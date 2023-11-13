Many on the right of the Conservative Party won't have appreciated the sacking of Suella Braverman - which happened first thing this morning heralding the start of today's ministerial reshuffle.One of them appears to be Andrea Jenkyns, who has just published the letter of no confidence in PM Rishi Sunak that she has sent to Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs.The MP for Morley and Outwood accused Sunak of "Machiavellian involvement" which got rid of former Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, heavily criticised him for sacking Braverman, and blasts last week's King's Speech."I hope other Conservative MPs follow suit," Jenkyns says, adding that "this is our last chance to stop [Labour leader Sir Keir] Starmer... we need to stop his socialist cabal."Jenkyns showing what she thinks of the people of the UK outside Parliament.