Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27960 on: Today at 11:35:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:26:57 am
The Evil Party become ever more evil. Fucking scum.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67385385

Ministers have drawn up large benefit changes for people who are unable to work due to health conditions, the BBC has learned.

The changes, affecting hundreds of thousands of people from 2025, would save £4bn from the welfare budget.

The proposals would see many more people forced to find work despite suffering from a range of physical and mental health conditions.

The Department for Work and Pensions said reform would be gradual.

The proposals follow the announcement in March that the government wants to scrap the controversial Work Capability Assessment, which is used to determine if people can receive additional benefits payments due to a health condition.

Eligible claimants currently receive £390 a month on top of their universal credit payment.

If the proposals are enacted, people who, for instance, are in severe pain while awaiting an operation or have some mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, may not receive the additional payment but would be expected to look for work.

The BBC understands the changes would initially affect new claimants. Existing recipients of the benefit payment would eventually be brought into the new system, towards the end of the decade, but would be given transitional protection if their benefits were to be cut.

Both Chancellor Jeremy C*nt and Mel Stride, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, have spoken in recent months of their desire to get more people off benefits and into work.

Speaking in the Commons in September, Mr Stride said more than 2.5 million people were on benefits and inactive due to a long-term health condition.

Disability and illness benefit changes proposed
Government failing disabled people, watchdog says
Record numbers not looking for work due to illness
The proportion of claimants assessed as too unwell to work had risen from 21% in 2011 to 65% in 2022, according to the secretary of state.

Those who currently receive the additional money are placed in one of two categories of people deemed unfit to work:

either having "limited capability for work-related activity" if they receive universal credit
or in the support group if they receive employment and support allowance

Under the new proposals, these categories would be scrapped, the additional benefit would not be paid, and work coaches in Job Centres would determine how much effort a person had to make to find a job.

Those considered not to be trying hard enough could be threatened with having their benefits sanctioned. There would be some exceptions, such as for people being treated for cancer and those with a terminal illness.

The proposals are expected to save around £4bn over four years but officials - some of whom fear the changes are being rushed - are pushing for some of the savings to be re-invested.

They want a package of intensive support for those people who'll have to look for work as they fear many of them simply won't be able to find a job, resulting in financial and psychological distress.

The plans foresee the health element of universal credit being more closely aligned with the main disability benefit, Personal Independence Payment.

In future those who qualify for PIP would receive the health element too.

Figures released by the DWP in July showed that in November 2022, 516,000 people who were in receipt of a sickness benefit did not quality for PIP, 29% of all recipients.

Charities have been urging ministers not to merge the two tests, with the group Z2K calling PIP a "deeply flawed assessment process".

The proposals to give work coaches discretion over how much effort a claimant should make to find work has also been criticised by Z2K as a "lottery for sanctions".

One official told the BBC another problem was that the DWP didn't have enough work coaches to help claimants find work as they were "leaving in droves, we can't recruit enough, quickly enough, and they aren't properly trained before being placed in front of very hard to help customers".

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said the BBC's story was "purely speculation".

"The structural reforms set out in the Health and Disability White Paper, which will improve the experience of the benefits system for disabled people, will be rolled out gradually from 2026 and transitional protection will ensure nobody experiences a financial loss as a result of moving onto the new system," the spokesperson added.

I'm on ESA and PIP. Stuff like this freaks me the fuck out. I need a valium just for reading it.

It's honestly insane that a person previously found unfit for work would suddenly be expected to look for work simply because of a fucking policy change. And we all know what kind of work they're talking about - the minimum wage, almost zero protection grunt work previously done by people likely fucked over by Brexit.

Work force shortage? Throw the sick notes into play.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27961 on: Today at 11:37:27 am »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 11:15:10 am
Not the first time a peer has been in active government, but Call-Me-Dave was absolutely the last person I expected. Clearly Sunak is trying to bring them back to the centre ground ahead of the election and cast the loons out to the far right wing, but it's a desperate act of a government in its death throes. The best thing he could do now is call an election and give us all a fucking break from their cruelty.

Will be intiguing how the far right loons in the party react to this - sacking Braverman and bringing Cameron back at the same time. Imagine they will be seething. Should be fun.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27962 on: Today at 11:38:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:35:37 am
I'm on ESA and PIP. Stuff like this freaks me the fuck out. I need a valium just for reading it.

It's honestly insane that a person previously found unfit for work would suddenly be expected to look for work simply because of a fucking policy change. And we all know what kind of work they're talking about - the minimum wage, almost zero protection grunt work previously done by people likely fucked over by Brexit.

Work force shortage? Throw the sick notes into play.

They're not going to have time to enforce this before the next election. And they're still fucked at the next election. I doubt Labour will adopt this policy.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27963 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 11:15:10 am
Not the first time a peer has been in active government, but Call-Me-Dave was absolutely the last person I expected. Clearly Sunak is trying to bring them back to the centre ground ahead of the election and cast the loons out to the far right wing, but it's a desperate act of a government in its death throes. The best thing he could do now is call an election and give us all a fucking break from their cruelty.

Trying to suppress the lunatics until after the election. Sunak won't be able to keep a lid on them forever though.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:27:05 am
I don't disagree. previous poster made a good point. new FS won't be forced to answer questions in the HOC.

What about select committees?

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27964 on: Today at 11:43:41 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:56:16 am
Well that will help them attract the 'red wall' voters - well-known remainer and the person everyone blames for austerity, David Cameron. Genius move.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:35:06 am
Why has Sunak made a remainer Foreign Secretary?

A weird move
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27965 on: Today at 11:43:56 am »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 11:38:31 am
They're not going to have time to enforce this before the next election. And they're still fucked at the next election. I doubt Labour will adopt this policy.

It's the DWP itself as much as the Tories. Gang of sociopaths. Praying Labour boot them to the kerb and rip the whole plan up.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27966 on: Today at 11:49:15 am »
Reality under a Tory Government.
£37 Bill blown by fools on Test and Trace but it's no problem, keep your pecker up these things happen.
Now time to claw some of that money back.
Send 100.000s of vulnerable people into poverty when they are already struggling to save £4 bill long term.
They will be telling the country the same old bullshit next year as well.
Problem with Socialism is they run out of other peoples money.

Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27967 on: Today at 11:50:21 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:37:27 am
Will be intiguing how the far right loons in the party react to this - sacking Braverman and bringing Cameron back at the same time. Imagine they will be seething. Should be fun.

Time to crack open the popcorn and watch the whole thing implode. It's setting up the post-election landscape for some real nastiness among the tories, because the more 'traditional' moderate tories will have to fight off a barrage of shit from those nutters. Cruella is definitely going to promote herself as the poster girl for the far right and aim for the leadership, but I don't think even the most ardent tories could stomach her rhetoric.

The Cameron appointment will be interesting to see unfold, as I suspect they'll be looking at him to rebuild the relationship with the EU primarily. He's definitely being pitched to the wavering tory vote as the safe pair of hands who can help to improve connectivity with the continent, as well as to the leave voters who still praise him for delivering the referendum. Definitely an appointment to try and minimise the losses at the next election, but I think that ship sailed long ago.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27968 on: Today at 11:51:29 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:58:03 am
Cameron, who somehow avoided mention in the recent worst PM's discussion, as Foreign Sec. What next, you can't even make some kind of exaggerated joke - you can't exaggerate this.
There's a good chance that he would placed #4 in my list, after the most recent three PMs. I suppose, Cameron possesses basic competence, even if he made the monumental mistake of offering a referendum on membership of the EU. Of course, he's another c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27969 on: Today at 11:57:02 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:51:29 am
There's a good chance that he would placed #4 in my list, after the most recent three PMs. I suppose, Cameron possesses basic competence, even if he made the monumental mistake of offering a referendum on membership of the EU. Of course, he's another c*nt.

Are you talking about Dave "cut the green crap" Cameron.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27970 on: Today at 11:57:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:43:56 am
It's the DWP itself as much as the Tories. Gang of sociopaths. Praying Labour boot them to the kerb and rip the whole plan up.

Liz Kendall is a twat,  she once told Milliband he was concentrating too much on the poor

https://www.bigissue.com/news/social-justice/who-is-liz-kendall-shadow-minister-work-pensions-dwp/

Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27971 on: Today at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:43:56 am
It's the DWP itself as much as the Tories. Gang of sociopaths. Praying Labour boot them to the kerb and rip the whole plan up.

Agree.  They are disgusting.  Needs a total reboot!
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27972 on: Today at 11:59:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:57:03 am
Liz Kendall is a twat,  she once told Milliband he was concentrating too much on the poor

https://www.bigissue.com/news/social-justice/who-is-liz-kendall-shadow-minister-work-pensions-dwp/

Yeah, putting Kendall in the shadow cabinet is fucking terrible look!
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27973 on: Today at 11:59:11 am »
They make Manchester United look like a well-run club  :D

Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27974 on: Today at 12:08:41 pm »
And the shit stirring has already started - Rees-Mogg has said that "Suella understood what the British voter thought and was trying to do something about it" 🤮 and that she shouldn't have been sacked; and that appointing Cameron will lead to an exodus to the "Reform UK" Party. 
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27975 on: Today at 12:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:58:26 am
Agree.  They are disgusting.  Needs a total reboot!

I had the misfortune of working there for a year. Most of the other folks who were in there had been there for decades, and were completely and utterly numb to any difficulties people were having. They are hanging in there as they get phenomenal pensions (27.1% civil service pension, in case you wondered where a fair whack of your tax goes) and it's one of the steadiest gigs you can get. I remember my first day, the old guy sat next to me smiled and said 'welcome to Jurassic Park' - he had been there nearly 40 years, the only job he's ever had. There are some good eggs in there, folks who really fucking detest the tories (the disability employment advisor where I was based was particularly vocal in his hatred for them), but they're few and far between in my experience.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27976 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:08:41 pm
And the shit stirring has already started - Rees-Mogg has said that "Suella understood what the British voter thought and was trying to do something about it" 🤮 and that she shouldn't have been sacked; and that appointing Cameron will lead to an exodus to the "Reform UK" Party. 

Well lets hope he follows his own advice and joins Reform. Its the perfect home for him.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27977 on: Today at 12:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:57:02 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:51:29 am
There's a good chance that he would placed #4 in my list, after the most recent three PMs. I suppose, Cameron possesses basic competence, even if he made the monumental mistake of offering a referendum on membership of the EU. Of course, he's another c*nt.
Are you talking about Dave "cut the green crap" Cameron.
The key word is 'basic'. He's Tory shite, but normal Tory shite.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27978 on: Today at 12:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:35:37 am
I'm on ESA and PIP. Stuff like this freaks me the fuck out. I need a valium just for reading it.

It's honestly insane that a person previously found unfit for work would suddenly be expected to look for work simply because of a fucking policy change. And we all know what kind of work they're talking about - the minimum wage, almost zero protection grunt work previously done by people likely fucked over by Brexit.

Work force shortage? Throw the sick notes into play.
As @Elliemental mentioned, it is highly unlikely to come in during this Parliament, and Labour will not bring it in. Clearly, Sunak et al know this but do not give a flying fuck about the stress the announcement will cause for people in your position. Try to forget about it.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27979 on: Today at 12:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:08:41 pm
And the shit stirring has already started - Rees-Mogg has said that "Suella understood what the British voter thought and was trying to do something about it" 🤮 and that she shouldn't have been sacked; and that appointing Cameron will lead to an exodus to the "Reform UK" Party. 

Braverman has an approval rating of minus 35 amongst those British voters.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27980 on: Today at 12:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:13:22 am
think the last Foreign Secretary who wasn't an MP was Lord Carrington at the time of the Falklands
That went well for him.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27981 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Looks really desperate to get Brexit Dave back in.  Last roll of the dice for Rishi.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27982 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:12:31 am
For me it's not so much the competence as what it represents, you can't claim to be the party of change with an ex-leader in one of the big roles in your cabinet.  They're fine ministerial appointments in a sense but it shows the complete lack of talent inside the party.

I'd imagine one of the 20 purged by Cummings would probably have got it if they'd still been about.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27983 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:08:41 pm
And the shit stirring has already started - Rees-Mogg has said that "Suella understood what the British voter thought and was trying to do something about it" 🤮 and that she shouldn't have been sacked; and that appointing Cameron will lead to an exodus to the "Reform UK" Party. 

That's the problem with the right wing of the Tory Party and the left wing of the Labour Party - they both think "the british voter" has the same views as their mates.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27984 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:09:18 pm
I had the misfortune of working there for a year. Most of the other folks who were in there had been there for decades, and were completely and utterly numb to any difficulties people were having. They are hanging in there as they get phenomenal pensions (27.1% civil service pension, in case you wondered where a fair whack of your tax goes) and it's one of the steadiest gigs you can get. I remember my first day, the old guy sat next to me smiled and said 'welcome to Jurassic Park' - he had been there nearly 40 years, the only job he's ever had. There are some good eggs in there, folks who really fucking detest the tories (the disability employment advisor where I was based was particularly vocal in his hatred for them), but they're few and far between in my experience.

Sad, but I'm not surprised.
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27985 on: Today at 12:42:34 pm »
Gone a bit quiet.

Feels like "sack Suella and bring back the pig fucker" is an odd reshuffle if that's it...
Logged

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27986 on: Today at 12:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:08:41 pm
And the shit stirring has already started - Rees-Mogg has said that "Suella understood what the British voter thought and was trying to do something about it" 🤮 and that she shouldn't have been sacked; and that appointing Cameron will lead to an exodus to the "Reform UK" Party.
;D
Yeah. a few racists have said she only says what people think. that's been said of every nasty racist politician for decades.
Love the spin from the people who mocked Tory MPs for getting rid of Johnson+Truss. they won't lose their seats because of they appointed clowns. they will lose them for getting rid of them.
 Torys already losing votes to Frottage so lets say it's down to sacking Braverman.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27987 on: Today at 12:46:04 pm »
That utter twat Matthew Goodwin is on Politics Live - he suggests a majority of the electorate actually support Braverman.

He backs up his assertion by mentioning how many people he questions about issues like immigration, Europe, etc. (In Canterbury😳)
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27988 on: Today at 12:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:41:10 pm
Sad, but I'm not surprised.

It's why I'm scared. All very well to say Starmer will drop it, but I'll believe it when I see it.

The plan from the DWP will be to squeeze at least a couple of proposals through in a watered down version.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27989 on: Today at 12:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:46:04 pm
That utter twat Matthew Goodwin is on Politics Live - he suggests a majority of the electorate actually support Braverman.

He backs up his assertion by mentioning how many people he questions about issues like immigration, Europe, etc. (In Canterbury😳)

He's an odd, odd bloke.

He's the one who decided there was a "new elite" of people who's connecting characteristic was they didn't want to be his friend?
Logged
