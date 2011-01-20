I think Sunak's biggest issue is that Starmers Labour is giving the Torys absolutely nothing to unite against. Without something obvious to attack the Torys are just tearing themselves apart.



Good point. I think a good proportion of the more moderate Tories, those not chased away by Johnson and Cummings, will envy many of the policy positions that Labour have adopted (and I'm not calling Labour "Red Tories" - I hope and expect Labour will have lots of progressive policies).Brexit is also the Tory equivalent of the dog catching up with the car it was chasing. They were always happiest chasing it down and imagining what they could do if they caught up with it. Now they're just barking mindlessly.