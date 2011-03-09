Poll

Been a few whiles since my last poll.. So what do we think?

Yes. She's completely off-the-scale evil
Yes. She's pretty Evil
Yes. She's a bit Evil
Kind of. A bit of a weirdo with evil trappings
No. She's wonderful and loves bunnies and dancing and fluffy beans.
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1100717 times)

Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #27880 on: Today at 09:07:27 am »
@euanmccolm

Getting sacked is a lifestyle choice.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27881 on: Today at 09:13:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:03:08 am
Rumour has it theyre excavating Thatcher as we speak.

Pitt the Elder surely.
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #27882 on: Today at 09:13:53 am »
Cameron as Foreign Secretary? Who better to re-establish Britain's place in the world than the fucking idiot who thought a referendum on Brexit would be a good idea?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #27883 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
David Cameron would be a mad appointment and prove Sunak is off his head.
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #27884 on: Today at 09:14:53 am »
Braverman on the way out says I will have more to say in due course, sky news reports.
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #27885 on: Today at 09:17:49 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:13:53 am
Cameron as Foreign Secretary? Who better to re-establish Britain's place in the world than the fucking idiot who thought a referendum on Brexit would be a good idea?

"Dave, Frottage & Reform are threatening to outflank us on the Right! Got any bright ideas for seeing them off like you did last time?"

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27886 on: Today at 09:18:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:02:15 am
I just heard that on the BBC, cant be right but if it is just shows how devoid the party is of any capable people that they have to draft in former MPs like Cameron.
Realistically it's just to plod us through until the next GE.  Dodgy Dave is from the bland end of the Tories and is the political equivalent of a safe pair of hands.  We just need to keep an eye on him selling out the country for the backing of a few nutters in the Tory party.

As you say, they have an unreal dearth of talent, particularly so for having so many MPs to choose from.  The bloat created in 2019 by Johnson's victory is just a boat load of useless twats that couldn't be trusted to run a bath.
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #27887 on: Today at 09:19:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:14:47 am
David Cameron would be a mad appointment and prove Sunak is off his head.

Could it be that they have simply run out of MPs with (half) a functioning brain and now need to do over again?
Re: Is Suella Braverman actually evil?
« Reply #27888 on: Today at 09:23:50 am »
I guess she's about to find out that being unemployed is a lifestyle choice.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27889 on: Today at 09:25:06 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 08:50:52 am
Finally sacked  :wanker
Excellent! Evil witch.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27890 on: Today at 09:26:25 am »
Meh. They will just replace her with some one who might play the culture wars a little more subtly

They will still have the same agenda.

Fuck the lot of em
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27891 on: Today at 09:26:34 am »
Merged.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27892 on: Today at 09:27:39 am »
Rumour that Cameron will take over.

So they cant find a single MP competent enough for the job???
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27893 on: Today at 09:29:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:27:39 am
Rumour that Cameron will take over.

So they cant find a single MP competent enough for the job???

Looks like Cleverly will take the home office job and the pig fucker will take over as foreign secretary
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27894 on: Today at 09:34:50 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:29:30 am
Looks like Cleverly will take the home office job and the pig fucker will take over as foreign secretary

Cleverly being positioned to take over from Sunak when they lose the next GE.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27895 on: Today at 09:36:10 am »
Cleverly is another idiot.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27896 on: Today at 09:37:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:07:27 am
@euanmccolm

Getting sacked is a lifestyle choice.

hahaha brilliant
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27897 on: Today at 09:39:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:27:39 am
Rumour that Cameron will take over.

So they cant find a single MP competent enough for the job???

So - based on the current Tory Party - and world events and the need for a solid, competent FS - I think the second part of your statement here is an obvious "No, they clearly can't"

But David (pig) fucking Cameron?

Also isn't that Greenshill stuff still going on?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27898 on: Today at 09:39:42 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:34:50 am
Cleverly being positioned to take over from Sunak when they lose the next GE.

Assuming they keep their seats after the next election, It'll be Cleverly vs Braverman. Its going to be fucking chaos and it will be glorious
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27899 on: Today at 09:40:19 am »
Brexit Dave as Forein Sec.  How ironic.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27900 on: Today at 09:44:01 am »
Just seeing some comments on a right wing newspaper and a poll showing 66% of readers think she should not have been sacked. Then reading the comments about how Sunak got this worng and that she is the only one who spoke for the country.

Sheesh. She was a modern Tory disgrace.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27901 on: Today at 09:44:44 am »
