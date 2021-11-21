

Actually, the judgment (to my legally-untrained eye) seems to be based on the UN and the Refugee Charter, with the ECHR not featuring.



Perhaps the loons will be agitating for the UK's withdrawal from the UN now



Im a lawyer and youre right. While they didnt need to make a ruling on it they said they likely would have ruled the plan illegal regardless of the ECHR and HRA. The principle of refoulement (ie that you cant send an asylum seeker back to the country where they are at risk) is a principle of international law flowing from the UNHCR. That being the case, the Rwanda policy is dead barring a sudden transformation in Rwandas judicial standards.I fully expect the Tories and their enablers in the tabloid press to go full Enemies of the State about this. It will empower Braverman and the loon brigade and it kills off any reset to the middle ground they were hoping for. The right view Cameron as part of the problem when it comes to immigration.PS Im not as keen as others on the resurgence of Reform and Frottage. We all thought that UKIP would hurt the Tories more but in the end most Tory voters flocked back to them and it f*cked us in the red wall seats. By all means let the Tories split but Reform need to be crushed.