Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28040 on: Yesterday at 06:31:50 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm
Sky reporting Esther Mcveigh has just arrived at Downing Street, to possibly be shoehorned into some role.
:shite:
They are taking the piss now. I was going to write this is just another example of how standards have fallen under the Torys, what Standards, they have no standards. they are just a shameless bunch of incompetent corrupt Clowns taking the country for as much as they can.
Minister responsible for Health ad Safety at work, Family Company prosecuted for breaking Health and Safety Laws.

Shortly after being made Minister for Employment, McVey had the responsibility for the Health and Safety Executive taken away after it was reported that a demolition company had been found to be in violation of health and safety laws while she was director.[28]
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28041 on: Yesterday at 06:37:01 pm »
Letters have started going in to Graham Brady according to Sky.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28042 on: Yesterday at 07:00:16 pm »
Many on the right of the Conservative Party won't have appreciated the sacking of Suella Braverman - which happened first thing this morning heralding the start of today's ministerial reshuffle.

One of them appears to be Andrea Jenkyns, who has just published the letter of no confidence in PM Rishi Sunak that she has sent to Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs.

The MP for Morley and Outwood accused Sunak of "Machiavellian involvement" which got rid of former Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, heavily criticised him for sacking Braverman, and blasts last week's King's Speech.

"I hope other Conservative MPs follow suit," Jenkyns says, adding that "this is our last chance to stop [Labour leader Sir Keir] Starmer... we need to stop his socialist cabal."



Jenkyns showing what she thinks of the people of the UK outside Parliament.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28043 on: Yesterday at 07:10:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
Esther McVeigh is appointed common sense minister

Basically minister for bigotry and intolerance I assume

I thought this was a piss take, but its actually true.  What sort of a job is that ffs.  Ch4 news reporting there may be enough no confidence letters going in.  Just call an election.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28044 on: Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm »
i have no time for anyone in high level politics but Cameron is an uber motherfucker, defo a son of Thatcher that one and a genuinely egregious c*nt
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28045 on: Yesterday at 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:17:48 pm
i have no time for anyone in high level politics but Cameron is an uber motherfucker, defo a son of Thatcher that one and a genuinely egregious c*nt
He's a Bullingdon, that's all anyone needs to know.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28046 on: Yesterday at 07:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:37:01 pm
Letters have started going in to Graham Brady according to Sky.

No confidence ones?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28047 on: Yesterday at 07:22:53 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28048 on: Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:00:16 pm
Many on the right of the Conservative Party won't have appreciated the sacking of Suella Braverman - which happened first thing this morning heralding the start of today's ministerial reshuffle.

One of them appears to be Andrea Jenkyns, who has just published the letter of no confidence in PM Rishi Sunak that she has sent to Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs.

The MP for Morley and Outwood accused Sunak of "Machiavellian involvement" which got rid of former Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, heavily criticised him for sacking Braverman, and blasts last week's King's Speech.

"I hope other Conservative MPs follow suit," Jenkyns says, adding that "this is our last chance to stop [Labour leader Sir Keir] Starmer... we need to stop his socialist cabal."



Jenkyns showing what she thinks of the people of the UK outside Parliament.

Why do they always use such ridiculous languauge. Socialist cabal. Sort of shite that you then see spouted all over the place by knobheads online (RAWK excluded!).
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28049 on: Yesterday at 07:26:23 pm »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28050 on: Yesterday at 07:34:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
Esther McVeigh is appointed common sense minister

Basically minister for bigotry and intolerance I assume
What the actual fuck is that nonsense? Sunak is another simpleton. Another joke of a politician. Another joke of a man.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28051 on: Yesterday at 07:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:26:23 pm
Cameron the next PM
The tories would tear themselves in half.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28052 on: Yesterday at 07:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:43:40 pm
The tories would tear themselves in half.

Sounds like a plan
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28053 on: Yesterday at 08:07:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
Esther McVeigh is appointed common sense minister

Basically minister for bigotry and intolerance I assume


Bigotry, Intolerance and Misinformation, to give it the full title.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28054 on: Yesterday at 08:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:07:15 pm

Bigotry, Intolerance and Misinformation, to give it the full title.

Ministry of Truth then, gotcha.

There to combat the deep state and the radical left communist socialist baby eaters planning to flood the country with Labour voting refugees who will steal your job AND your benefits.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28055 on: Yesterday at 08:12:34 pm »
McVeigh might as well be called the GB News Minister.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28056 on: Yesterday at 08:22:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:12:34 pm
McVeigh might as well be called the GB News Minister.

She's there to appease the right.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28057 on: Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:38:53 pm
Topical

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-W77154J0-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-W77154J0-w</a>
was watching it live, there really is genuine anger there
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28058 on: Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:31:59 pm
He's trying to save some of the Blue Wall seats.  He knows the Red Wall has already gone.
yes think that's fair, one last thrown of the dice, my guess is he is gambling that this might close the polls enough to maybe single figures and then he'll cut and run and call an election in the late Spring / early Summer.

Personally I think it will have the opposite effect and the polls will widen
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28059 on: Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
Esther McVeigh is appointed common sense minister

Basically minister for bigotry and intolerance I assume
it's been getting like a Monty Python sketch and that's exactly what they appear to be doing with Ministries like that
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28060 on: Yesterday at 08:50:15 pm »
The former minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees Mogg has criticised the appointment as a made up position.

:lmao
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28061 on: Yesterday at 08:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:22:53 pm
Yuss.

About time, I was wondering when England was going to have its yearly Prime Ministerial election. There is less than 50 days left until the new year!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28062 on: Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
Esther McVeigh is appointed common sense minister

Basically minister for bigotry and intolerance I assume

Best job title ever.



Cost of living pressures, push back on pay rises for essential services, a rental crisis, and the Tory's elevate the salary of someone who's going to look after essentially nothing.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28063 on: Yesterday at 09:08:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm
Best job title ever.



Cost of living pressures, push back on pay rises for essential services, a rental crisis, and the Tory's elevate the salary of someone who's going to look after essentially nothing.
I had similar thoughts, there needs to be major reform of the HoC
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28064 on: Yesterday at 09:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
yes think that's fair, one last thrown of the dice, my guess is he is gambling that this might close the polls enough to maybe single figures and then he'll cut and run and call an election in the late Spring / early Summer.

Personally I think it will have the opposite effect and the polls will widen

Theyve tried going hard right and it hasnt worked, so now it will be call me Rish, hug a hoodie, caring Conservativsm
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28065 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:50:15 pm
The former minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees Mogg has criticised the appointment as a made up position.

 :lmao
Christ, the figgin irony  ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28066 on: Yesterday at 09:55:19 pm »



They've actually posted this, I mean WTF
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28067 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:55:19 pm



They've actually posted this, I mean WTF

She won't be standing up for anyone though will she as she has no power ??? so that is a load of bollocks
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28068 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:50:15 pm
The former minister for Brexit opportunities, Jacob Rees Mogg has criticised the appointment as a made up position.

:lmao

I preferred your pre-edited version
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28069 on: Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm »
Its like a failing tv show that tries to bring back an old character who was killed off in order to revive ratings.

It wont work. We see you, Dirty Dave. Cancel this shitshow now.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28070 on: Today at 05:03:34 am »
Not sure if it's worse that someone can just be named to the lords and given a cabinet post or what happened down here where the PM just got himself secretly sworn into 5 different ministerial positions in secret and the governor general signed off with no qualms.


Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #28071 on: Today at 06:53:58 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:55:19 pm



They've actually posted this, I mean WTF

Apparently her brief is to be anti-woke.  It went beyond parody years ago with this mob.

https://www.thepoke.com/2023/11/14/esther-mcvey-common-sense-minister-to-tackle-wokery/

