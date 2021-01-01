« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 704 705 706 707 708 [709]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1112648 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28320 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »
What I think is probably a fair shout though is looking at the polls that matter - local elections and By-elections. Which are also, quite frankly, disastrous for the Tories
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,883
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28321 on: Today at 12:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:07:55 pm
What I think is probably a fair shout though is looking at the polls that matter - local elections and By-elections. Which are also, quite frankly, disastrous for the Tories

That and their internal polling is probably why Sunak is deciding to take on the uber right in his party. The Tories dont care about the North, they dont care about the Red wall and their biggest hitters generally come from the south. They will do everything they can to hang on there above all else.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28322 on: Today at 12:22:49 pm »
I live in Dorset, and I've seen a poll that says my c*nt of a local MP, could possibly lose his seat to Labour.

It's a blue as they come, down here.  The Lib Dems almost wiped the Tories out in the latest locals elections and Elwood is definitely in danger of losing his seat too.  Not to mention Chope and Drax.

People have had enough of the pricks!

« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:30 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,998
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28323 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm »
A good episode of PSUK this week, made by the excellent James OBrien discussing topics from his new book: the Tories, the influence of the far right press, Tufton Streetand Jeremy Corbyn.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28324 on: Today at 12:40:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:10:53 pm
That and their internal polling is probably why Sunak is deciding to take on the uber right in his party. The Tories dont care about the North, they dont care about the Red wall and their biggest hitters generally come from the south. They will do everything they can to hang on there above all else.

Thing is I think they tried going more to the right and it's just not worked. I think the Red Wall see it either as too little or empty promises now (or just don't care because the economy is shit) and the South all see it as a bit blunt - it's as tight wing as they want it but too blatant about it that they don't support it. A long with, of course, the economy as well.

The exposure of sleaze has really hit hard as well, particularly with Covid and that whole mess - it's no longer good ope sleaze it's a bunch of wankers doing stuff everyone else couldn't

In short, while of course it is natural to be quite cautious and distrusting of the British electorate, it does in fact feel like people have turned on the Tories, and the hard right shift is in fact failing so far. That's how it feels.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,453
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28325 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm »
Another one

Quote
NEW from @IpsosUK: Labour lead at 21. 🚨
(Fieldwork dates pre Braverman / Cameron/ Rwanda)

Labour: 46% (+2 from Oct)
Conservatives 25% (+1)
Lib Dem 12% (-1)
Greens 6% (-3)
Reform 5% (+1)
Other 5% (-2)

Reform on. 5% seems more likely
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,868
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28326 on: Today at 01:56:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:59:07 am
The narrative will shift as to whether Labour has done as well as its predicted now. For example you can see Tories saying people are unsure of Labour if their majority is not massive but people need to remember that even after 3 Labour terms, a war and a economic crisis, the Tories didnt even return a majority to form a government.

The polls will tighten, Labour will get in and it will have to prove the country is going in the right direction and they should then get a bigger majority in its second term. Hence its important for Labour to remember that if they think they can just tread water in the first term and not in-act serious change then its mistaken.

I don't think it's possible for Labour to tread water. This isn't 1997, when the economy was actually in decent shape. The UK is in a worse economic state than it was when Labour lost power in 2010. You can't fix this mess by playing safe.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,453
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28327 on: Today at 02:09:31 pm »
Just for those those of you who had forgotten what a dreadful excuse for a human being Dominic Cummings is, heres his plan to deal with small boats.

Yep, basically just murder them.

Quote
My plan in No10 2020 was:
* accept the official legal advice from Gvt lawyers to the PM, red teamed by outside experts, that it is impossible to stop the boats while retaining the HRA/ECHR
* leave the ECHR & repeal HRA
* deploy Navy + drones to stop & turn back ALL boats, destroy the boats themselves on the shore, kill/capture some of the mafia behind them pour encourager les autres
* like Singapore, declare - not one person will get legal status here by landing from a boat - & enforce it
* have serious surveillance of terrorists instead of current farce forced on us by Gvt lawyers using HRA/ECHR
* stop secretly whacking people by drone instead of arresting them (also driven by insane interaction of lawyers/ECHR)
etc
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28328 on: Today at 02:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:56:44 pm
I don't think it's possible for Labour to tread water. This isn't 1997, when the economy was actually in decent shape. The UK is in a worse economic state than it was when Labour lost power in 2010. You can't fix this mess by playing safe.

Indeed.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28329 on: Today at 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:09:31 pm
Just for those those of you who had forgotten what a dreadful excuse for a human being Dominic Cummings is, heres his plan to deal with small boats.

Yep, basically just murder them.


He's a piece of shit, and I wholly disagree with him, but the only 'murdering' he's advocating is of the 'mafia' who are the traffickers.

These traffickers are evil, parasitic scum.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28330 on: Today at 03:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:56:44 pm
I don't think it's possible for Labour to tread water. This isn't 1997, when the economy was actually in decent shape. The UK is in a worse economic state than it was when Labour lost power in 2010. You can't fix this mess by playing safe.

Think Labour are merely being pragmatic to ensure they get the keys to power.  Tories are all over the shop, so arguably the old adage of never interfere with the enemy when hes destroying himself applies.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,202
  • Red since '64
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28331 on: Today at 03:19:59 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:25:13 pm
A good episode of PSUK this week, made by the excellent James OBrien discussing topics from his new book: the Tories, the influence of the far right press, Tufton Streetand Jeremy Corbyn.

On that theme, the consistently thoughtful and watchable podcasts of Stewart and Campbell broadcast this :

https://youtu.be/mLTyjxQtGuI?si=uQf5Y7bnN67cLHae

Its very good.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28332 on: Today at 03:30:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:18:58 pm
Think Labour are merely being pragmatic to ensure they get the keys to power.  Tories are all over the shop, so arguably the old adage of never interfere with the enemy when hes destroying himself applies.


I absolutely agree.

My issue with the current Labour leadership is how they have, on several issues, backed themselves into a corner by categorically ruling out not only a particular policy, but a whole area of policy. This applies from a 'wealth tax' to renationalisation to free school meals for primary school pupils to the new power company having a direct supplying role to joining the Single Market or Customs Union (or even a freedom of movement) to introducing a 'right to roam'.

They could have been a whole lot smarter and not simply aped Tory policy on all these, which really restricts their wriggle-room once elected.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28333 on: Today at 03:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:30:50 pm

I absolutely agree.

My issue with the current Labour leadership is how they have, on several issues, backed themselves into a corner by categorically ruling out not only a particular policy, but a whole area of policy. This applies from a 'wealth tax' to renationalisation to free school meals for primary school pupils to the new power company having a direct supplying role to joining the Single Market or Customs Union (or even a freedom of movement) to introducing a 'right to roam'.

They could have been a whole lot smarter and not simply aped Tory policy on all these, which really restricts their wriggle-room once elected.


And apologies, just noticed this is in the Tory thread, not the Labour one - but was in response to a point about Starmer/Labour  :-[
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,868
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28334 on: Today at 03:32:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:18:58 pm
Think Labour are merely being pragmatic to ensure they get the keys to power.  Tories are all over the shop, so arguably the old adage of never interfere with the enemy when hes destroying himself applies.

Of course. But the RW media are still going to go mental at the inevitable tax hikes and closer working with the EU to try and mitigate economic damage. It'll be like a guy protesting about a surgeon amputating his gangrenous leg.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28335 on: Today at 04:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:32:09 pm
Of course. But the RW media are still going to go mental at the inevitable tax hikes and closer working with the EU to try and mitigate economic damage. It'll be like a guy protesting about a surgeon amputating his gangrenous leg.


They've already categorically ruled out tax rises apart from the small adjustments (non-Dom, VAT on private school fees) and already categorically ruled out bringing back FoM (in a Nov 22 interview with the Heil on Sunday, he stated FoM was a 'red line' he wouldn't cross), let alone full SM or CU reinstatement.

Like I say, instead of being cute on this and agile enough not to get backed into a corner, Starmer (no doubt with Rachel 'Wormtongue' Reeves chirping in his ear), leaps voluntarily into the corner.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,868
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28336 on: Today at 04:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:14:48 pm

They've already categorically ruled out tax rises apart from the small adjustments (non-Dom, VAT on private school fees) and already categorically ruled out bringing back FoM (in a Nov 22 interview with the Heil on Sunday, he stated FoM was a 'red line' he wouldn't cross), let alone full SM or CU reinstatement.

Like I say, instead of being cute on this and agile enough not to get backed into a corner, Starmer (no doubt with Rachel 'Wormtongue' Reeves chirping in his ear), leaps voluntarily into the corner.

Honestly, I'll take everything with a large chunk of salt right now. Political parties do more U-turns than Manchester United turn corners.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,010
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28337 on: Today at 04:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:17:26 pm
Honestly, I'll take everything with a large chunk of salt right now. Political parties do more U-turns than Manchester United turn corners.

You could be right.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28338 on: Today at 05:05:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:09:31 pm
Just for those those of you who had forgotten what a dreadful excuse for a human being Dominic Cummings is, heres his plan to deal with small boats.

Yep, basically just murder them.

WTF, Where's that from
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,671
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28339 on: Today at 05:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:17:26 pm
Honestly, I'll take everything with a large chunk of salt right now. Political parties do more U-turns than Manchester United turn corners.

Are there things he can U-turn on 'safely' with the right timing?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,453
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28340 on: Today at 05:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:11:10 pm

He's a piece of shit, and I wholly disagree with him, but the only 'murdering' he's advocating is of the 'mafia' who are the traffickers.

These traffickers are evil, parasitic scum.


They are, but we dont just shoot people without trial.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,453
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28341 on: Today at 05:26:40 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,671
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28342 on: Today at 05:27:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:26:21 pm
They are, but we dont just shoot people without trial.
Unless you are special forces of course.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 704 705 706 707 708 [709]   Go Up
« previous next »
 