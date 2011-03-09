« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 702 703 704 705 706 [707]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1110436 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28240 on: Today at 04:55:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:19:54 pm
Simply incredible


They are probably going to cut benefits to give a tax cut to a very small number if very wealthy people

Nauseating
That the treasury deemed it non-inflationary is very telling.  They're effectively saying the collective money saved by cutting inheritance tax will not be spent in the economy.  People who don't need more money getting it anyway - the Tory MO.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,951
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28241 on: Today at 06:53:26 am »
This is the most classic Tory thing imaginable.

Inheritance tax is something that almost nobody pays - but everyone thinks they will, and the only ones who do are the very rich.

Also on the idea that its double taxing etc - its mostly on property thats massively inflated in value due to nobodies own work. (Also the sense of entitlement from folk). Id have it up to 100%. Spend your money while youre here and then its gone.

Oh and Id include the royals in it.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,438
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28242 on: Today at 07:00:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm
The way it works right now is pretty unfair, you get an extra allowance if you own your own home which doesnt apply to anyone renting, couples are allowed to combine allowances which screws over single people, and the 7 year rule allows those who live into old age take steps to minimise the tax bill for their beneficiaries will pay while if someone dies suddenly their beneficiaries will end up having to pay the full whack. Whether they mitigate these inequities in the current system or not I have no idea, but the current way it works is very unfair.
But they arent changing the way it works .


Currently only 4% of people end up paying it.

These people are all very wealthy by any measures.

And they are giving them more money
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,769
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28243 on: Today at 07:44:57 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:46:25 pm
Like, we all knew he was an utter c*nt, but this is beyond the pale.

He's basically parroting Braverman and her evil-bitch policy.

I would hope that the Courts block it. If the govt is cute enough to get an initial judgment in their favour, I would hope that pro-refugee groups keep the matter in 'appeals hell' as long as possible to delay it until these vermin are voted out.

It was always his policy. He just wanted a sociopath like Braverman to front it up so he could do his jacket off sleeves rolled up man of the people thing. Hes a nasty cynical c*nt. His mistake with Braverman, as someone else pointed out, is that she is fucking thick and nastier than he is. Sunak wants to stop the boats to win votes. Braverman wants to send refugees to Rwanda because shes a soulless ghoul.   
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,657
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28244 on: Today at 08:08:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:55:54 am
That the treasury deemed it non-inflationary is very telling.  They're effectively saying the collective money saved by cutting inheritance tax will not be spent in the economy.  People who don't need more money getting it anyway - the Tory MO.
Surely, if tepid is right, and only 4% of people are paying it, then it's highly unlikely that even if they doubled the allowance and the beneficiaries of that allowance spent all of it that it would touch inflation?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28245 on: Today at 08:10:23 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:53:26 am
This is the most classic Tory thing imaginable.

Inheritance tax is something that almost nobody pays - but everyone thinks they will, and the only ones who do are the very rich.

Also on the idea that its double taxing etc - its mostly on property thats massively inflated in value due to nobodies own work. (Also the sense of entitlement from folk). Id have it up to 100%. Spend your money while youre here and then its gone.

Oh and Id include the royals in it.

This pisees me off, the tax is paid by the recipient not the dead giver
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,657
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28246 on: Today at 08:13:58 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:27:49 pm
The way it works right now is pretty unfair, you get an extra allowance if you own your own home which doesnt apply to anyone renting, couples are allowed to combine allowances which screws over single people, and the 7 year rule allows those who live into old age take steps to minimise the tax bill for their beneficiaries will pay while if someone dies suddenly their beneficiaries will end up having to pay the full whack. Whether they mitigate these inequities in the current system or not I have no idea, but the current way it works is very unfair.
Surely the couples thing is more of a practical a arrangement than unfair? Couples can transfer money between them with no inheritance tax imoact(I need to think how fair this is). So if they weren't allowed to combine their allowance theyd just shift their assets so the indiviual allowances are fully used?

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,951
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28247 on: Today at 08:14:24 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:10:23 am
This pisees me off, the tax is paid by the recipient not the dead giver

The recipient who still gets a massive wad of cash at the end of it for literally nothing.

Anyone whos not massively wealthy but has a pretty good sum collected probably loses it all on social care anyway.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28248 on: Today at 08:17:24 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:14:24 am
The recipient who still gets a massive wad of cash at the end of it for literally nothing.

Anyone whos not massively wealthy but has a pretty good sum collected probably loses it all on social care anyway.

Exactly, its just the Giver complaining about doubled tax really, really, gets on my tits.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,657
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28249 on: Today at 08:19:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:10:23 am
This pisees me off, the tax is paid by the recipient not the dead giver
It's a way of truly looking at someone's mindset in general.
The way you are suggesting, is that someone essentially getting a windfall, a sizeable one given the thresholds should have no qualms giving up a portion of that to help society ( or line tory pockets).
The other world view is hey, I worked hard for this and I paid tax on it, why should the government be allowed to tax it again.  Wlr is right I suspect in that majority of people who fall in at the bottom end of paying it will mainly be benefiting from house price increases that aren't taxed.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,657
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28250 on: Today at 08:24:55 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:17:24 am
Exactly, its just the Giver complaining about doubled tax really, really, gets on my tits.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:17:24 am
Exactly, its just the Giver complaining about doubled tax really, really, gets on my tits.
I'm not sure many complain about it, they just hire tax advisors to mage sure their kids get as much of their wealth as they can rather than the taxman.

Would it be fairer if it kicked in at a lower rate but was payable at the income tax rate of the recipient.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28251 on: Today at 08:32:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:24:55 am
I'm not sure many complain about it, they just hire tax advisors to mage sure their kids get as much of their wealth as they can rather than the taxman.

Would it be fairer if it kicked in at a lower rate but was payable at the income tax rate of the recipient.

Ive seen plenty of people use the double tax argument against inheritance tax, infract I think its the only argument Ive heard
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28252 on: Today at 08:34:44 am »
A nice little descriptor on the impact on inheritance at both ends of the wealth spectrum.

Quote
Catherine de Fontenay, commissioner at the Productivity Commission, says it is not hard to see why this is the case when examining the share of total wealth held across the population.

If youre in the bottom fifth of the wealth distribution, your average equivalised wealth is about A$7200, but your inheritance on average is about A$3500, de Fontenay says. (48% boost)

These inheritances are really life-changing in the bottom fifth of the wealth distribution.

In the top quintile, your average wealth is about A$1.3 million in equivalised terms, and your average inheritance is about A$121,000, de Fontenay explains. (9% boost).

Life changing for those a the bottom and a cash bump the top.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,798
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28253 on: Today at 08:35:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:10:23 am
This pisees me off, the tax is paid by the recipient not the dead giver

Don't think this is technically true, but I agree with your overall point. The tax is paid by the estate before anything is paid out to recipients.

Still you get double taxed on things all the time. You pay income tax, and then spend that money in the shops and pay VAT, that's double taxation.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28254 on: Today at 08:39:01 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:35:30 am
Don't think this is technically true, but I agree with your overall point. The tax is paid by the estate before anything is paid out to recipients.

Still you get double taxed on things all the time. You pay income tax, and then spend that money in the shops and pay VAT, that's double taxation.

Am I correct in saying you don't pay VAT on your mortgage? If that's the case you're not taxed on buying your home.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28255 on: Today at 08:43:17 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:35:30 am
Don't think this is technically true, but I agree with your overall point. The tax is paid by the estate before anything is paid out to recipients.

Still you get double taxed on things all the time. You pay income tax, and then spend that money in the shops and pay VAT, that's double taxation.

Like PAYE
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28256 on: Today at 08:45:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:39:01 am
Am I correct in saying you don't pay VAT on your mortgage? If that's the case you're not taxed on buying your home.

Stamp duty is the property tax.  You also pay vat on repairs, maintenance or improvements.

Any income or gain is taxed so any property, shares, busineses or valuables bought then sold at a profit.  If you don't spend it they tax you on the interest earned on the savings unless it's stashed under the mattress but somebody will spend it at sometime.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,657
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28257 on: Today at 09:06:08 am »
Slightly different with a home, there would be no tax payable on the rise in value of your home if you sold it and downsized. But you may well have to pay stamp duty on your new home.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,609
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28258 on: Today at 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:06:08 am
Slightly different with a home, there would be no tax payable on the rise in value of your home if you sold it and downsized. But you may well have to pay stamp duty on your new home.


Yes, if you start taxing gains on your actual home, you get even fewer people willing to move home.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28259 on: Today at 09:26:28 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:22:20 am
Yes, if you start taxing gains on your actual home, you get even fewer people willing to move home.

Yeah I was meaning property that's not your main home.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 702 703 704 705 706 [707]   Go Up
« previous next »
 