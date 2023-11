Yeah what is it now? £400k or something ridiculous.



Its £325k, but if you leave your main residence to your kids, then there is an extra 'residence nil-rate band'. So that takes it up to £500k.Additionally, you can pass on your allowance to your partner, if you leave it them. So a married couple effectively get £1m allowance to pass onto their kids.Obviously a life on benefits is better than a £1m tax free allowance