Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27520 on: Today at 11:12:37 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:11:30 am

The people who do oppose the cause of the protestors. Coincidence?

Exactly.  I disagree with the cause or what they are doing, so lets ban them  ;)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27521 on: Today at 11:14:21 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:05:41 am
Absolutely fucking nuts that people in here, want to ban protests.

The same people that are pro-genocide i presume.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27522 on: Today at 11:14:44 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:11:33 am
I've not seen anyone say they should?

I think they've said any 'protesters' that get violent or abusive towards members of the public should get a good kicking. But that the right to protest is part of a free-state.

Incidentally , in the hannoy thread. I saw about bus servies being cancelled due to 'anti-social behavior' , I hear also edinburgh police got injured by fireworks and petrol bombs.  What's going on?


Well 'Patriot Scouser' said:

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:06:58 am
Protests shouldn't be banned but I fully endorse following Macron in what he did with protestors in Paris. I don't want to derail the thread, but when certain people are scared to go out because of nothing they did but because of what they are - then frankly I want us to go fully Macron on those people.

When Macron literally banned pro-Palestinian human right protests.

https://www.politico.eu/article/france-gerald-darmanin-aims-to-ban-all-pro-palestine-protests/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/emmanuel-macron-ap-france-israel-hamas-b2428900.html
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/10/12/europe/france-ban-pro-palestinian-intl/index.html

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27523 on: Today at 11:14:59 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:11:33 am
I've not seen anyone say they should?

I think they've said any 'protesters' that get violent or abusive towards members of the public should get a good kicking. But that the right to protest is part of a free-state.

Incidentally , in the hannoy thread. I saw about bus servies being cancelled due to 'anti-social behavior' , I hear also edinburgh police got injured by fireworks and petrol bombsWhat's going on?

I don't know, but what has this got to do with the right to protest?  Sounds very authoritarian, to try to conflate the two.

There's nothing wrong with legitimate, peaceful protest.  It's a fundamental of democracy.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27524 on: Today at 11:30:42 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:59 am
What has this got to do with the right to protest?  Sounds very authoritarian, to try to conflate the two.
It's not conflating the two, Having the right to protest doesn't mean you have the right to scare young kids, doing this to Families is as stupid as it comes.
We should learn how to play the game. this just plays into the Torys hands, it's the perfect excuse for the Torys to pass laws that take away our rights with the blessing of the country.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27525 on: Today at 11:34:34 am
In danger of straying into forbidden territory here.

There was someone in that constitution thread that wanted to ban protests/strikes that inconvenience people going about their business. Which is just mad.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27526 on: Today at 11:36:35 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:30:42 am
It's not conflating the two, Having the right to protest doesn't mean you have the right to scare young kids, doing this to Families is as stupid as it comes.
We should learn how to play the game. this just plays into the Torys hands, it's the perfect excuse for the Torys to pass laws that take away our rights with the blessing of the country.

Who said the right to protest was about scaring young kids and families?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27527 on: Today at 11:37:01 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:30:42 am
It's not conflating the two, Having the right to protest doesn't mean you have the right to scare young kids, doing this to Families is as stupid as it comes.
We should learn how to play the game. this just plays into the Torys hands, it's the perfect excuse for the Torys to pass laws that take away our rights with the blessing of the country.


On many large protest marches there will be a tiny minority who unlawfully cause trouble.

To use that as justification for banning entire protest marches is a dangerous path to go down.

But then, not as dangerous as banning all protest marches about a specific cause, which is just plain sinister.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27528 on: Today at 11:38:26 am
Heckling has been part of the British political tradition for as long as we've been a democracy (and even before that). Is it unsavoury? Yes. Would I be shouting at families going for a Maccies? Not in a million years. But to ask for protests of that nature to be banned is madness for anyone who still considers themselves a democrat.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #27529 on: Today at 11:39:07 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:34:34 am
In danger of straying into forbidden territory here.

There was someone in that constitution thread that wanted to ban protests/strikes that inconvenience people going about their business. Which is just mad.


Agree.

Quote from: Graeme on November  2, 2023, 05:19:52 pm
On the flip side, Id like to see a serious toughening of laws against those who protest by way of obstructing the public going about their day to day business.

Probably talking about climate protesters blocking SUVs  ;)
