Will be intiguing how the far right loons in the party react to this - sacking Braverman and bringing Cameron back at the same time. Imagine they will be seething. Should be fun.



Time to crack open the popcorn and watch the whole thing implode. It's setting up the post-election landscape for some real nastiness among the tories, because the more 'traditional' moderate tories will have to fight off a barrage of shit from those nutters. Cruella is definitely going to promote herself as the poster girl for the far right and aim for the leadership, but I don't think even the most ardent tories could stomach her rhetoric.The Cameron appointment will be interesting to see unfold, as I suspect they'll be looking at him to rebuild the relationship with the EU primarily. He's definitely being pitched to the wavering tory vote as the safe pair of hands who can help to improve connectivity with the continent, as well as to the leave voters who still praise him for delivering the referendum. Definitely an appointment to try and minimise the losses at the next election, but I think that ship sailed long ago.