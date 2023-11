I'd not even thought of that. Though I don't know what deep , dark depths your mind plummets to if you see them winning the next election.



Certainly I don't think they will. But then, Cameron never expected to have to go through with his Brexit referendum either.There are multiple facets to this proposed tax cut - it causes further financial damage to the country that Labour will struggle to fix, and it's an attempt to put Labour on the spot as to whether they will follow through with it or raise taxes; and we all know what the idiotic gammons think when it comes to higher taxes.So yeah, it only really makes sense from the standpoint that the Tories know they've already lost the election because otherwise they would be stuck with a tax cut that will screw them over.