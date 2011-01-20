« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 681 682 683 684 685 [686]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...  (Read 1083179 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27400 on: Yesterday at 10:09:30 am »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27401 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 am »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27402 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:09:30 am

Cold War Steve is fucking brilliant 🤣🤣🤣👍
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27403 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 am »
I love Johnson at the back with the magic hairdryer.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27404 on: Yesterday at 12:07:50 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on November  1, 2023, 09:11:40 am
It's an old joke but perhaps relevant to some of the discussions...

"A billionaire, a pensioner, and a young person are sitting at a table with a plate of 20 biscuits.

The billionaire takes 19 biscuits and says to the young person: You want to watch out, that pensioner is taking your biscuit.

I believe that, despite the triple lock, the pension provision in the UK is still relatively poor compared to the rest of Europe and many pensioners live in poverty. While some are better off than others, that only remains the case as long as they stay well. If, for example, the likes of dementia kicks in early then you can lose everything to pay for your care because social care provision in the UK is on its knees.

It's easy to knock the elderly and while many have been affected by decades of brainwashing from the right wing-media, never lose sight of the real enemy. If the mega-wealthy spent less time hogging more than their fare share of the UK's wealth and avoiding paying taxing on what they do take, then it's likely there'd be more than enough to go around for everybody.


The version I heard was an immigrant instead of a pensioner (but you could use one of several 'bogeymen' that the Daily Heil and Tories love to demonise) and have had it as my sig for quite a while

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,144
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27405 on: Yesterday at 01:16:36 pm »
Like a couple of us have done in the last two days or so, todays The Rest is Politics really lays in to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and how unfit for office he was. Every aspect of his era as an MP and PM really was a terrible thing for this country and there's stuff we don't even know about yet!
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27406 on: Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27407 on: Yesterday at 02:43:35 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:06:12 pm
...
;D

I've scanned the faces to see if there's anyone there that doesn't deserve to be so - it is, after all, a very big band.  They're all richly deserving of their places!  Is there a significance to Johnson, Frottage, Sunak and Rees Mogg appearing twice - once as a group wearing brown suits?

Edit: I don't recognise the lady between Badenoch and Thatcher.  Maybe she's the one that's been unfairly dragged into this band of cretins.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27408 on: Yesterday at 04:10:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:43:35 pm
Edit: I don't recognise the lady between Badenoch and Thatcher.  Maybe she's the one that's been unfairly dragged into this band of cretins.

Looks like GB News presenter Nana Akua. Beyond her association with the channel I don't really know of anything notorious she's said or done, from a quick search she seems to have found a niche as a middle-aged black woman who says that certain things aren't actually racist, or making claims that BLM are all radical left Marxists etc.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27409 on: Yesterday at 04:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:10:15 pm
Looks like GB News presenter Nana Akua. Beyond her association with the channel I don't really know of anything notorious she's said or done, from a quick search she seems to have found a niche as a middle-aged black woman who says that certain things aren't actually racist, or making claims that BLM are all radical left Marxists etc.
I'm going to say it's Diane Abbott, but that's just because it would really annoy her being confused with another black, female MP.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27410 on: Yesterday at 05:17:12 pm »
Absolutely love shortarsed shitbag Banks as Putin's puppet

 :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • Red since '64
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27411 on: Yesterday at 05:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:17:12 pm
Absolutely love shortarsed shitbag Banks as Putin's puppet

 :lmao

Yep👍

Am I right in thinking the face between IDS and the bigger Frottage is Oswald Mosley?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline LordGateacre

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27412 on: Yesterday at 05:31:00 pm »
Am I right in thinking the face between IDS and the bigger Frottage is Oswald Mosley?


Enoch Powell  I think
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27413 on: Yesterday at 05:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:27:01 pm
Yep👍

Am I right in thinking the face between IDS and the bigger Frottage is Oswald Mosley?


Think so  ;D

Who's that behind 'bigger Frottage'? Looks like Michael Vaughan.

Schapps appearing different places with disguises  :lmao :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline LordGateacre

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27414 on: Yesterday at 05:36:58 pm »
Quote from: LordGateacre on Yesterday at 05:31:00 pm
Am I right in thinking the face between IDS and the bigger Frottage is Oswald Mosley?


Enoch Powell  I think

Sorry, it's Powell on the other side...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,216
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27415 on: Yesterday at 10:06:20 pm »
Sunak asking people to give up their pay cheque inthe middl of a cost of living crisis will come back to haunt him..l
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27416 on: Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:06:20 pm
Sunak asking people to give up their pay cheque inthe middl of a cost of living crisis will come back to haunt him..l

Is that referring to his interview with Musk?  That was bizarre.  Talking about humanoid robots chasing humans.  To be fair that came from Musk.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,707
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27417 on: Today at 10:00:34 am »
"if it isn't hurting, then it isn't working."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27418 on: Today at 12:14:37 pm »
Not sure that this solely belongs in here, but probably the best place.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67276289

"An offshore firm helped create companies used by members of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, including one hiding the late mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's yacht, the BBC can reveal.
Seychelles-based Alpha Consulting also helped to form more than 900 UK partnerships which used a secrecy loophole to conceal their true owners."


This 'secrecy loophole' - and how scumbags exploit it - has been known about for decades. Yet it's been kept open by both Labour and Tory governments.

Targeting the UK's 'financial spider's web' should be a priority for the next Labour government. Initially find a way to punitively tax the shitbags who exploit it (to fund public services). Then heavily regulate it.

​​​​​​​
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,020
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27419 on: Today at 07:23:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  1, 2023, 07:03:40 pm
Pulls labour in that direction, in the same way the far right parties are pulling the Tories.
or splits the left of centre vote thereby letting the Tories in, that's what enabled Thatcher remember
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27420 on: Today at 07:59:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:43:35 pm
;D

I've scanned the faces to see if there's anyone there that doesn't deserve to be so - it is, after all, a very big band.  They're all richly deserving of their places!  Is there a significance to Johnson, Frottage, Sunak and Rees Mogg appearing twice - once as a group wearing brown suits?

Edit: I don't recognise the lady between Badenoch and Thatcher.  Maybe she's the one that's been unfairly dragged into this band of cretins.

If we're talking purely about Brexit, should Thatcher be in there?

Also, how many moggies are there in the window? I see at least three, and the one in the top left looks like him too.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27421 on: Today at 08:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  1, 2023, 04:37:23 pm
It's no coincidence that turnout rates in both the 18-24 and 25-35 age brackets increased markedly between 2015 and 2017 (and in 2019, although fell back a little, stayed higher than any previous election in decades). And that a huge majority voted Labour

It was because the policies being advocated by Labour in those elections chimed far more with their socio-political beliefs.

It'll be interesting to see their turnout in the next GE with a different Labour policy direction now.

Still the lowest turnout of any age demographic. And IIRC around 25-30% below the oldest demographic (around 55 vs 80-85).
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,216
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27422 on: Today at 08:44:56 pm »
Fuck me.


Cruella is trying to outlaw homeless people using tents and plans to fine charities who give them to them. TO  STOP THEM FREEZING TO DEATH YOU HEARTLESS c*nt.

Quote
Suella Braverman is seeking to restrict the use of tents by homeless people in urban areas as the government grapples with rising numbers of rough sleepers on Britains high streets, according to Whitehall insiders.

The UK home secretarys proposals also include a new civil offence to deter charities from giving tents to homeless people. Charities could be fined for doing so under the plans if the tents cause a nuisance.

Braverman has pitched the policies for the governments legislative programme that will be outlined in the Kings speech on Tuesday, people with knowledge of the proposals said.

The plans are being considered for inclusion in two clauses to be inserted in a new criminal justice bill that applies to England and Wales, the people added. The potential legislation would apply to tents that cause a nuisance, following concerns in government about issues such as the obstruction of shop doorways.

The people said the proposals were designed to replace elements of the 1824 Vagrancy Act, which criminalised rough sleeping and begging. The government pledged to repeal the act last year.

Braverman has formally pitched a ban on tents in urban areas  except on your own land or the back garden  as well as a new civil penalty for charities to stop them giving out tents to homeless people for free, one of the people said.

UK charities have warned of a growing homelessness crisis caused by a combination of rising rents, a shortage of social and affordable housing and the cost of living crisis leaving more people vulnerable to eviction.

Government figures show 298,430 households received help from their councils or were threatened by homelessness in the year to April 2023, a 7 per cent increase on the previous year and 3 per cent above pre-pandemic levels of 2019-20.

Shelter, the homeless charity, has estimated that on a given night in 2022, more than 270,000 people in England will have been recorded as homeless.

The Red Cross also last month warned the governments plans to clear a backlog of more than 60,000 historic asylum claims before the end of this year will leave up to 50,000 refugees at risk of homelessness.

The government committed to repeal the 1824 Vagrancy Act in August 2022 alongside a strategy to end rough sleeping for which the government pledged to spend £1bn over three years.

Whitehall insiders stressed enforcement of the proposed tent restrictions would dovetail with support being offered to homeless people affected, including help to move them into shelters.

Since pledging to repeal the act, the Home Office  backed by key Downing Street aides of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak  has been drawing up plans to crack down on what it sees as a rise in antisocial behaviour.

The Home Office published in March a 48-page antisocial behaviour action plan with a foreword by Sunak promising to give the police and other agencies the tools they need to act and restore pride in our communities.

The document promised new powers for police to move on rough sleepers from shop doorways and pavements and to clear the debris, tents and paraphernalia that can blight an area, while ensuring those genuinely homeless were offered support.

The Home Office said on Friday: We want to ensure our communities feel safe and secure.

It added that the antisocial behaviour plan included a package of new measures to better equip the police and local authorities to respond to nuisance begging and rough sleeping which can be harmful to individuals themselves and to the wider public.

Shelter and Crisis, another homelessness charity, said they had not been consulted over Bravermans plans but had been anticipating new measures following the decision to abolish the Vagrancy Act.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said record homelessness in the UK reflected a decade of failed housing policy, including government failure to build genuinely affordable social homes.

Crisis chief executive Matt Downie said draconian laws to criminalise the use of tents would do nothing to tackle rough sleeping but risked pushing vulnerable people further into destitution.

Ending rough sleeping is absolutely possible but it requires government to step up and make the changes needed that will actually achieve it, including investing in housing benefit so people can afford their rent. Stripping people of their only protection is not the answer, he added.

https://www.ft.com/content/ccf9c260-a98a-4b89-b604-4fa19a9f6a7c
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,355
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27423 on: Today at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:44:56 pm
Fuck me.


Cruella is trying to outlaw homeless people using tents and plans to fine charities who give them to them. TO  STOP THEM FREEZING TO DEATH YOU HEARTLESS c*nt.

https://www.ft.com/content/ccf9c260-a98a-4b89-b604-4fa19a9f6a7c

Shes utterly deranged.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27424 on: Today at 09:15:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:44:56 pm
Fuck me.


Cruella is trying to outlaw homeless people using tents and plans to fine charities who give them to them. TO  STOP THEM FREEZING TO DEATH YOU HEARTLESS c*nt.

https://www.ft.com/content/ccf9c260-a98a-4b89-b604-4fa19a9f6a7c

Braverman and Johnson have the same attitude to the afflicted. It's nature's way of culling the unproductive.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27425 on: Today at 09:16:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:44:56 pm
Fuck me.


Cruella is trying to outlaw homeless people using tents and plans to fine charities who give them to them. TO  STOP THEM FREEZING TO DEATH YOU HEARTLESS c*nt.

https://www.ft.com/content/ccf9c260-a98a-4b89-b604-4fa19a9f6a7c
Tents are a visible sign of homelessness, pictures of lots of people being forced to live in a tent will embarrass the government, nahh best to let them live in the shade sleeping rough were ever they can, the Torys can go back to ignoring them again.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27426 on: Today at 09:21:50 pm »
First* they came for the homeless people...




* well, not 'first', as they've sought to inflict misery and pain on other groups already. But the Nazi reference seems fitting
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27427 on: Today at 10:27:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:44:56 pm
Fuck me.


Cruella is trying to outlaw homeless people using tents and plans to fine charities who give them to them. TO  STOP THEM FREEZING TO DEATH YOU HEARTLESS c*nt.

https://www.ft.com/content/ccf9c260-a98a-4b89-b604-4fa19a9f6a7c

Initially it appeared first Patel & then her were in some sort of race to be more extreme than the most extreme loons within the Tory party.  However, shes well surpassed even Patel, as extreme as Patel is, with her never ending pursuit of ridiculous policies, to the extent she appears to revel in it.

Shes never far from controversy

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/gary-lineker-suella-braverman-palestine-march-london_uk_65453ef7e4b01b258583ad30
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,213
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27428 on: Today at 10:31:39 pm »
She seems desperate to be fired, in an attempt to distance herself from the inevitable election trashing and be ideally positioned for the subsequent leadership contest.

In a way, it's funny if Sunak resists. Further tarnishes the Tory brand (if such were possible) and obstructs her ambitions.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,843
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27429 on: Today at 10:44:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:44:56 pm
Fuck me.


Cruella is trying to outlaw homeless people using tents and plans to fine charities who give them to them. TO  STOP THEM FREEZING TO DEATH YOU HEARTLESS c*nt.

https://www.ft.com/content/ccf9c260-a98a-4b89-b604-4fa19a9f6a7c

They are literally evil.

I'm a first aider, but it's come to the point where if I saw a Tory MP in need of just a simple thing like putting them into a recovery position to save their life, I wouldn't bother.

I'd be thinking of all the lives I'd save to be honest.
Logged
Meh
Pages: 1 ... 681 682 683 684 685 [686]   Go Up
« previous next »
 