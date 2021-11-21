« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1112061 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28280 on: Yesterday at 12:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:08:38 pm
Sunak announced that they are going to stop the Labour policy of resurrecting the dead so they can tax them from the next life.

 ;D utter, utter  bastards
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28281 on: Yesterday at 12:18:40 pm »
I'd guess down the line that the Tories will all just claim 'Superior orders'
Offline Craig S

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28282 on: Yesterday at 12:27:25 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:15:29 am
The beneficiaries are usually an extension of you, i.e. the kids or spouse who may struggle now you've popped off. The purpose of sacrificing/taxing my life to buy the house was to 'gift' the market value to my kids.

If they're paying half of it to taxes again I'd be turning in my grave. Should have just stayed unemployed all my life and drank the benefits money. Much easier and enjoyable.

This is the perfect example of people not understanding inheritance tax. Please go and look it up yourself at the thresholds and %. No one would ever pay half the value.
Offline Craig S

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28283 on: Yesterday at 12:33:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:25:23 am
Yeah what is it now?  £400k or something ridiculous.

Its £325k, but if you leave your main residence to your kids, then there is an extra 'residence nil-rate band'. So that takes it up to £500k.

Additionally, you can pass on your allowance to your partner, if you leave it them. So a married couple effectively get £1m allowance to pass onto their kids.

Obviously a life on benefits is better than a £1m tax free allowance  :butt
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28284 on: Yesterday at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:04:46 pm
The hugely wealthy 'old money' landowning families have all their assets just held in a trust, and when a parent dies the children become the new trustees and take control of the family fortune that way. It's never 'inherited' and thus never taxed.

A good few years ago there was some huge estate transferred that way, saving the new head of the family a 9bn tax bill (that's not 9 billion he inherited, that's 9 billion of the inheritance would have been forked over to help pay for schools, hospitals etc):

https://www.theguardian.com/money/2016/aug/11/inheritance-tax-why-the-new-duke-of-westminster-will-not-pay-billions

And that's before you get into hiding things offshore.


It's why these trusts need to be abolished.

They enshrine wealth and privilege for an entitled few.

Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28285 on: Yesterday at 02:00:28 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:40:35 am
I see Dodgy Dave has popped up in Kyiv to catch up with Zelensky. Hoping to distract the UK media with his new global statesman role.

Johnson mustve forwarded him his season ticket.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28286 on: Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:33:23 pm
Its £325k, but if you leave your main residence to your kids, then there is an extra 'residence nil-rate band'. So that takes it up to £500k.

Additionally, you can pass on your allowance to your partner, if you leave it them. So a married couple effectively get £1m allowance to pass onto their kids.

Obviously a life on benefits is better than a £1m tax free allowance  :butt
Thanks for the concise explanation.  I'm not surprised only 4% pay any inheritance tax - it's a niche part of the population that are rich enough to have more than £1m to pass on but not rich (/tight) enough to set up a trust fund or something similar to avoid paying any inheritance tax.
Offline Craig S

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28287 on: Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm
Thanks for the concise explanation.  I'm not surprised only 4% pay any inheritance tax - it's a niche part of the population that are rich enough to have more than £1m to pass on but not rich (/tight) enough to set up a trust fund or something similar to avoid paying any inheritance tax.

Simplest situation is dad passes first and leaves everything to mum. There is no inheritance tax as they are married. When mum goes she leaves everything to the kids. As dad has not used any of his allowance, it is used for mums estate. So she has £325k x 2 + £175k x 2 = £1m.
The kids will only pay tax on each pound above £1m.

If dad had left £100k cash to the kids and the rest to mum. Then when mum goes, the allowance is reduced by the already used £100k.

That is a straightforward situation, and families are always more complicated. But the extra £175k residence nil-rate band applies to kids, adopted kids, foster kids, step kids and grandkids.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28288 on: Yesterday at 05:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 04:24:47 pm
Simplest situation is dad passes first and leaves everything to mum. There is no inheritance tax as they are married. When mum goes she leaves everything to the kids. As dad has not used any of his allowance, it is used for mums estate. So she has £325k x 2 + £175k x 2 = £1m.
The kids will only pay tax on each pound above £1m.

If dad had left £100k cash to the kids and the rest to mum. Then when mum goes, the allowance is reduced by the already used £100k.

That is a straightforward situation, and families are always more complicated. But the extra £175k residence nil-rate band applies to kids, adopted kids, foster kids, step kids and grandkids.

Exactly.  Most people don't seem to realise this.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28289 on: Yesterday at 08:10:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm
Thanks for the concise explanation.  I'm not surprised only 4% pay any inheritance tax - it's a niche part of the population that are rich enough to have more than £1m to pass on but not rich (/tight) enough to set up a trust fund or something similar to avoid paying any inheritance tax.

Or those that die young or suddenly.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28290 on: Yesterday at 10:05:08 pm »
Those that die you
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:10:15 pm
Or those that die young or suddenly.
Those that die young are unlikely to have accumulated over £1m to pass on.
Older people that haven't taxed planned are and still have more than a £1m are probably quite rare. The elephant in that room of course being London property owners, who are mostly Russian now anyhow!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28291 on: Yesterday at 11:11:11 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-67439675

Benefit claimants who fail to find work for more than 18 months will have to undertake work experience placements, under rules planned for late next year.

If they refuse they will lose access to their benefits for a period, the government says.

But the charity Mind said the use of sanctions would worsen peoples' mental health.

It is part of new plans to get people back to work, which will also see an extra £2.5bn spent on career support.

Under a plan that would need parliamentary approval, those solely eligible for the standard Universal Credit allowance who refuse to engage with job centre staff or accept work offered to them after six months will have their claims closed.

That means they will have to go through the application process again if they want to keep receiving benefits and lose access to extras such as free prescriptions and legal aid during that time.

Meanwhile, Labour pledged to invest an extra £1.1bn to cut NHS waiting lists to help get people back to work.

According to the Treasury, the number of people not seeking work has risen sharply since the pandemic, hurting the economy.

It said there were 300,000 people who had been registered as unemployed for over a year in the three months to July.

But Vicki Nash from mental health charity Mind said: "The increase in the use of sanctions is deeply worrying. Evidence has repeatedly shown they don't work and make people's mental health worse".

She added that changes to sick notes will also make it tougher to be signed off from work and could mean people don't get the time they need to recover.

"Poverty and mental health problems form a vicious cycle that need to be tackled by every part of government working together. Today's announcements look like they have come from departments working on different planets," she said.

Meanwhile, the number "inactive" due to long-term sickness or disability had risen by almost half a million since the pandemic to a record 2.6 million.

Chancellor Jeremy C*nt said that many of these people wanted to work and that "with almost a million vacancies in the jobs market the opportunities are there".

"These changes mean there's help and support for everyone [to find work] - but for those who refuse it, there are consequences too," he added.

"Anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers will lose their benefits."

Welfare cuts worth billions planned by ministers
Disability work tests to be scrapped in shake-up
Under its Back to Work plan - which is part of next week's Autumn Statement - the government says it will expand and reform existing career help schemes for people with disabilities, health conditions or the long-term unemployed, as well as launch new ones.

It will also put additional staff in job centres to help claimants struggling to find work.

However, it said there would be stricter sanctions for "people who should be looking for work but are not".

Under the current sanctions regime, such claimants only have a deduction applied to their benefits until they re-comply with their requirement to meet with a work coach and establish a personalised job-seeking plan.

Ministers said the new rules would not apply to additional payments for child, housing or disability support.

From late 2024 mandatory work placement trials will also be rolled out for people unemployed longer than 18 months, and benefits will be removed from those who refuse to take part.

Digital tools will also be used to "track" attendance at job fairs and interviews under the tougher sanctions regime.

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride, said: "Our message is clear: if you are fit, if you refuse to work, if you are taking taxpayers for a ride - we will take your benefits away."

But Liberal Democrat's Treasurer Sarah Olney said the government seemed more interested in "penalising people than helping them get back into work."

Separately, Labour has unveiled its own back to work plan with a focus on cutting NHS waiting lists. Since January waiting lists have risen by 500,000 to a record 7.8 million, it says.

The party has pledged:

To provide an extra two million operations, scans and appointments a year by paying staff extra to run evening and weekend clinics. The plans will cost £1.1bn and be paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status.
Recruit 8,500 more mental health professionals and introduce changes to incapacity benefits to encourage disabled people and people with health conditions to try work without fear of losing their income or having to be reassessed if the job does not work out.
Introduce a new statutory duty that would require job centres to work in partnership with organisations including the NHS to tackle the root causes of worklessness.
Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told the BBC: "Labour have committed to getting rid of the non-dom status. If you make your home in Britain you should pay your taxes here and under Labour you will.

"We will put that money into creating every year an additional two million appointments, scans and operations in our National Health Service so that we can get those waiting lists down, get people the treatment they need, and get them in many cases back into work."




Hmmm. If you have problems and are going to lose your life and your home and anything about you, then the answer surely is to have a chat with the nearest Tory MP about it?
Online Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28292 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm »
Jobs market is bad enough, and the Tories want to chuck disabled people in at the deep end because Brexit has fucked the economy. Welcome back YTS and ATS.

Will be interesting to see what the Tories try to ram through under the belief Labour won't immediately reverse it. And by interesting I mean terrifying.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28293 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Jobs market is bad enough, and the Tories want to chuck disabled people in at the deep end because Brexit has fucked the economy. Welcome back YTS and ATS.

Will be interesting to see what the Tories try to ram through under the belief Labour won't immediately reverse it. And by interesting I mean terrifying.

Although I might come off as a bit mad on here, I'm actually quite chilled and think quite a lot, but these evil bastards really fucking boil my piss.

They are honestly the most evil c*nts to run this country and I lived through fucking Thatcher.
Offline TSC

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28294 on: Today at 08:30:17 am »
Braverman madness continues, now stating the UK should ignore human rights laws & obligations in their entirety

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67446101
Offline Schmarn

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28295 on: Today at 08:46:14 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:30:17 am
Braverman madness continues, now stating the UK should ignore human rights laws & obligations in their entirety

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67446101

Well she is right that the Rwanda plan can only now work by breaking our international law obligations and even then this will probably end up in the UK Supreme Court again.  Sunak is literally lying to appease the hard right faction when he says that we can legislate to say that Rwanda is safe.  It is mind boggling that a British Prime Minister can say something so stupid. Parliament can change British laws but they cant change facts. Parliament can no more legislate that Rwanda is safe than they can legislate to say that 2+2=5. 

Eventually he will concede next year it wont happen and hell try to blame the wokerati for thwarting the will of the people. They learned all the wrong lessons from Brexit.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28296 on: Today at 08:51:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:05:08 pm
Those that die youThose that die young are unlikely to have accumulated over £1m to pass on.
Older people that haven't taxed planned are and still have more than a £1m are probably quite rare. The elephant in that room of course being London property owners, who are mostly Russian now anyhow!

Depends what you mean by young. My dad died a few weeks back and he was 70 and in good health until he got diagnosed with cancer and died 10 months later. For a man that was in very good health previously, never smoked, hardly drank, kept his weight in check and did all the things your supposed to, Id say that was young these days.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28297 on: Today at 09:37:28 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:46:14 am
Well she is right that the Rwanda plan can only now work by breaking our international law obligations and even then this will probably end up in the UK Supreme Court again.  Sunak is literally lying to appease the hard right faction when he says that we can legislate to say that Rwanda is safe.  It is mind boggling that a British Prime Minister can say something so stupid. Parliament can change British laws but they cant change facts. Parliament can no more legislate that Rwanda is safe than they can legislate to say that 2+2=5. 

Eventually he will concede next year it wont happen and hell try to blame the wokerati for thwarting the will of the people. They learned all the wrong lessons from Brexit.


This is spot on.

Sunak knows that he cannot simply put through some 'emergency legislation' to unilaterally declare the problems cited by the SC have magically been solved. His posturing simply theatre for the 'gammon' voting bloc.

When the judiciary inevitably halt his next attempt to circumvent/ignore UK laws (ie, international treaties that have been adopted into UK laws), there will be more playing to the right-wing gallery to try to demonise the judiciary. The Tory client media will join the pile-on. 

​​​​​​​We know how dangerous that game can be.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28298 on: Today at 09:46:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:51:23 am
Depends what you mean by young. My dad died a few weeks back and he was 70 and in good health until he got diagnosed with cancer and died 10 months later. For a man that was in very good health previously, never smoked, hardly drank, kept his weight in check and did all the things your supposed to, Id say that was young these days.
Sorry to hear about your father. May he rest in peace.
Offline Lusty

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28299 on: Today at 10:04:51 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:37:28 am

This is spot on.

Sunak knows that he cannot simply put through some 'emergency legislation' to unilaterally declare the problems cited by the SC have magically been solved. His posturing simply theatre for the 'gammon' voting bloc.

When the judiciary inevitably halt his next attempt to circumvent/ignore UK laws (ie, international treaties that have been adopted into UK laws), there will be more playing to the right-wing gallery to try to demonise the judiciary. The Tory client media will join the pile-on.

​​​​​​​We know how dangerous that game can be.
I think his plan will be to put through some emergency legislation that he knows has zero chance of getting through the Lords because it will break International law.  The Lords won't block manifesto commitments though, so it gives him an excuse to call an election and fight it on that single issue.

He still won't win, because the Rwanda plan is not as popular as he thinks it is, but it's probably the best of a bunch of bad options.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28300 on: Today at 10:07:27 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:04:51 am
I think his plan will be to put through some emergency legislation that he knows has zero chance of getting through the Lords because it will break International law.  The Lords won't block manifesto commitments though, so it gives him an excuse to call an election and fight it on that single issue.

He still won't win, because the Rwanda plan is not as popular as he thinks it is, but it's probably the best of a bunch of bad options.


I can actually foresee Sunak and his cabal of utter twats going down the Douplespeak path here. Trying to remove the ECHR/UNHCR articles from UK Law whilst saying we are not withdrawing from either treaty.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28301 on: Today at 10:09:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:51:23 am
Depends what you mean by young. My dad died a few weeks back and he was 70 and in good health until he got diagnosed with cancer and died 10 months later. For a man that was in very good health previously, never smoked, hardly drank, kept his weight in check and did all the things your supposed to, Id say that was young these days.

Sorry to hear that WLR. Take care
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28302 on: Today at 10:29:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:51:23 am
Depends what you mean by young. My dad died a few weeks back and he was 70 and in good health until he got diagnosed with cancer and died 10 months later. For a man that was in very good health previously, never smoked, hardly drank, kept his weight in check and did all the things your supposed to, Id say that was young these days.
Genuinely sad to hear that, WLR. I lost my Dad a couple of years ago - a hell of a blow. My Dad was three years older than yours. Like your Dad, it was cancer and was otherwise in reasonable health.
Online Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28303 on: Today at 10:48:59 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:07:27 am
Trying to remove the ECHR/UNHCR articles from UK Law whilst saying we are not withdrawing from either treaty.

"We're only violating your fundamental human rights in a very specific and limited way".

Also, please let's not start throwing the word 'cabal' around for what's really a pretty mundane group of horrific politicians. I see it used a lot coming from the Qanon/MAGA conspiracy loons referring to their mythical deep state baby-eaters and the Tories, vile as they are, aren't that (I hope).
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28304 on: Today at 11:04:50 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:48:59 am
"We're only violating your fundamental human rights in a very specific and limited way".

Also, please let's not start throwing the word 'cabal' around for what's really a pretty mundane group of horrific politicians. I see it used a lot coming from the Qanon/MAGA conspiracy loons referring to their mythical deep state baby-eaters and the Tories, vile as they are, aren't that (I hope).


"rabble" better?

 ;D

"steaming pile of fetid turd"?

Online TepidT2O

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28305 on: Today at 11:11:05 am »
So I was skeptical about a single poll, but now its 4 polls showing the Tories in the low 20%s

This doesnt look like a rogue poll anymore, it looks like a genuine collapse.

The media should be all over this

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28306 on: Today at 11:17:59 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:07:27 am

I can actually foresee Sunak and his cabal of utter twats going down the Douplespeak path here. Trying to remove the ECHR/UNHCR articles from UK Law whilst saying we are not withdrawing from either treaty.
It seems worse than Doublespeak when it comes from 'white supremacists' like Sunak and Braverman.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28307 on: Today at 11:22:55 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:11:05 am
So I was skeptical about a single poll, but now its 4 polls showing the Tories in the low 20%s

This doesnt look like a rogue poll anymore, it looks like a genuine collapse.

The media should be all over this


I'm having trouble finding those converters of polls into number of seats sites. Do you or anyone else here have links?
