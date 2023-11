I don’t think this changes much in the short term but we’ll now see the far right wing element step away and let Sunak get hosed at next GE. They will then blame the defeat on his move to the centre and they’ll elect a nutter as their next leader. That will guarantee two terms for Starmer.



In truth it’s a bit of a non-appointment as Cameron won’t be that visible (how much have we seen Cleverly recently) and he won’t sit in the Commons. Also he’s not exactly popular. Most people are relatively indifferent to him outside of Labour voters who despise him.