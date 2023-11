It's absolutely beautiful.Better than we could have hoped forZero violence from the pro-peace/pro-Palestinian march (300k attendees).The far-right thugs who answered evil hag Braverman's call to arm showing themselves and the Tory scum up for the scum they are.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"