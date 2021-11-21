"Fuck the Tories"

The mad thing about inheritance tax though is that its actually quite easy to mitigate against its effects anyway.
As has been said, if you're mega wealthy, or steeped in "old money" there'll be all kinds of trusts and lawyers to ensure that IHT is minimized if not completely avoided.
For people who are well off, but not mega rich, another way is to take out a life policy for the same amount as your estimated IHT liability. So lets say you've got £1m over the IHT asset limit, your estate would pay [40% x £1m] £400K IHT.
To mitigate this, you take out life cover for £400K, and pay the monthly premium. Its easy to do, unless you have known health conditions its waaay cheaper than paying the tax itself, and the payout when you pop your clogs is almost instantaneous, and doesn't form part of your taxable estate. So, your heirs just use the insurance cash to pay the IHT, and the actual estate assets stay with them. Nimps.
Or you could start gifting your estate before you die. As long as you dont pop your clogs within 7 years, then all gifts are IHT free too. Just takes a bit of planning.
Fucking red herring this IHT reform. Playing to the greedy bastard 1% who'll clean up as a result, and the ignorant 25% who probably wont be affected at all, but just like the general idea of lower taxes.