Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1106922 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28120 on: Today at 07:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:25:57 pm
Braverman has reminded me of something Ive witnessed a few times in my career - individuals with a vast chasm between their actual talent/capabilities and their searing ambition.

Such individuals in my experience also display another of Bravermans traits - vengeful vindictiveness.

Having said that, shes right about Sunak - hes weak, hes a ditherer, hes out of his depth.

How dare you say that. Braverman is an totally trussworthy character.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28121 on: Today at 07:54:21 pm »
I think Sunak's biggest issue is that Starmers Labour is giving the Torys absolutely nothing to unite against. Without something obvious to attack the Torys are just tearing themselves apart.
Offline PaulF

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28122 on: Today at 07:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:55:38 pm
Dunno what channel, but thwy were doing a vox pop around Dudley re Cameron, theses 2 women were pointing out that the likes of him have no idea how they livew, what its like on a council estate etc.
I thought fairplay they get it

Then when asked about Sue Ellen, they were full of praise, shes always right, she looks out for people like us etc
I know I keep banging this drum. But I wonder how many people think Suella is better for them than Kier or Cameron or Sunak? Do they think Frottage is even more in their corner.   I really don't mix with people much so don't have a reference.

--edit-- im not suggesting Kier is a tory, just are many people swayed by right wing press.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28123 on: Today at 08:02:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:55:01 pm
I know I keep banging this drum. But I wonder how many people think Suella is better for them than Kier or Cameron or Sunak? Do they think Frottage is even more in their corner.   I really don't mix with people much so don't have a reference.

--edit-- im not suggesting Kier is a tory, just are many people swayed by right wing press.

Given how many think it of  Frottage, the stock broker, probably yes.
I think they blame immigration on most things.  Right up the street of Braverman and Farrage

Offline thejbs

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28124 on: Today at 08:16:21 pm »
 :lickin
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:49:07 pm
Id actually have respect for Sunak if he just replied with Thanks. Still sacked though arent you?@

That would require wit and balls. So, not happening.
Online west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28125 on: Today at 08:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:10:09 pm
Tory grassroots are revolting*

https://news.sky.com/story/political-suicide-grassroots-tories-fury-at-rishi-sunak-after-sacking-suella-braverman-revealed-in-leaked-whatsapps-13008202







* Yes, they're appalling  ;D

Yeah, because if he hadnt sacked her they would have coasted to a 100 seat majority at the next election  ::)
Offline damomad

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28126 on: Today at 08:46:12 pm »
The Tory voters who share Braverman's opinions aren't now going to vote Labour or Lib Dem at the next election. They'll stick with the Tory's because there is no one else.

The sacking has done no damage, getting rid of Braverman will only have helped the party's chances as plenty of small-c conservatives will have been appalled at her racist hate speech.

I'd love to never have to hear from Braverman again.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28127 on: Today at 08:53:46 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:46:12 pm
The Tory voters who share Braverman's opinions aren't now going to vote Labour or Lib Dem at the next election. They'll stick with the Tory's because there is no one else.



It depends on their route to voting Tory in 2019. The lifelong Tories may well hold their noses and continue to vote for them. But the ones who were either former Labour voters or came via UKIP, I reckon will either not vote or go for Reform.

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28128 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:20:09 pm

The voting coalition that Bozo cobbled together under the bullshit of 'Getting Brexit done' has dissolved.

Less rabidly right-wing Tories have abandoned them (especially as the exaggerated 'red menace' of Corbyn has gone), but so have the red wall knobheads who never liked them anyway but enough switched to 'get Brexit done'.

Frottage and Reform are cranking up to increasingly take the more far-right loons.

Sunak is falling between stools here. He may win back some 'blue wall' Tories, but he looks like the desperate political pygmy he is so who knows.

Oakeshott was on the telly this morning bragging that 340 people had joined the Reform Party yesterday.

So thats 340 less far right loons voting Tory.
Offline Riquende

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28129 on: Today at 09:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:54:21 pm
I think Sunak's biggest issue is that Starmers Labour is giving the Torys absolutely nothing to unite against. Without something obvious to attack the Torys are just tearing themselves apart.

Which is why Corbyn's Ghost keeps getting an airing in Tory missives such Jenkyn's 1922 letter.
Online Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28130 on: Today at 09:29:54 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:46:12 pm
The Tory voters who share Braverman's opinions aren't now going to vote Labour or Lib Dem at the next election. They'll stick with the Tory's because there is no one else.

The sacking has done no damage, getting rid of Braverman will only have helped the party's chances as plenty of small-c conservatives will have been appalled at her racist hate speech.

I'd love to never have to hear from Braverman again.

The freaks you refer to are more likely not to vote at all, or vote for Frottage's Reform party. If the Tories' vote collapses, that opens the door to a Labour landslide for sure.
Online Red Beret

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28131 on: Today at 09:32:10 pm »
We can at least look forward to some more relaxed and liberal outlook if this guy is at the home office.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28132 on: Today at 09:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:27:14 pm
She is actually named after Sue Ellen in Dallas (says Wiki), but she was Suella Fernandes when trying to buy votes at Oxford university.
Does 'our' Sue Ellen also like her sauce? It might explain some of her foul statements.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28133 on: Today at 09:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:05:31 pm
Every days a school day on RAWK, Its just unusual for me to be the educator
Na. I think we have already established that you operate on higher plain. :)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28134 on: Today at 09:43:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:34:01 pm
If they carry on in this manner theyll be out for longer than a generation.  Hopefully they tear themselves completely apart with a potential party split at some stage.
And that would be just terrible. TERRIBLE.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28135 on: Today at 09:45:32 pm »
The Tories will lose the 2024 general election by a huge margin. After it they will be led by one of these three people.

1. Braverman 2. Truss 3. Farrage.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28136 on: Today at 09:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:45:32 pm
The Tories will lose the 2024 general election by a huge margin. After it they will be led by one of these three people.

1. Braverman 2. Truss 3. Farrage.
The election might be January 2025. Irrespective, you might be correct. (Though, I cannot see it being Farrage.) And it could be Johnson again.
Offline Sangria

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28137 on: Today at 09:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:51:28 pm
The election might be January 2025. Irrespective, you might be correct. (Though, I cannot see it being Farrage.) And it could be Johnson again.

Not possible. You need to be an MP to be that high up.

Hang on...
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28138 on: Today at 10:01:40 pm »
I think they will go moderate, i.e. Mordant

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:51:28 pm
And it could be Johnson again.
I was going to say hes not in PCP, but that doesnt seem to matter

I think they will go moderate, i.e. Mordant
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28139 on: Today at 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:32:10 pm
We can at least look forward to some more relaxed and liberal outlook if this guy is at the home office.




Well they've already got Penny Mordor
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28140 on: Today at 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:01:40 pm
I think they will go moderate, i.e. Mordant
I was going to say hes not in PCP, but that doesnt seem to matter

I think they will go moderate, i.e. Mordant
If the total nutter split from the Party, then yes, could be. If the slightly more moderates split from the party, it will be Johnson or some other loon. Not sure what would happen if the Party largely stays intact. I'm not sure it can.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28141 on: Today at 10:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:01:40 pm
I think they will go moderate, i.e. Mordant


If ever any statement captured the essence of the phrase "everything is relative", this is it.

Online Party Phil

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28142 on: Today at 10:13:41 pm »
Just had a quick skim read of Sue Ellen's Wikipedia entry. How does a supposed member of the Buddhist community, with Indian-African 1st generation immigrant parents, and who is married to a Jew, turn into a full blown Nazi???
Online thaddeus

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28143 on: Today at 10:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:54:21 pm
I think Sunak's biggest issue is that Starmers Labour is giving the Torys absolutely nothing to unite against. Without something obvious to attack the Torys are just tearing themselves apart.
Good point.  I think a good proportion of the more moderate Tories, those not chased away by Johnson and Cummings, will envy many of the policy positions that Labour have adopted (and I'm not calling Labour "Red Tories" - I hope and expect Labour will have lots of progressive policies).

Brexit is also the Tory equivalent of the dog catching up with the car it was chasing.  They were always happiest chasing it down and imagining what they could do if they caught up with it.  Now they're just barking mindlessly.
Online west_london_red

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28144 on: Today at 10:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 10:13:41 pm
Just had a quick skim read of Sue Ellen's Wikipedia entry. How does a supposed member of the Buddhist community, with Indian-African 1st generation immigrant parents, and who is married to a Jew, turn into a full blown Nazi???

People will sell their soul to the devil if it means they can climb the greasy poll.
