Not sure that this solely belongs in here, but probably the best place.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67276289
"An offshore firm helped create companies used by members of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, including one hiding the late mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's yacht, the BBC can reveal.
Seychelles-based Alpha Consulting also helped to form more than 900 UK partnerships which used a secrecy loophole to conceal their true owners."
This 'secrecy loophole' - and how scumbags exploit it - has been known about for decades. Yet it's been kept open by both Labour and Tory governments.
Targeting the UK's 'financial spider's web' should be a priority for the next Labour government. Initially find a way to punitively tax the shitbags who exploit it (to fund public services). Then heavily regulate it.