Its completely idiotic even from an electoral point of view, maybe Im giving Tory voters too much credit but this isnt going to win over middle England or the liberal Tory vote, Tory Remainer types in places like Surrey. In fact I have no idea who this policy is trying to impress, even the Tory membership who hates the poor isnt that cold hearted that they would deny a homeless person a tent, are they?



A lot of these Tory MPs. ERG nutters etc have used the same tactics to attack Labour and win over voters for decades. it's worked for decades, I call it the Tory MP book for dummies. Patel, Braverman are awful MPs. they have got were they are using the Tory MPs book for dummies playbook. they have no talent. everything they touch gets worse, we saw it every week when quizzed by Yvette Cooper, totally ripped apart. shown up as useless, they both just sat their with a arrogant know all smirk. the reply is always the same, appearing confident , talking with authority while being as nasty as possible as if all these things have to be done to solve a problem. it's all part of their Tory MP book for dummies playbook. it's all they know, they are too useless to actually solve these problems. they would never be were they are now if they hadn't used these tactics.They still think they are right, just hold our nerve and it will impress the nasty gullible voters. it's not just them either. ERG, Bruges group etc believe the collapse in voter support is down to getting rid of Johnson and Truss. they are mocking other Tory MPs telling them they hope they are happy now, getting rid of Boris and Truss will cost them their seat. they are totally out of touch with realty.