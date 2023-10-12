It's not conflating the two, Having the right to protest doesn't mean you have the right to scare young kids, doing this to Families is as stupid as it comes.
We should learn how to play the game. this just plays into the Torys hands, it's the perfect excuse for the Torys to pass laws that take away our rights with the blessing of the country.
On many large protest marches there will be a tiny minority who unlawfully cause trouble.
To use that as justification for banning entire protest marches is a dangerous path to go down.
But then, not as dangerous as banning all protest marches about a specific cause, which is just plain sinister.