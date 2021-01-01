That and their internal polling is probably why Sunak is deciding to take on the uber right in his party. The Tories dont care about the North, they dont care about the Red wall and their biggest hitters generally come from the south. They will do everything they can to hang on there above all else.



Thing is I think they tried going more to the right and it's just not worked. I think the Red Wall see it either as too little or empty promises now (or just don't care because the economy is shit) and the South all see it as a bit blunt - it's as tight wing as they want it but too blatant about it that they don't support it. A long with, of course, the economy as well.The exposure of sleaze has really hit hard as well, particularly with Covid and that whole mess - it's no longer good ope sleaze it's a bunch of wankers doing stuff everyone else couldn'tIn short, while of course it is natural to be quite cautious and distrusting of the British electorate, it does in fact feel like people have turned on the Tories, and the hard right shift is in fact failing so far. That's how it feels.