
Patient privacy fears as US spy tech firm Palantir wins £330m NHS contract

Awarding of contract to create new data platform prompts immediate concerns about security of medical records

Quote
The NHS has caused controversy by handing the US spy technology company Palantir a £330m contract to create a new data platform, triggering fears about the privacy of patients medical details.

The move immediately prompted concerns about the security and privacy of patient medical records and the suitability of Palantir to be given access to and oversight of such sensitive material.

NHS England has given Palantir and its partner Accenture a five-year contract to set up and operate the federated data platform (FDP). This software will allow individual health service trusts as well as the NHSs 42 integrated care systems  regional groupings of trusts  to talk to each other digitally and share data in an effort to improve care, cut waiting times and make the service more efficient.

But its creation has been overshadowed by Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs, as well as tech, medical and civil liberties groups, voicing unease about Palantir, the potential for patients data being mishandled and also whether patients will be able to opt out of the FDP sharing their data.

NHS England says patients will not be allowed to opt out but it will anonymise all data before it is shared and it will not be used for direct care. Campaigners are already warning that they may launch a legal challenge to the denial of a right to opt out.

Palantir is known for working closely with intelligence agencies and military organisations around the world, such as the CIA and the Ministry of Defence. Peter Thiel, its billionaire founder and chair, backed Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential election.

Thiel, a libertarian, told an Oxford Union debate in January that the NHS makes people sick and should be privatised, and that Britons attachment to it showed they were exhibiting Stockholm syndrome.

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the platform would be game-changing. He said: Clinicians will be able to access live data of available theatre slots, staff availability and individual patient data suitable for particular procedures at the touch of a button. It could also help the NHS improve waiting times for treatment, he added.

But he also warned that the NHSs unhappy previous history of trying to bring its huge stores of data together could mean it struggles to convince the public of the projects potential benefits. We know, like its predecessors, that the FDP for some patients will create fears of data privacy and access, and that giving permission, full access and control over health data to one sole international provider will be alarming.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/nov/21/patient-privacy-fears-us-spy-tech-firm-palantir-wins-nhs-contract
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,714
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28432 on: Today at 07:37:38 am »
The various reports popping up on my phone today suggest NI and full expensing will be today's pre election bribe.
Anyone know what time the budget is due?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,243
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28433 on: Today at 08:38:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:37:38 am
The various reports popping up on my phone today suggest NI and full expensing will be today's pre election bribe.
Anyone know what time the budget is due?

Depends what time they get through PMQ's. It's usually after that

In terms of what to expect

Minimum wage going up 9.8% to £11.44 per hour and will apply to 21 and 22-year-olds.
Pension triple lock to stay and increase by 7.8%
NS&I to try to make more money for the government (savings rates may go up but possible Premium bond prize pot to go down)
A cut to National insurance contributions
A freeze in everything else (Fuel, alcohol, tobacco duty, income tax contributions (probably the most important one as it will drag more people into higher tax brackets due to wage rises))

Other less important ones around rules surrounding ISA savings, Fractional shares, long-term asset funds (LTAFs) etc

To offset all of that they plan to shit on the on benefits system. Those on long term health and disability benefits or long term unemployment over 18 months will be forced to do work experience placements to keep their payments

Penalties for those the government decides are not looking for work will also be stricter....
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28434 on: Today at 08:39:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:37:38 am
The various reports popping up on my phone today suggest NI and full expensing will be today's pre election bribe.
Anyone know what time the budget is due?

Its usually after PMQs, so 1230ish if it follows that trend.  Given taxes are currently at their highest since 1948 expect some pre-election bribes incoming, due to higher than expected tax receipts.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/tax-autumn-statement-national-insurance-chancellor-business-inheritance-income-b1121903.html
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 706 707 708 709 710 [711]   Go Up
« previous next »
 