As a comparison, homelessness charities said that the last Labour government gave them more than the level of funding they'd asked for, the number of homeless on the streets dropped to near unnoticeable levels (around 10% of pre-1997 levels), and the Homelessness Czar still said it wasn't good enough and more needed to be done.



Homelessness was bad in the 90s (after the Thatcher years and long Tory rule). 2000s it was a lot more rare in the UK as a noticeable and clear concern.It's always a by-product of long Tory rule, as is the general destruction of public services.The housing market is a big part of the problem as well. The price of houses, the cost of rent, the lack of social housing after Thatcher sold them off with minimal council housing built since the 70s. Add in cuts to mental health services, nonsensical drug policies, high inflation and stagnant wages and it all adds up.