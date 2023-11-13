« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 698 699 700 701 702 [703]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1105344 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28080 on: Today at 11:13:29 am »
It's as if they forget what they've been telling their supporters over the last yrs.
Unelected bureaucrats who can't be held to account. taking back control.
They think Tory voters are too clueless to notice.



Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
🚨BREAKING: Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is NOT happy that David Cameron is Foreign Secretary

"Given the gravity of the current international situation, it is especially important this house is able to scrutinise the work of the FCDO"

Currently Cameron will only be accountable to HOL
2:42 PM · Nov 13, 2023
https://twitter.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1724075316178473148

And in other news. well nothing out of the ordinary just the usual shit show, Tory MPs who wanted to take a turn at PM throwing a tantrum.
Post

@PolitlcsUK
🚨 NEW: Suella Braverman is threatening to release damning evidence about Rishi Sunak
https://twitter.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1724372155779989996



« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:58 am by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,883
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28081 on: Today at 11:25:00 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:13:29 am
It's as if they forget what they've been telling their supporters over the last yrs.
Unelected bureaucrats who can't be held to account. taking back control.
They think Tory voters are too clueless to notice.



Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
🚨BREAKING: Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is NOT happy that David Cameron is Foreign Secretary

"Given the gravity of the current international situation, it is especially important this house is able to scrutinise the work of the FCDO"

Currently Cameron will only be accountable to HOL
2:42 PM · Nov 13, 2023
https://twitter.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1724075316178473148

And in other news. well nothing out of the ordinary just the usual shit show, Tory MPs who wanted to take a turn at PM throwing a tantrum.
Post

@PolitlcsUK
🚨 NEW: Suella Braverman is threatening to release damning evidence about Rishi Sunak
https://twitter.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1724372155779989996


Unusual for Hoyle to be in any way critical of this government. He must have belatedly sensed a change on government on the way...

And long may arseholes like Braverman continue to throw clusterfucks at the government.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28082 on: Today at 11:25:42 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:13:29 am
Politics UK
@PolitlcsUK
🚨BREAKING: Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is NOT happy that David Cameron is Foreign Secretary

"Given the gravity of the current international situation, it is especially important this house is able to scrutinise the work of the FCDO"

Currently Cameron will only be accountable to HOL
It's a very good point.  The only mitigation is that our unelected HoL has proven considerably more sane over the past few years than our (sort of) elected governments.

Putting a Lord that has a track record of taking lobbyist money to provide poor advice to government in charge of our foreign policy is grimly hilarious.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,296
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28083 on: Today at 11:27:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:25:42 am
It's a very good point.  The only mitigation is that our unelected HoL has proven considerably more sane over the past few years than our (sort of) elected governments.

Putting a Lord that has a track record of taking lobbyist money to provide poor advice to government in charge of our foreign policy is grimly hilarious.

Cue an enhanced relationship with Saudi.

Will they now buy Villa, or was it West Ham Dave supported?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,646
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28084 on: Today at 11:32:17 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:27:47 am
Cue an enhanced relationship with Saudi.

Will they now buy Villa, or was it West Ham Dave supported?

That's just conspiratorial nonsense. Obviously Dave will become a significant shareholder in one or both clubs, and then the Saudi's will buy in , inflating the value of his holdings and\or providing a revenue stream and significant dividends to him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,296
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28085 on: Today at 11:34:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:32:17 am
That's just conspiratorial nonsense. Obviously Dave will become a significant shareholder in one or both clubs, and then the Saudi's will buy in , inflating the value of his holdings and\or providing a revenue stream and significant dividends to him.

Itll be Villa. He can get the Royal Seal of Approval there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 698 699 700 701 702 [703]   Go Up
« previous next »
 