Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:37:38 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:39 am
One of the saddest things I've seen was when I went to San Francisco for the first time with the missus and her mum and dad. We were in a luxury car, for an amazing experience and there were literally miles of poor homeless people on the streets.

The Tories love the US and their ideas and are trying to bring that to the UK and being pretty successful with disenfranchising a lot of the population.

For one single person to be on the streets with no option shows a failed state.

As a comparison, homelessness charities said that the last Labour government gave them more than the level of funding they'd asked for, the number of homeless on the streets dropped to near unnoticeable levels (around 10% of pre-1997 levels), and the Homelessness Czar still said it wasn't good enough and more needed to be done.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 10:47:27 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:37:38 am
As a comparison, homelessness charities said that the last Labour government gave them more than the level of funding they'd asked for, the number of homeless on the streets dropped to near unnoticeable levels (around 10% of pre-1997 levels), and the Homelessness Czar still said it wasn't good enough and more needed to be done.

Homelessness was bad in the 90s (after the Thatcher years and  long Tory rule). 2000s it was a lot more rare in the UK as a noticeable and clear concern.

It's always a by-product of long Tory rule, as is the general destruction of public services.

The housing market is a big part of the problem as well. The price of houses, the cost of rent, the lack of social housing after Thatcher sold them off with minimal council housing built since the 70s. Add in cuts to mental health services, nonsensical drug policies, high inflation and stagnant wages and it all adds up.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:13:22 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:09:54 am
We're at the stage now where these are their big ideas to win the election leadership. This is what they're going to take to the country next year. Do they honestly think this is going to work for them?

Corrected that for you.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:25:47 am
Shes doubled down.

This isnt a serious politician, its someone who merely wants to draw the spotlight onto themselves by any means

Quote
The British people are compassionate. We will always support those who are genuinely homeless. But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice

Unless we step in now to stop this, British cities will go the way of places in the US like San Francisco and Los Angeles, where weak policies have led to an explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor.


Nobody in Britain should be living in a tent on our streets. There are options for people who dont want to be sleeping rough, and the Government is working with local authorities to strengthen wraparound support including treatment for those with drug and alcohol addiction.


What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants us to stop, is those who cause nuisance and distress to other people by pitching tents in public spaces, aggressively begging, stealing, taking drugs, littering, and blighting our communities

There is a common denominator for rough sleeping inthe uk.  Its having a conservative government

We know how to stop it.  We did stop it.  Even the tories stopped it during covid because they suddenly bothered
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:35:01 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:21:37 am
Its completely idiotic even from an electoral point of view, maybe Im giving Tory voters too much credit but this isnt going to win over middle England or the liberal Tory vote, Tory Remainer types in places like Surrey. In fact I have no idea who this policy is trying to impress, even the Tory membership who hates the poor isnt that cold hearted that they would deny a homeless person a tent, are they?
A lot of these Tory MPs. ERG nutters etc have used the same tactics to attack Labour and win over voters for decades. it's worked for decades, I call it the Tory MP book for dummies. Patel, Braverman are awful MPs. they have got were they are using the Tory MPs book for dummies playbook. they have no talent. everything they touch gets worse, we saw it every week when quizzed by Yvette Cooper, totally ripped apart. shown up as useless, they both just sat their with a arrogant know all smirk.  the reply is always the same, appearing confident , talking with authority while being as nasty as possible as if all these things have to be done to solve a problem. it's all part of their Tory MP book for dummies playbook. it's all they know, they are too useless to actually solve these problems. they would never be were they are now if they hadn't used these tactics.
They still think they are right, just hold our nerve and it will impress the nasty gullible voters. it's not just them either. ERG, Bruges group etc believe the  collapse in voter support is down to getting rid of Johnson and Truss. they are mocking other Tory MPs telling them they hope they are happy now, getting rid of Boris and Truss will cost them their seat. they are totally out of touch with realty.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:02:32 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:59:26 am
What kind of evil fuckers are you guys voting for over in the UK ?

https://news.sky.com/story/suella-braverman-wants-to-restrict-use-of-tents-by-homeless-people-according-to-report-12999971

I think you will find none on us on here voted for the Tories.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:06:15 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:59:26 am
What kind of evil fuckers are you guys voting for over in the UK ?

https://news.sky.com/story/suella-braverman-wants-to-restrict-use-of-tents-by-homeless-people-according-to-report-12999971
the same kind of evil fuckers as too many Americans vote for by the looks of things.

I'd post links to what I'm referring to but (a) you know what I mean and (b) there aren't enough pixels available.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:07:41 pm
I hope Labour open up Tent Banks as a short term thing while they deal with the problem.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:10:35 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:07:41 pm
I hope Labour open up Tent Banks as a short term thing while they deal with the problem.

Evict Tories from their homes and give them the tents. Let the homeless live there.

Everyone's a winner :)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:20:35 pm
After they lose the next election, the Tories will move more to the right.  Braverman is making a big pitch to become the next leader.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:25:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:20:35 pm
After they lose the next election, the Tories will move more to the right.  Braverman is making a big pitch to become the next leader.
This is a good thing, because they won't win with that approach.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:30:23 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:25:14 pm
This is a good thing, because they won't win with that approach.

I'm not so sure.  To have a far-right party, in a two-party state, is pretty scary, for me.  It could also drag Labour further to the right.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:46:02 pm
Frottage could take over the centre ground!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:54:47 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:30:23 pm
I'm not so sure.  To have a far-right party, in a two-party state, is pretty scary, for me.  It could also drag Labour further to the right.
I think it would have the opposite effect. I don't think the British electorate like extremes in either direction. If the Tories go that way and the polls don't support them then it gives Labour a lot of space to play in.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:04:29 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:54:47 pm



Would the NHS get created now, by either of the main parties?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:46:05 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:46:02 pm
Frottage could take over the centre ground!

 ;D
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 01:56:48 pm
Emily Maitlis - What is a hate march?

Mark Rowley (Met Commissioner) - "You'd have to ask Suella Braverman that... she's picked two words out the English language & strung them together... I don't know whether she means everybody there or some of the people there.. "


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Withering put-down of the evil, fascist hag.
