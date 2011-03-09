I just heard that on the BBC, cant be right but if it is just shows how devoid the party is of any capable people that they have to draft in former MPs like Cameron.



Realistically it's just to plod us through until the next GE. Dodgy Dave is from the bland end of the Tories and is the political equivalent of a safe pair of hands. We just need to keep an eye on him selling out the country for the backing of a few nutters in the Tory party.As you say, they have an unreal dearth of talent, particularly so for having so many MPs to choose from. The bloat created in 2019 by Johnson's victory is just a boat load of useless twats that couldn't be trusted to run a bath.