The NHS came about due to the Beveridge report, Beveridge was a Liberal politician not a Labour politician. people relied on charity before the NHS came about, all the public supported the creation of the NHS. Ideology never came into it. it was the decent thing to do. we haven't learned that lesson as it doesn't just apply to the NHS. it applies to Nationalisation of vital services.

Arguing Labour ideology for Nationalisation has actually harmed the fight for nationalisation for decades. the public looked at it as a left wing cause when the argument should have been it's the decent thing to do, public opinion is hopefully changing now, they see people unable to afford heating due to the energy companies screwing us, they see shit dumped into our Rivers and seas, they want change because it's the decent thing to do and has sod all to do with ideology.



Regarding the question you've asked to try and compare Attlees government and the Labour party today, it is impossible to answer as circumstances were completely different, the publics attitude was completely different.



It was easy enough to argue for the creation of the NHS in the 40s as people relied on charity to pay to see a doctor, charity to pay for the medicine. no charity and people never received medical treatment. it wasn't just the NHS, it was also about creating a decent Welfare system to over come poverty. all these things had to be paid for, the war had to be paid for so would the public put up with the draconian austerity people endured those days. rationing as we couldn't afford to import. they were prepared to accept this for decades back then would they accept it today, rationing was still happening right into the 60s. Attlees government did amazing things but I think people over look the publics response as they need praise as well. we would want it both ways today if Labour today were arguing for a creation of a NHS. they would be cheered for it then vilified for bringing in Austerity to pay for it.







You are of course right in that it wasn't seen as a socialist policy, and thus not hampered by ideological disputes, but it was. The creation of something that benefitted everyone, regardless of wealth, is socialist. If it was just about "common decency" and helping the poor, we could've stuck with charity.I'd argue that the creation of some sort of welfare system, including a health system, was also needed for economic progress of the country. You need to keep your workforce healthy, and protect them from the sort of economic mishaps that happen in nearly everyone's life from time to time (loss of job, house, family issues that stop them from working). Something needed to happen for Britain to progress economically.