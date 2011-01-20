Not sure that this solely belongs in here, but probably the best place."An offshore firm helped create companies used by members of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, including one hiding the late mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's yacht, the BBC can reveal.Seychelles-based Alpha Consulting also helped to form more than 900 UK partnerships which used a secrecy loophole to conceal their true owners."This 'secrecy loophole' - and how scumbags exploit it - has been known about for decades. Yet it's been kept open by both Labour and Tory governments.Targeting the UK's 'financial spider's web' should be a priority for the next Labour government. Initially find a way to punitively tax the shitbags who exploit it (to fund public services). Then heavily regulate it.​​​​​​​