Yes it's one poll from one polling company but it is showing a drop in government Support.
It only potentially shows a drop in support compared to previous polls from the same pollster as they vary in methodology. I'd never heard of this group, they've apparently only existed since last year... and seem related to the channel?
In vaguely related news, as it relates to GB News anyway, I was just driving between work sites this morning and in a frantic attempt to escape Kings of Leon on the radio I skipped to the nearest station with just people talking. Turned out to be GB News Radio! Normally I'd not give them any attention but in the wake of this morning's decision I kept it on for about 40 minutes. They had Andrea Jenkyn as a guest and were of course all apopleptic about Rwanda, laying into Sunak and wanting Patel to explore a leadership bid so Sunak-critics could get behind one person when submitting their 1922 letters.
In that 40 minutes they managed to twice tell me that "Starmer wanted to make Jeremy Corbyn PM", which is of course far less often than Tory front-benchers mention it.