It's as if they forget what they've been telling their supporters over the last yrs.Unelected bureaucrats who can't be held to account. taking back control.They think Tory voters are too clueless to notice.Politics UK@PolitlcsUK🚨BREAKING: Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is NOT happy that David Cameron is Foreign Secretary"Given the gravity of the current international situation, it is especially important this house is able to scrutinise the work of the FCDO"Currently Cameron will only be accountable to HOL2:42 PM · Nov 13, 2023And in other news. well nothing out of the ordinary just the usual shit show, Tory MPs who wanted to take a turn at PM throwing a tantrum.Post@PolitlcsUK🚨 NEW: Suella Braverman is threatening to release damning evidence about Rishi Sunak