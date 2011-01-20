It's not really. OK, it's my question, I'm not afraid of it, so will answer it.



I have serious doubts whether the current Labour party would. Obviously, the Tories wouldn't.



The NHS came about due to the Beveridge report, Beveridge was a Liberal politician not a Labour politician. people relied on charity before the NHS came about, all the public supported the creation of the NHS. Ideology never came into it. it was the decent thing to do. we haven't learned that lesson as it doesn't just apply to the NHS. it applies to Nationalisation of vital services.Arguing Labour ideology for Nationalisation has actually harmed the fight for nationalisation for decades. the public looked at it as a left wing cause when the argument should have been it's the decent thing to do, public opinion is hopefully changing now, they see people unable to afford heating due to the energy companies screwing us, they see shit dumped into our Rivers and seas, they want change because it's the decent thing to do and has sod all to do with ideology.Regarding the question you've asked to try and compare Attlees government and the Labour party today, it is impossible to answer as circumstances were completely different, the publics attitude was completely different.It was easy enough to argue for the creation of the NHS in the 40s as people relied on charity to pay to see a doctor, charity to pay for the medicine. no charity and people never received medical treatment. it wasn't just the NHS, it was also about creating a decent Welfare system to over come poverty. all these things had to be paid for, the war had to be paid for so would the public put up with the draconian austerity people endured those days. rationing as we couldn't afford to import. they were prepared to accept this for decades back then would they accept it today, rationing was still happening right into the 60s. Attlees government did amazing things but I think people over look the publics response as they need praise as well. we would want it both ways today if Labour today were arguing for a creation of a NHS. they would be cheered for it then vilified for bringing in Austerity to pay for it.