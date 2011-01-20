« previous next »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
One of the saddest things I've seen was when I went to San Francisco for the first time with the missus and her mum and dad. We were in a luxury car, for an amazing experience and there were literally miles of poor homeless people on the streets.

The Tories love the US and their ideas and are trying to bring that to the UK and being pretty successful with disenfranchising a lot of the population.

For one single person to be on the streets with no option shows a failed state.

As a comparison, homelessness charities said that the last Labour government gave them more than the level of funding they'd asked for, the number of homeless on the streets dropped to near unnoticeable levels (around 10% of pre-1997 levels), and the Homelessness Czar still said it wasn't good enough and more needed to be done.
Quote from: Sangria
As a comparison, homelessness charities said that the last Labour government gave them more than the level of funding they'd asked for, the number of homeless on the streets dropped to near unnoticeable levels (around 10% of pre-1997 levels), and the Homelessness Czar still said it wasn't good enough and more needed to be done.

Homelessness was bad in the 90s (after the Thatcher years and  long Tory rule). 2000s it was a lot more rare in the UK as a noticeable and clear concern.

It's always a by-product of long Tory rule, as is the general destruction of public services.

The housing market is a big part of the problem as well. The price of houses, the cost of rent, the lack of social housing after Thatcher sold them off with minimal council housing built since the 70s. Add in cuts to mental health services, nonsensical drug policies, high inflation and stagnant wages and it all adds up.
