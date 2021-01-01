« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm
To play devil's advocate, I work in Manc and the areas where the homeless make camp are fucking disgusting. I'm sure Liverpool is the same. There's a permanent stench, human turds litter the doorways. There's passed out addicts lay in the street. Our 'work car park' is an NCP multistorey and you regularly get skagheads fixing or passed out on the stairs (and the stink of piss in the lifts makes them not an option).

Of course, what these people need is help - either addiction treatment or in a secure mental health facility. And the Tories will never want to properly fund that.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 11:27:29 pm
Voting people like Bojo as your country's leader sets a new standard on shithouse quality of politicians that can get into parliament.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:15:47 pm
Great idea, although a sad reflection on this fucking place that such a thing isnt an outrageous proposition in 2023.

Evil c*nt that Braverman. Shes like Trump - she doesnt believe 90% of what she says - she just says it to gain traction with the racist twats and right wing weirdos.

Ugly c*nt too - she looks like Patels reflection in the back of a teaspoon.

Why cant people like her just shrivel up and die?



Salacious Crumb in a wig and earings
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 07:44:20 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:53:10 pm
The NHS came about due to the Beveridge report, Beveridge was a Liberal politician not a Labour politician. people relied on charity before the NHS came about, all the public supported the creation of the NHS. Ideology never came into it. it was the decent thing to do. we haven't learned that lesson as it doesn't just apply to the NHS. it applies to Nationalisation of vital services.
Arguing Labour ideology for Nationalisation has actually harmed the fight for nationalisation for decades. the public looked at it as a left wing cause when the argument should have been it's the decent thing to do, public opinion is hopefully changing now, they see people unable to afford heating due to the energy companies screwing us, they see shit dumped into our Rivers and seas, they want change because it's the decent thing to do and has sod all to do with ideology.

Regarding the question you've asked to try and compare Attlees government and the Labour party today, it is impossible to answer as circumstances were completely different, the publics attitude was completely different.

It was easy enough to argue for the creation of the NHS in the 40s as people relied on charity to pay to see a doctor, charity to pay for the medicine. no charity and people never received medical treatment. it wasn't just the NHS, it was also about creating a decent Welfare system to over come poverty. all these things had to be paid for, the war had to be paid for so would the public put up with the draconian austerity people endured those days. rationing as we couldn't afford to import. they were prepared to accept this for decades back then would they accept it today, rationing was still happening right into the 60s. Attlees government did amazing things but I think people over look the publics response as they need praise as well. we would want it both ways today if Labour today were arguing for a creation of a NHS. they would be cheered for it then vilified for bringing in Austerity to pay for it.



You are of course right in that it wasn't seen as a socialist policy, and thus not hampered by ideological disputes, but it was. The creation of something that benefitted everyone, regardless of wealth, is socialist. If it was just about "common decency" and helping the poor, we could've stuck with charity.

I'd argue that the creation of some sort of welfare system, including a health system, was also needed for economic progress of the country. You need to keep your workforce healthy, and protect them from the sort of economic mishaps that happen in nearly everyone's life from time to time (loss of job, house, family issues that stop them from working). Something needed to happen for Britain to progress economically.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:12:32 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:44:20 am
You are of course right in that it wasn't seen as a socialist policy, and thus not hampered by ideological disputes, but it was. The creation of something that benefitted everyone, regardless of wealth, is socialist. If it was just about "common decency" and helping the poor, we could've stuck with charity.

I'd argue that the creation of some sort of welfare system, including a health system, was also needed for economic progress of the country. You need to keep your workforce healthy, and protect them from the sort of economic mishaps that happen in nearly everyone's life from time to time (loss of job, house, family issues that stop them from working). Something needed to happen for Britain to progress economically.
That's a sensible view that should still apply today but tell that to the Torys, there was some push back from the Torys at the time but public opinion won the day as all sections of society wanted change.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:40:23 am
This serial rapist cover-up is absolutely massive. No way back now. How many women were raped after the initial cover-up began. And when did Dorries find out about it and what did she do about it?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:58:56 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:40:23 am
This serial rapist cover-up is absolutely massive. No way back now. How many women were raped after the initial cover-up began. And when did Dorries find out about it and what did she do about it?

What coverup?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:11:34 am
