Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28160 on: Today at 10:23:21 am »
Rwanda plan illegal

Get fucked you horrible tory scum
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28161 on: Today at 10:23:57 am »
Exiting ECHR going into the Tory Manifesto then.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28162 on: Today at 10:26:03 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:23:57 am
Exiting ECHR going into the Tory Manifesto then.

And no doubt abolishing the Supreme Court as well.

Good job neither will end up being enacted. "Laws at odds with the will of the British people" sounds as sickening as it would be popular to the knuckle dragging gammons - and you can bet that's exactly how the Tories would word it in their manifesto.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28163 on: Today at 10:28:00 am »
Im so chuffed

Not that arsed about the government losing, just on a humanitarian point of view its such a relief
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28164 on: Today at 10:28:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:19:22 am

Bad news for the fascists. Plan B must be move them to Madagascar? Oh sorry, that was Goebbels's original plan.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28165 on: Today at 10:36:59 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:23:21 am
Rwanda plan illegal

Get fucked you horrible tory scum


I hope the loons go into meltdown over this. With Fishy bringing in Cameron, he's going to be so caught in the middle. We may get our wonderful Tory schism and split after all (and all Cameron will have achieved from his 2015 gambit was to delay the Tory Party split at the cost of throwing the UK under the bus with Brexit)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28166 on: Today at 10:39:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:36:59 am

I hope the loons go into meltdown over this. With Fishy bringing in Cameron, he's going to be so caught in the middle. We may get our wonderful Tory schism and split after all (and all Cameron will have achieved from his 2015 gambit was to delay the Tory Party split at the cost of throwing the UK under the bus with Brexit)

It will be Justice that the Pig Fucker will be there to witness it in all its ghoulish glory - the complete implosion of all that mattered to him.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28167 on: Today at 10:42:02 am »
Rwanda gone, and according to Braverman there is no plan B - sound familiar?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28168 on: Today at 10:44:47 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:42:02 am
Rwanda gone, and according to Braverman there is no plan B - sound familiar?

Pretty much sums up the entire last 13 years of this omnishambles government.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28169 on: Today at 11:00:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:54:21 pm
I think Sunak's biggest issue is that Starmers Labour is giving the Torys absolutely nothing to unite against. Without something obvious to attack the Torys are just tearing themselves apart.

they are going to use this court judgement to create a victim/siege mentality, and try to win the Red Wall again. Expect increased 'news' regarding asylum seekers/refugees heading into the election.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28170 on: Today at 11:02:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:36:59 am

I hope the loons go into meltdown over this. With Fishy bringing in Cameron, he's going to be so caught in the middle. We may get our wonderful Tory schism and split after all (and all Cameron will have achieved from his 2015 gambit was to delay the Tory Party split at the cost of throwing the UK under the bus with Brexit)
The right of the Tory party won't split off into a new party.  They need the Tory brand (:puke2) and the 25-30% of the electorate that vote Tory in spite of anything and everything.

I'm in two minds about having a more popular far right party.  Reform, for example, could tip marginal seats away from the Tories in the same way that UKIP were threatening to before Cameron wet the bed.  Giving air time and credence to such parties doesn't seem like a good idea with our electorate.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28171 on: Today at 11:09:42 am »
Sunak to give a press conference at 4.45. Will obviously be praising 'his' reduction in inflation which meets his target of halving inflation from 10%. I'm sure he'll be putting out to tender another 'safe' country to pay off so he can send flights there instead of Rwanda
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28172 on: Today at 11:11:20 am »
Cleverly spoke to the entire home office staff about the need to stop these traffickers.

I think this points to the next steps
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28173 on: Today at 11:12:09 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:02:46 am
I'm in two minds about having a more popular far right party.  Reform, for example, could tip marginal seats away from the Tories in the same way that UKIP were threatening to before Cameron wet the bed.  Giving air time and credence to such parties doesn't seem like a good idea with our electorate.

You'll end up getting traditional Tory/Labour supporters who end up being disenfranchised by their party going to that 3rd party. From there they end up growing to the point that you get an ultra far right in government.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28174 on: Today at 11:17:12 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:09:42 am
Sunak to give a press conference at 4.45. Will obviously be praising 'his' reduction in inflation which meets his target of halving inflation from 10%. I'm sure he'll be putting out to tender another 'safe' country to pay off so he can send flights there instead of Rwanda
They've really grafted for that one.  Lowering the energy price cap - genius stuff.  I doubt Sunak or Hunt will be mentioning the lower inflation in the US, Germany, France etc. or pretty much every European country not neighbouring Ukraine.  I read an article a few weeks ago about the Netherlands having negative inflation now (-0.4%)!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28175 on: Today at 11:18:57 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:23:57 am
Exiting ECHR going into the Tory Manifesto then.


Actually, the judgment (to my legally-untrained eye) seems to be based on the UN and the Refugee Charter, with the ECHR not featuring.

Perhaps the loons will be agitating for the UK's withdrawal from the UN now  ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28176 on: Today at 11:23:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:12:09 am
You'll end up getting traditional Tory/Labour supporters who end up being disenfranchised by their party going to that 3rd party. From there they end up growing to the point that you get an ultra far right in government.
That's my worry.  I'm not sure if ends with an ultra far right government - at least not anytime soon - but it would spook the main parties into enacting some ultra far right policies to fend them off.  The Tories seem to have taken a tiny step back from the precipice for now but I expect they'll be leaping off that cliff before long.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28177 on: Today at 11:24:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:12:09 am
You'll end up getting traditional Tory/Labour supporters who end up being disenfranchised by their party going to that 3rd party. From there they end up growing to the point that you get an ultra far right in government.


Well it's never happened on the left side of the spectrum. And it's fear-mongering to suggest it from the right - remember that in 2019, with the most right-wing dog whistle manifesto in modern history, the entire 'get Brexit done' schtick, retaining almost all their core support, and Reform giving the Tories a free run in loads of seats, they only managed 43% of the vote. That was the absolute pinnacle of a combined Tory and far-right electoral support.

Reform - or whatever Frottage's far-right front will be called in time - consistently getting 10-15% of the vote going forwards would be brilliant, splitting that right-of-centre voting bloc for the first time in a meaningful way at a GE.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28178 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
@PippaCrerar
Tory right-wing MPs now pushing for emergency legislation to be tabled within days to make the Rwanda scheme work - arguing that parliamentary sovereignty trumps any ruling from Supreme Court.


It's quite embarrassing that these geniuses actually run the country. The response to the policy being declared illegal is to reintroduce it, possibly hoping that the Supreme Court will be on holidays that week.

To update my previous analogy, we're now in the bunker under the Reichs Chancellery, ordering divisions that don't exist to attack any legal buildings in Westminster.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28179 on: Today at 11:36:07 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:09:42 am
Sunak to give a press conference at 4.45. Will obviously be praising 'his' reduction in inflation which meets his target of halving inflation from 10%. I'm sure he'll be putting out to tender another 'safe' country to pay off so he can send flights there instead of Rwanda
If I were him* I'd use the opportunity to call an election and try to fight it on immigration.

* Meaning, if I were a right wing shit bag desperate to cling to power at any cost.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28180 on: Today at 11:39:28 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:36:07 am
If I were him* I'd use the opportunity to call an election and try to fight it on immigration.

* Meaning, if I were a right wing shit bag desperate to cling to power at any cost.

@TomLarkinSky
🚨 Ex Cabinet minister Simon Clarke suggests he could submit a letter of no confidence over Rwanda. 

Says the PM's response to ruling it is a 'confidence issue in his judgement as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party'

***
@breeallegretti
Lee Anderson says ministers should go ahead and put planes in the air to Rwanda anyway.

When I asked if he was suggesting ignoring the Supreme Court ruling, the Tory deputy chairman said govt should ignore the laws and send them straight back.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28181 on: Today at 11:40:41 am »
Thanks for the input, Lee  ::)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28182 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:39:28 am
@breeallegretti
Lee Anderson says ministers should go ahead and put planes in the air to Rwanda anyway.

When I asked if he was suggesting ignoring the Supreme Court ruling, the Tory deputy chairman said govt should ignore the laws and send them straight back.

Thats the supposed party of law & order right there.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28183 on: Today at 11:42:10 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:41:25 am
Thats the supposed party of law & order right there.

Law & Order is only for the plebs
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28184 on: Today at 11:42:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:18:57 am

Actually, the judgment (to my legally-untrained eye) seems to be based on the UN and the Refugee Charter, with the ECHR not featuring.

Perhaps the loons will be agitating for the UK's withdrawal from the UN now  ;D

Im a lawyer and youre right. While they didnt need to make a ruling on it they said they likely would have ruled the plan illegal regardless of the ECHR and HRA. The principle of refoulement (ie that you cant send an asylum seeker back to the country where they are at risk) is a principle of international law flowing from the UNHCR. That being the case, the Rwanda policy is dead barring a sudden transformation in Rwandas judicial standards.

I fully expect the Tories and their enablers in the tabloid press to go full Enemies of the State about this. It will empower Braverman and the loon brigade and it kills off any reset to the middle ground they were hoping for. The right view Cameron as part of the problem when it comes to immigration.

PS Im not as keen as others on the resurgence of Reform and Frottage. We all thought that UKIP would hurt the Tories more but in the end most Tory voters flocked back to them and it f*cked us in the red wall seats. By all means let the Tories split but Reform need to be crushed.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28185 on: Today at 11:44:47 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:41:25 am
Thats the supposed party of law & order right there.

Ignore the law and set the orders.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28186 on: Today at 11:46:32 am »
Even by the standards of the knuckle draggers, Lee isn't exactly the brains of the outfit.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28187 on: Today at 11:46:55 am »
How much money does all their illegal shenanigans cost us 'hard working tax payers'. From Johnson to Rwanda the legal fees must be eye watering.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28188 on: Today at 11:59:35 am »
PMQ just about to kick-off.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28189 on: Today at 12:11:11 pm »
Spinning it as a win.

Quote
Sunak says he is willing to 'revist domestic legal frameworks' if that is needed to stop the boats
Rishi Sunak starts by saying at the start of the year he made halving inflation was his number one priority. Today he has delivered, he says.

On Rwanda, he says the supreme court said that in principle deporting asylum seekers to a third country was legal, but that on other issues they wanted additional certainty.

(He is making it sound like the government won!)

He says the home secretary will make a statement. And he says, if necessary, he is prepared to revisit our domestic legal frameworks if that is needed to stop the boats.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28190 on: Today at 12:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:47:38 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:06:26 pm
Braverman is quite the fucking nut job. That letter  too long, nobodys reading that blathering shite. I applaud Rishi Sunak for fucking her and Johnson over
You might wanna rephrase that. My eyes were starting to boggle till I got to the last three words.  ;D
If ever there was a beast with two backs, its that.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28191 on: Today at 12:28:56 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:42:10 am
Law & Order is only for the plebs

"Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect."
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28192 on: Today at 12:45:06 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:44:47 am
Ignore the law and set the orders.

Once the dust settles on this entire period the response will be I was only following orders from a lot of them.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28193 on: Today at 12:47:12 pm »
Fucking hell its gone to shit for Sunak. Open season on him now with MPs in the Tory party nailing him in public for all sorts of different things. Unlucky.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28194 on: Today at 12:56:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:47:12 pm
Fucking hell its gone to shit for Sunak. Open season on him now with MPs in the Tory party nailing him in public for all sorts of different things. Unlucky.

How long can he survive that, as I don't think it'll stop anytime soon.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28195 on: Today at 01:04:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:30:24 am
Personally I dont think you should take the slightest notice of this poll.  Its a total outlier and theyve been wildly inaccurate in the past.

Reform UK on 11%?!!  This hasnt been seen in any other polls or in recent by-elections
it's the only one released so far where the fieldwork was done after Cameron's appointment and Braverman's sacking. Yes it's one poll from one polling company but it is showing a drop in government Support. It will be interesting to see what happens when other companies release their data in coming days.

Always be wary at looking at a single poll of course though
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28196 on: Today at 01:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:04:24 pm
Yes it's one poll from one polling company but it is showing a drop in government Support.

It only potentially shows a drop in support compared to previous polls from the same pollster as they vary in methodology. I'd never heard of this group, they've apparently only existed since last year... and seem related to the channel?

----------------------------------------------

In vaguely related news, as it relates to GB News anyway, I was just driving between work sites this morning and in a frantic attempt to escape Kings of Leon on the radio I skipped to the nearest station with just people talking. Turned out to be GB News Radio! Normally I'd not give them any attention but in the wake of this morning's decision I kept it on for about 40 minutes. They had Andrea Jenkyn as a guest and were of course all apopleptic about Rwanda, laying into Sunak and wanting Patel to explore a leadership bid so Sunak-critics could get behind one person when submitting their 1922 letters.

In that 40 minutes they managed to twice tell me that "Starmer wanted to make Jeremy Corbyn PM", which is of course far less often than Tory front-benchers mention it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:46 pm by Riquende »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28197 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:17:35 pm
You might wanna rephrase that. My eyes were starting to boggle till I got to the last three words.  ;D

If ever there was a beast with two backs, its that.


I reckon she'd literally make a post-coitus meal of him
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28198 on: Today at 01:31:02 pm »
Psychotic maggot Cummings is taking it badly...


Quote
Dominic Cummings
@Dominic2306
It's v helpful the Supreme Court has wrapped up a load of UN bullshit in their judgment, it means that we can smash that AND the powers of the Supreme Court in one fell swoop while the pro campaign has to defend taxpayers cash spent on Bellfield's wedding

Jolyon - VOTE LEAVE WILL FULFIL YOUR DEAREST WISH, WE'RE GONNA MAKE YOU VERY FAMOUS!

#WINNING
11:38 AM · Nov 15, 2023
·
69.4K
 Views

https://twitter.com/Dominic2306/status/1724753694636282192


  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


By 'we', I assume he means him and his Tufton Street puppeteers
