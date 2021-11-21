@PippaCrerar
Tory right-wing MPs now pushing for emergency legislation to be tabled within days to make the Rwanda scheme work - arguing that parliamentary sovereignty trumps any ruling from Supreme Court.
It's quite embarrassing that these geniuses actually run the country. The response to the policy being declared illegal is to reintroduce it, possibly hoping that the Supreme Court will be on holidays that week.
To update my previous analogy, we're now in the bunker under the Reichs Chancellery, ordering divisions that don't exist to attack any legal buildings in Westminster.