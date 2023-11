Protests have to be disruptive, otherwise they won't get noticed. Banning protests that are "disruptive" or "affect people just going upon their day" is similar to banning strikes that could harm the business. It's completely bonkers that anyone would agree with that.



The whole point of a strike is to disrupt, isn't it? It's about reminding people, the government, and the employer, that it's the workers who get shit done and make them money.