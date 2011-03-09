« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 12:07:55 pm
What I think is probably a fair shout though is looking at the polls that matter - local elections and By-elections. Which are also, quite frankly, disastrous for the Tories
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:07:55 pm
What I think is probably a fair shout though is looking at the polls that matter - local elections and By-elections. Which are also, quite frankly, disastrous for the Tories

That and their internal polling is probably why Sunak is deciding to take on the uber right in his party. The Tories dont care about the North, they dont care about the Red wall and their biggest hitters generally come from the south. They will do everything they can to hang on there above all else.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 12:22:49 pm
I live in Dorset, and I've seen a poll that says my c*nt of a local MP, could possibly lose his seat to Labour.

It's a blue as they come, down here.  The Lib Dems almost wiped the Tories out in the latest locals elections and Elwood is definitely in danger of losing his seat too.  Not to mention Chope and Drax.

People have had enough of the pricks!

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 12:25:13 pm
A good episode of PSUK this week, made by the excellent James OBrien discussing topics from his new book: the Tories, the influence of the far right press, Tufton Streetand Jeremy Corbyn.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 12:40:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm
That and their internal polling is probably why Sunak is deciding to take on the uber right in his party. The Tories dont care about the North, they dont care about the Red wall and their biggest hitters generally come from the south. They will do everything they can to hang on there above all else.

Thing is I think they tried going more to the right and it's just not worked. I think the Red Wall see it either as too little or empty promises now (or just don't care because the economy is shit) and the South all see it as a bit blunt - it's as tight wing as they want it but too blatant about it that they don't support it. A long with, of course, the economy as well.

The exposure of sleaze has really hit hard as well, particularly with Covid and that whole mess - it's no longer good ope sleaze it's a bunch of wankers doing stuff everyone else couldn't

In short, while of course it is natural to be quite cautious and distrusting of the British electorate, it does in fact feel like people have turned on the Tories, and the hard right shift is in fact failing so far. That's how it feels.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 01:40:04 pm
Another one

Quote
NEW from @IpsosUK: Labour lead at 21. 🚨
(Fieldwork dates pre Braverman / Cameron/ Rwanda)

Labour: 46% (+2 from Oct)
Conservatives 25% (+1)
Lib Dem 12% (-1)
Greens 6% (-3)
Reform 5% (+1)
Other 5% (-2)

Reform on. 5% seems more likely
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:59:07 am
The narrative will shift as to whether Labour has done as well as its predicted now. For example you can see Tories saying people are unsure of Labour if their majority is not massive but people need to remember that even after 3 Labour terms, a war and a economic crisis, the Tories didnt even return a majority to form a government.

The polls will tighten, Labour will get in and it will have to prove the country is going in the right direction and they should then get a bigger majority in its second term. Hence its important for Labour to remember that if they think they can just tread water in the first term and not in-act serious change then its mistaken.

I don't think it's possible for Labour to tread water. This isn't 1997, when the economy was actually in decent shape. The UK is in a worse economic state than it was when Labour lost power in 2010. You can't fix this mess by playing safe.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 02:09:31 pm
Just for those those of you who had forgotten what a dreadful excuse for a human being Dominic Cummings is, heres his plan to deal with small boats.

Yep, basically just murder them.

Quote
My plan in No10 2020 was:
* accept the official legal advice from Gvt lawyers to the PM, red teamed by outside experts, that it is impossible to stop the boats while retaining the HRA/ECHR
* leave the ECHR & repeal HRA
* deploy Navy + drones to stop & turn back ALL boats, destroy the boats themselves on the shore, kill/capture some of the mafia behind them pour encourager les autres
* like Singapore, declare - not one person will get legal status here by landing from a boat - & enforce it
* have serious surveillance of terrorists instead of current farce forced on us by Gvt lawyers using HRA/ECHR
* stop secretly whacking people by drone instead of arresting them (also driven by insane interaction of lawyers/ECHR)
etc
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 02:39:15 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm
I don't think it's possible for Labour to tread water. This isn't 1997, when the economy was actually in decent shape. The UK is in a worse economic state than it was when Labour lost power in 2010. You can't fix this mess by playing safe.

Indeed.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 03:11:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:09:31 pm
Just for those those of you who had forgotten what a dreadful excuse for a human being Dominic Cummings is, heres his plan to deal with small boats.

Yep, basically just murder them.


He's a piece of shit, and I wholly disagree with him, but the only 'murdering' he's advocating is of the 'mafia' who are the traffickers.

These traffickers are evil, parasitic scum.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 03:18:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:56:44 pm
I don't think it's possible for Labour to tread water. This isn't 1997, when the economy was actually in decent shape. The UK is in a worse economic state than it was when Labour lost power in 2010. You can't fix this mess by playing safe.

Think Labour are merely being pragmatic to ensure they get the keys to power.  Tories are all over the shop, so arguably the old adage of never interfere with the enemy when hes destroying himself applies.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 03:19:59 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:25:13 pm
A good episode of PSUK this week, made by the excellent James OBrien discussing topics from his new book: the Tories, the influence of the far right press, Tufton Streetand Jeremy Corbyn.

On that theme, the consistently thoughtful and watchable podcasts of Stewart and Campbell broadcast this :

https://youtu.be/mLTyjxQtGuI?si=uQf5Y7bnN67cLHae

Its very good.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 03:30:50 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:18:58 pm
Think Labour are merely being pragmatic to ensure they get the keys to power.  Tories are all over the shop, so arguably the old adage of never interfere with the enemy when hes destroying himself applies.


I absolutely agree.

My issue with the current Labour leadership is how they have, on several issues, backed themselves into a corner by categorically ruling out not only a particular policy, but a whole area of policy. This applies from a 'wealth tax' to renationalisation to free school meals for primary school pupils to the new power company having a direct supplying role to joining the Single Market or Customs Union (or even a freedom of movement) to introducing a 'right to roam'.

They could have been a whole lot smarter and not simply aped Tory policy on all these, which really restricts their wriggle-room once elected.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 03:31:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:30:50 pm

I absolutely agree.

My issue with the current Labour leadership is how they have, on several issues, backed themselves into a corner by categorically ruling out not only a particular policy, but a whole area of policy. This applies from a 'wealth tax' to renationalisation to free school meals for primary school pupils to the new power company having a direct supplying role to joining the Single Market or Customs Union (or even a freedom of movement) to introducing a 'right to roam'.

They could have been a whole lot smarter and not simply aped Tory policy on all these, which really restricts their wriggle-room once elected.


And apologies, just noticed this is in the Tory thread, not the Labour one - but was in response to a point about Starmer/Labour  :-[
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 03:32:09 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:18:58 pm
Think Labour are merely being pragmatic to ensure they get the keys to power.  Tories are all over the shop, so arguably the old adage of never interfere with the enemy when hes destroying himself applies.

Of course. But the RW media are still going to go mental at the inevitable tax hikes and closer working with the EU to try and mitigate economic damage. It'll be like a guy protesting about a surgeon amputating his gangrenous leg.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 04:14:48 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:32:09 pm
Of course. But the RW media are still going to go mental at the inevitable tax hikes and closer working with the EU to try and mitigate economic damage. It'll be like a guy protesting about a surgeon amputating his gangrenous leg.


They've already categorically ruled out tax rises apart from the small adjustments (non-Dom, VAT on private school fees) and already categorically ruled out bringing back FoM (in a Nov 22 interview with the Heil on Sunday, he stated FoM was a 'red line' he wouldn't cross), let alone full SM or CU reinstatement.

Like I say, instead of being cute on this and agile enough not to get backed into a corner, Starmer (no doubt with Rachel 'Wormtongue' Reeves chirping in his ear), leaps voluntarily into the corner.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 04:17:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:14:48 pm

They've already categorically ruled out tax rises apart from the small adjustments (non-Dom, VAT on private school fees) and already categorically ruled out bringing back FoM (in a Nov 22 interview with the Heil on Sunday, he stated FoM was a 'red line' he wouldn't cross), let alone full SM or CU reinstatement.

Like I say, instead of being cute on this and agile enough not to get backed into a corner, Starmer (no doubt with Rachel 'Wormtongue' Reeves chirping in his ear), leaps voluntarily into the corner.

Honestly, I'll take everything with a large chunk of salt right now. Political parties do more U-turns than Manchester United turn corners.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 04:23:16 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:17:26 pm
Honestly, I'll take everything with a large chunk of salt right now. Political parties do more U-turns than Manchester United turn corners.

You could be right.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:05:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:09:31 pm
Just for those those of you who had forgotten what a dreadful excuse for a human being Dominic Cummings is, heres his plan to deal with small boats.

Yep, basically just murder them.

WTF, Where's that from
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:17:26 pm
Honestly, I'll take everything with a large chunk of salt right now. Political parties do more U-turns than Manchester United turn corners.

Are there things he can U-turn on 'safely' with the right timing?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:26:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:11:10 pm

He's a piece of shit, and I wholly disagree with him, but the only 'murdering' he's advocating is of the 'mafia' who are the traffickers.

These traffickers are evil, parasitic scum.


They are, but we dont just shoot people without trial.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:26:40 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:26:21 pm
They are, but we dont just shoot people without trial.
Unless you are special forces of course.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:39:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:26:40 pm
From his twitter account.  His words

https://twitter.com/dominic2306/status/1725487094955409686?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

No one on twitter has picked up on this

its unbelievable, litteraly
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:48:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:39:49 pm
No one on twitter has picked up on this

its unbelievable, litteraly

Still scary to think of the state the UK was in 3-4 years ago. Johnson as PM and Cummings effectively running things, just as one of the biggest crises to hit the world in recent decades was about to happen.

It's a wonder any of you survived.

Sunak is abysmal of course, but it's 1) at least a typical/standard awful government and 2) very much time-limited.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 06:21:22 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 05:48:09 pm
Still scary to think of the state the UK was in 3-4 years ago. Johnson as PM and Cummings effectively running things, just as one of the biggest crises to hit the world in recent decades was about to happen.

It's a wonder any of you survived.

Sunak is abysmal of course, but it's 1) at least a typical/standard awful government and 2) very much time-limited.

That's the saving grace

Twitter used to ban people for promoting violence. Musk is a disgrace.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 07:12:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:31:42 pm

And apologies, just noticed this is in the Tory thread, not the Labour one - but was in response to a point about Starmer/Labour  :-[
Probably because you think I'm always on your case mate  ;D 
Don't worry :)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
I think the fact he turned into hating Johnson has made a lot of people forget Cummings is a fucking mentalist and a psycopath. Absolute fucking shambles for this country that the two most senior advisers in the country going into the last election were two men almost certainly influenced by the Russian state with unexplained links/absences there in Cummings and Milne. He's a fucking dangerous, dangerous man. In some ways it's a relief all his influence is these days is being mental on twitter.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:26:40 pm
From his twitter account.  His words

https://twitter.com/dominic2306/status/1725487094955409686?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


That's staggering. He's not even trying to hide it or couch it in diplomatic language: he straight up wants to murder refugees as they try to enter this country. Absolutely shocking stuff.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:14:48 pm

They've already categorically ruled out tax rises apart from the small adjustments (non-Dom, VAT on private school fees) and already categorically ruled out bringing back FoM (in a Nov 22 interview with the Heil on Sunday, he stated FoM was a 'red line' he wouldn't cross), let alone full SM or CU reinstatement.

Like I say, instead of being cute on this and agile enough not to get backed into a corner, Starmer (no doubt with Rachel 'Wormtongue' Reeves chirping in his ear), leaps voluntarily into the corner.
It's not being cute, it's not pissing off people who are ready to vote Labour, it would be hard enough to get the public to back FOM as the price we have to pay to re-join the SM. arguing for it on it's own would be crazy.
Theres so many things people want Labour to do but they can't do it without wining a election, arguing for policys like FOM will just lose them many votes.
Arguing to increase taxes for the middle classes who are ready to vote Labour will loose them votes.
Labour are playing it safe on personal taxation and so they should, they are going to bring in radical new tax changes on many things but they are not personal earning taxes which won't scare voters. they will end up having to explain those changes in the run up to the election, defending those policys when they are attacked by the right wing which gives the Torys something to use come the debates, people fear personal tax rises, the Torys will try and spin it as a attack on everyone who wants to climb up the ladder. same old Labour, taxing the earners to give to the lazy unemployed.
Ive no problem with people wanting radical change but I think people should be more understanding as it  will be impossible to deliver what everyone want's.
I doubt it will happen though, we are seeing it already with a election 6-12 months away, they will not be praised for what they do, they will be attacked for what they don't do.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:03:28 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:30:50 pm

I absolutely agree.

My issue with the current Labour leadership is how they have, on several issues, backed themselves into a corner by categorically ruling out not only a particular policy, but a whole area of policy. This applies from a 'wealth tax' to renationalisation to free school meals for primary school pupils to the new power company having a direct supplying role to joining the Single Market or Customs Union (or even a freedom of movement) to introducing a 'right to roam'.

They could have been a whole lot smarter and not simply aped Tory policy on all these, which really restricts their wriggle-room once elected.



Does it? How so? What legal or other enforcing power can be enacted thus far?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:27:06 am
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm

That's staggering. He's not even trying to hide it or couch it in diplomatic language: he straight up wants to murder refugees as they try to enter this country. Absolutely shocking stuff.

Hes mental - and also having one of those right wing mid life crisis meltdowns. Hes a dangerous man whos thankfully become a bit of a joke.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:03:01 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on November 16, 2023, 11:16:00 pm
Jobs market is bad enough, and the Tories want to chuck disabled people in at the deep end because Brexit has fucked the economy. Welcome back YTS and ATS.

Will be interesting to see what the Tories try to ram through under the belief Labour won't immediately reverse it. And by interesting I mean terrifying.

They don't actually give a flying fuck about getting them into work. It's just a way to cut benefits and free up money for tax cuts for the middle classes and wealthy.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:40:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:26:40 pm
From his twitter account.  His words

https://twitter.com/dominic2306/status/1725487094955409686?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

As an aside, and a point made by loads before, a meander through the comments on topics like these on Twitter is a surefire way to make you depressed and despairing of the cuntishness of ones fellow humankind.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:48:41 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm
It's not being cute, it's not pissing off people who are ready to vote Labour, it would be hard enough to get the public to back FOM as the price we have to pay to re-join the SM. arguing for it on it's own would be crazy.
Theres so many things people want Labour to do but they can't do it without wining a election, arguing for policys like FOM will just lose them many votes.
Arguing to increase taxes for the middle classes who are ready to vote Labour will loose them votes.
Labour are playing it safe on personal taxation and so they should, they are going to bring in radical new tax changes on many things but they are not personal earning taxes which won't scare voters. they will end up having to explain those changes in the run up to the election, defending those policys when they are attacked by the right wing which gives the Torys something to use come the debates, people fear personal tax rises, the Torys will try and spin it as a attack on everyone who wants to climb up the ladder. same old Labour, taxing the earners to give to the lazy unemployed.
Ive no problem with people wanting radical change but I think people should be more understanding as it  will be impossible to deliver what everyone want's.
I doubt it will happen though, we are seeing it already with a election 6-12 months away, they will not be praised for what they do, they will be attacked for what they don't do.


I'm not arguing for Labour to campaign on bringing back FoM or increasing tax. I agree they shouldn't.

I'm saying to not categorically rule them out or label them 'red lines'. Labour may have no plans now to bring back FoM (or rejoin the SM or CU) but there's no need to say anything other than they have absolutely no plans to do so and stick to that.

We don't know what will happen over the next few years in terms of the wider international scene or domestic opinion. So to categorically rule it (or other policy areas) out is illogical.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:05:53 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:03:01 pm
They don't actually give a flying fuck about getting them into work. It's just a way to cut benefits and free up money for tax cuts for the middle classes and wealthy.

I dont think they care about tax cuts for the middle class anymore? They just care about reducing the tiny tiny tiny taxes that remain on wealth.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:12:58 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:05:53 pm
I dont think they care about tax cuts for the middle class anymore? They just care about reducing the tiny tiny tiny taxes that remain on wealth.

Yeah, they're not bothered by the middle classes either.  It's just the proper rich they are focused on now.
