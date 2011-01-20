Braverman has reminded me of something Ive witnessed a few times in my career - individuals with a vast chasm between their actual talent/capabilities and their searing ambition.Such individuals in my experience also display another of Bravermans traits - vengeful vindictiveness.Having said that, shes right about Sunak - hes weak, hes a ditherer, hes out of his depth.
Dunno what channel, but thwy were doing a vox pop around Dudley re Cameron, theses 2 women were pointing out that the likes of him have no idea how they livew, what its like on a council estate etc. I thought fairplay they get itThen when asked about Sue Ellen, they were full of praise, shes always right, she looks out for people like us etc
I know I keep banging this drum. But I wonder how many people think Suella is better for them than Kier or Cameron or Sunak? Do they think Frottage is even more in their corner. I really don't mix with people much so don't have a reference.--edit-- im not suggesting Kier is a tory, just are many people swayed by right wing press.
Id actually have respect for Sunak if he just replied with Thanks. Still sacked though arent you?@
Tory grassroots are revolting*https://news.sky.com/story/political-suicide-grassroots-tories-fury-at-rishi-sunak-after-sacking-suella-braverman-revealed-in-leaked-whatsapps-13008202* Yes, they're appalling
The Tory voters who share Braverman's opinions aren't now going to vote Labour or Lib Dem at the next election. They'll stick with the Tory's because there is no one else.
The voting coalition that Bozo cobbled together under the bullshit of 'Getting Brexit done' has dissolved.Less rabidly right-wing Tories have abandoned them (especially as the exaggerated 'red menace' of Corbyn has gone), but so have the red wall knobheads who never liked them anyway but enough switched to 'get Brexit done'.Frottage and Reform are cranking up to increasingly take the more far-right loons. Sunak is falling between stools here. He may win back some 'blue wall' Tories, but he looks like the desperate political pygmy he is so who knows.
I think Sunak's biggest issue is that Starmers Labour is giving the Torys absolutely nothing to unite against. Without something obvious to attack the Torys are just tearing themselves apart.
The Tory voters who share Braverman's opinions aren't now going to vote Labour or Lib Dem at the next election. They'll stick with the Tory's because there is no one else.The sacking has done no damage, getting rid of Braverman will only have helped the party's chances as plenty of small-c conservatives will have been appalled at her racist hate speech.I'd love to never have to hear from Braverman again.
She is actually named after Sue Ellen in Dallas (says Wiki), but she was Suella Fernandes when trying to buy votes at Oxford university.
If they carry on in this manner theyll be out for longer than a generation. Hopefully they tear themselves completely apart with a potential party split at some stage.
The Tories will lose the 2024 general election by a huge margin. After it they will be led by one of these three people. 1. Braverman 2. Truss 3. Farrage.
The election might be January 2025. Irrespective, you might be correct. (Though, I cannot see it being Farrage.) And it could be Johnson again.
We can at least look forward to some more relaxed and liberal outlook if this guy is at the home office.
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Just had a quick skim read of Sue Ellen's Wikipedia entry. How does a supposed member of the Buddhist community, with Indian-African 1st generation immigrant parents, and who is married to a Jew, turn into a full blown Nazi???
