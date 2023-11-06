« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 685 686 687 688 689 [690]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1089168 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,815
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27560 on: November 6, 2023, 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  6, 2023, 05:55:45 pm
https://twitter.com/polcurrency/status/1721083732348584173

Its ok mate, just make up the shortfall by taking it off benefits instead.

Ed Balls is a Tory c*nt.

Fixed
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,733
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27561 on: November 6, 2023, 08:01:46 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  6, 2023, 06:34:21 pm
Protests have to be disruptive, otherwise they won't get noticed. Banning protests that are "disruptive" or "affect people just going upon their day" is similar to banning strikes that could harm the business. It's completely bonkers that anyone would agree with that.

The whole point of a strike is to disrupt, isn't it? It's about reminding people, the government, and the employer, that it's the workers who get shit done and make them money.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27562 on: Yesterday at 08:52:59 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  6, 2023, 05:55:45 pm
https://twitter.com/polcurrency/status/1721083732348584173

Its ok mate, just make up the shortfall by taking it off benefits instead.

Ed Balls is a c*nt.
Urgh!

All is right in the royal bubble, so that's nice.  Well done her Maj.

Ed Balls' anecdote was nearly as bad, as much for the smug way it was delivered.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,815
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27563 on: Yesterday at 09:23:04 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:52:59 am
Ed Balls' anecdote was nearly as bad, as much for the smug way it was delivered.


Should change his name from Mr Yvette Cooper to Mr Sycophant-Forelocktugger
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,762
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27564 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:52:59 am
Urgh!

All is right in the royal bubble, so that's nice.  Well done her Maj.

Ed Balls' anecdote was nearly as bad, as much for the smug way it was delivered.

Yeah that was mental, lost his position as an MP, lost out in government but the thing he thinks about is he is the only person who met the queen. He was a bellend back in the day and he is even more of a bellend now. Fuck know what political stuff he discusses with Cooper.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27565 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 am »
If I can drag the conversation to a base level, he's also a twat on the Telly
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,889
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27566 on: Yesterday at 10:12:59 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:57:02 am
If I can drag the conversation to a base level, he's also a twat on the Telly

Roger Mellie was deffo a Tory.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,815
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27567 on: Yesterday at 01:12:14 pm »
Tories do go ahead with the age-following ban on smoking for 14 year year olds.


I'm glad this government has absorbed all the studies explaining why prohibition always works.

Oh wait...


Appalling and oppressive nanny-statism

Where the fuck is freedom of choice?

(not that Labour would reverse this piece of bollocks)


To compound my fucking annoyance, as expected they leave out the previously-planned Conversion Therapy Bill, which would have criminalised the cruel torture of people to try to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, whether through prayer or other forms of therapy.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,815
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27568 on: Yesterday at 01:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:12:59 am
Roger Mellie was deffo a Tory.


"Bollocks"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,254
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27569 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:12:14 pm
Tories do go ahead with the age-following ban on smoking for 14 year year olds.


I'm glad this government has absorbed all the studies explaining why prohibition always works.

Oh wait...


Appalling and oppressive nanny-statism

Where the fuck is freedom of choice?

(not that Labour would reverse this piece of bollocks)


To compound my fucking annoyance, as expected they leave out the previously-planned Conversion Therapy Bill, which would have criminalised the cruel torture of people to try to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, whether through prayer or other forms of therapy.



Would banning conversion therapy not be nanny state too then?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,815
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27570 on: Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:25:24 pm
Would banning conversion therapy not be nanny state too then?


No. Massive difference.

Conversion therapy is forced on people. It's this that makes it so wrong.

Smoking is something a person does to themself. It's their body.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,889
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27571 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm

No. Massive difference.

Conversion therapy is forced on people. It's this that makes it so wrong.

Smoking is something a person does to themself. It's their body.

Well it's not though, is it?

Smokers smoke and vape all over the place, blowing their fucking shite over anyone unfortunate enough to be around. Most smokers are selfish twats and you see loads doing it in pubs or on buses or trains or stations or around people that don't want to breathe their lung air.

Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,254
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27572 on: Today at 12:12:54 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm

No. Massive difference.

Conversion therapy is forced on people. It's this that makes it so wrong.

Smoking is something a person does to themself. It's their body.

What if someone wants conversion therapy?

Should we let drivers driver without a seatbelt because its their body?

By the way I dont disagree with you on conversion therapy, but I dont believe the plan to keep increasing the smoking age is a bad idea.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 685 686 687 688 689 [690]   Go Up
« previous next »
 