Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27920 on: Today at 10:06:44 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:04:27 am
It sums up the current dreadful state of the Tory's right now that Sunak thinks the appointment of Foreign Secretary who is not MP anymore is the only way forward.
it's quite bizarre
Logged







Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27921 on: Today at 10:07:19 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:05:42 am
Got himself a cushy Lords gig
He'll have to declare his earnings now, that could be interesting.
Logged


thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27922 on: Today at 10:10:27 am »
Have any of the talking heads referred to Dodgy Dave as a "Tory grandee" yet?
Logged

PatriotScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27923 on: Today at 10:11:03 am »
Will be interesting to see the dynamic in the tory party now. The tory right absolutely hates Cameron and the feeling is mutual.

To replace Cruella who's the lynchpin of the tory right with Cameron who's a One Nation tory, will cause lots of infighting - and I'm here with the popcorn to watch it!
Logged

Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27924 on: Today at 10:12:49 am »
First Q for Sunak needs to be about Greenshill lobbying. First Q for Cameron - do you still think removing HS2 was a national scandal. This is a shitshow.
Logged

Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27925 on: Today at 10:12:57 am »
So 'Just call me Dave' is back. Sunak really is desperate.
Logged


Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27926 on: Today at 10:13:56 am »
Oh yeah it's "We're all in it together Dave".
Logged


Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27927 on: Today at 10:14:08 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:12:57 am
So 'Just call me Dave' is back. Sunak really is desperate.

Defo trying to get voters, my gran voted "dave" because he seemed a nice man. She was a city fan, so it fits..
Logged

Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27928 on: Today at 10:17:20 am »
@robertshrimsley
Time for a quick thread on David Camerons foreign policy achievements.  1/1
Logged

Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27929 on: Today at 10:20:29 am »
If Sunak really wanted a Foreign Sec as an ex-PM with heft - he should've gone for Blair, just for the absolute fucking chaos that would cause in Labour...
Logged

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27930 on: Today at 10:22:08 am »
Great news for West Ham fans though, can't remember one of them getting a job like Foreign Secretary before.
Logged




Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27931 on: Today at 10:22:37 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:12:49 am
First Q for Sunak needs to be about Greenshill lobbying. First Q for Cameron - do you still think removing HS2 was a national scandal. This is a shitshow.
the only issue is, he can't answer questions as he's not an MP? I mean the total lack of transparency here is weird as fuck.

I'm assuming he'll be made Lord Cameron of Brexitshire but I really have no idea what Sunak is playing at here. He must have done it for a reason, but I can't figure out what it is
Logged







Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27932 on: Today at 10:23:12 am »
Hang on. Hes looked at whats available in his pool of MPs and thought nah, theyre all shite, best get a consultant in but at the same time will claim that the last thing the country needs is a general election?

By his own admission he hasnt got the resources he thinks he needs to run the country. How is that a tenable position?
Logged

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27933 on: Today at 10:23:25 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:20:29 am
If Sunak really wanted a Foreign Sec as an ex-PM with heft - he should've gone for Blair, just for the absolute fucking chaos that would cause in Labour...
Why would Tony Blair accept such an offer?
Logged







Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27934 on: Today at 10:23:48 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:04:27 am
It sums up the current dreadful state of the Tory's right now that Sunak thinks the appointment of Foreign Secretary who is not MP anymore is the only way forward.

Probably only way to get someone who isn't more obsessed with keeping their seat than doing the job
Logged


Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27935 on: Today at 10:24:50 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:23:25 am
Why would Tony Blair accept such an offer?

Because, as we all know, he's really a Tory....

,,,,as is everyone to the right of Jeremy Corbyn apparently.
Logged


Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27936 on: Today at 10:26:42 am »
Maybe hell try to resolve the Israeli/Palestinian war with a referendum.
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27937 on: Today at 10:26:57 am »
The Evil Party become ever more evil. Fucking scum.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67385385

Ministers have drawn up large benefit changes for people who are unable to work due to health conditions, the BBC has learned.

The changes, affecting hundreds of thousands of people from 2025, would save £4bn from the welfare budget.

The proposals would see many more people forced to find work despite suffering from a range of physical and mental health conditions.

The Department for Work and Pensions said reform would be gradual.

The proposals follow the announcement in March that the government wants to scrap the controversial Work Capability Assessment, which is used to determine if people can receive additional benefits payments due to a health condition.

Eligible claimants currently receive £390 a month on top of their universal credit payment.

If the proposals are enacted, people who, for instance, are in severe pain while awaiting an operation or have some mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, may not receive the additional payment but would be expected to look for work.

The BBC understands the changes would initially affect new claimants. Existing recipients of the benefit payment would eventually be brought into the new system, towards the end of the decade, but would be given transitional protection if their benefits were to be cut.

Both Chancellor Jeremy C*nt and Mel Stride, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, have spoken in recent months of their desire to get more people off benefits and into work.

Speaking in the Commons in September, Mr Stride said more than 2.5 million people were on benefits and inactive due to a long-term health condition.

Disability and illness benefit changes proposed
Government failing disabled people, watchdog says
Record numbers not looking for work due to illness
The proportion of claimants assessed as too unwell to work had risen from 21% in 2011 to 65% in 2022, according to the secretary of state.

Those who currently receive the additional money are placed in one of two categories of people deemed unfit to work:

either having "limited capability for work-related activity" if they receive universal credit
or in the support group if they receive employment and support allowance

Under the new proposals, these categories would be scrapped, the additional benefit would not be paid, and work coaches in Job Centres would determine how much effort a person had to make to find a job.

Those considered not to be trying hard enough could be threatened with having their benefits sanctioned. There would be some exceptions, such as for people being treated for cancer and those with a terminal illness.

The proposals are expected to save around £4bn over four years but officials - some of whom fear the changes are being rushed - are pushing for some of the savings to be re-invested.

They want a package of intensive support for those people who'll have to look for work as they fear many of them simply won't be able to find a job, resulting in financial and psychological distress.

The plans foresee the health element of universal credit being more closely aligned with the main disability benefit, Personal Independence Payment.

In future those who qualify for PIP would receive the health element too.

Figures released by the DWP in July showed that in November 2022, 516,000 people who were in receipt of a sickness benefit did not quality for PIP, 29% of all recipients.

Charities have been urging ministers not to merge the two tests, with the group Z2K calling PIP a "deeply flawed assessment process".

The proposals to give work coaches discretion over how much effort a claimant should make to find work has also been criticised by Z2K as a "lottery for sanctions".

One official told the BBC another problem was that the DWP didn't have enough work coaches to help claimants find work as they were "leaving in droves, we can't recruit enough, quickly enough, and they aren't properly trained before being placed in front of very hard to help customers".

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said the BBC's story was "purely speculation".

"The structural reforms set out in the Health and Disability White Paper, which will improve the experience of the benefits system for disabled people, will be rolled out gradually from 2026 and transitional protection will ensure nobody experiences a financial loss as a result of moving onto the new system," the spokesperson added.
Logged


Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27938 on: Today at 10:31:46 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:23:25 am
Why would Tony Blair accept such an offer?

Well he probably wouldn't - although a better PM than Sunak could easily make a "it's the right thing for the country" case...

Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27939 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
Why has Sunak made a remainer Foreign Secretary?
Logged

Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27940 on: Today at 10:35:12 am »
Ahahaha
Logged

Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27941 on: Today at 10:36:12 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:24:50 am
Because, as we all know, he's really a Tory....

,,,,as is everyone to the right of Jeremy Corbyn apparently.

Everyone in the world is a Tory according to these dickheads :D

Gets quite tiresome.

They probably think that Che Guevara is a right-wing arsehole :D
Logged


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27942 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
David Cameron 'knows the club' similar to his mate Frank Lampard.
Logged











End Product

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27943 on: Today at 10:42:07 am »
Did not know till today you don't have to be a mp to get a gig, that needs a look at maybe ,but, who cares jobs for the boys old boy, very moyes hiring giggs.
Logged


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27944 on: Today at 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:59:39 am
David Cameron appointed next foreign secretary, with seat in House of Lords
Nadine will be fuming!
Logged


Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?
« Reply #27945 on: Today at 10:49:02 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:41:25 am
David Cameron 'knows the club' similar to his mate Frank Lampard.
Don't give them ideas, he'll end up as health secretary by the time all this is over.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,939
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27946 on: Today at 10:49:37 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:20:29 am
If Sunak really wanted a Foreign Sec as an ex-PM with heft - he should've gone for Blair, just for the absolute fucking chaos that would cause in Labour...

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:23:25 am
Why would Tony Blair accept such an offer?

Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:24:50 am
Because, as we all know, he's really a Tory....

,,,,as is everyone to the right of Jeremy Corbyn apparently.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:31:46 am
Well he probably wouldn't - although a better PM than Sunak could easily make a "it's the right thing for the country" case...

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:36:12 am
Everyone in the world is a Tory according to these dickheads :D

Gets quite tiresome.

They probably think that Che Guevara is a right-wing arsehole :D


 ;D
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27947 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:49:02 am
Don't give them ideas, he'll end up as health secretary by the time all this is over.

To combat the obesity crisis
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27948 on: Today at 10:54:49 am »
Well fuck-a-pig.

We've gone Full Circle.

Being a fascist is a lifestyle choice for some...
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,763
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27949 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
Well that will help them attract the 'red wall' voters - well-known remainer and the person everyone blames for austerity, David Cameron. Genius move.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27950 on: Today at 10:58:10 am »
Politics is more batshit than the Endo thread.

And yes, for anyone reading my posts, that's a lighthearted joke.

Anyway, can't see how this does anything for them other than increase their downward spiral. Leadership contest incoming?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,725
  • Believer
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27951 on: Today at 11:04:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:46:56 am
Nadine will be fuming!

She wakes up in the morning, prays at the alter to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson she has created in her house, and then rages into the mirror before eating 3 day old custard for breakfast because she's fucking mental.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27952 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:42:07 am
Did not know till today you don't have to be a mp to get a gig, that needs a look at maybe ,but, who cares jobs for the boys old boy, very moyes hiring giggs.
Lord Carrington was the Tory foreign Secretary in the 80s during the Falklands. never off the telly.
Have to disagree with these being bad appointments for the Torys.
All the previous HS have not only been atrocious at their job, they've also been useless defending themselves from scrutiny.
Cameron+ Cleverley are in a different league when it comes to being able to defend themselves when put on the spot.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27953 on: Today at 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:09:47 am
Lord Carrington was the Tory foreign Secretary in the 80s during the Falklands. never off the telly.
Have to disagree with these being bad appointments for the Torys.
All the previous HS have not only been atrocious at their job, they've also been useless defending themselves from scrutiny.
Cameron+ Cleverley are in a different league when it comes to being able to defend themselves when put on the spot.

For me it's not so much the competence as what it represents, you can't claim to be the party of change with an ex-leader in one of the big roles in your cabinet.  They're fine ministerial appointments in a sense but it shows the complete lack of talent inside the party.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,239
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27954 on: Today at 11:13:22 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:42:07 am
Did not know till today you don't have to be a mp to get a gig, that needs a look at maybe ,but, who cares jobs for the boys old boy, very moyes hiring giggs.
think the last Foreign Secretary who wasn't an MP was Lord Carrington at the time of the Falklands
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,271
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27955 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
So we had Brexit to save and restore democracy, now we have an unelected Foreign Secretary
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27956 on: Today at 11:15:10 am »
Not the first time a peer has been in active government, but Call-Me-Dave was absolutely the last person I expected. Clearly Sunak is trying to bring them back to the centre ground ahead of the election and cast the loons out to the far right wing, but it's a desperate act of a government in its death throes. The best thing he could do now is call an election and give us all a fucking break from their cruelty.
Logged
