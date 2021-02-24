« previous next »
Author Topic: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27360 on: Today at 06:55:10 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:41:39 pm
The crazy thing is that it's those older people that were largely responsible for keeping the Tories in power (I appreciate that's a generalisation and lots of older people aren't Tory voters - statistically speaking though older people vote Tory more than younger people...).  The even crazier thing is that the vast majority will read that article and keep voting Tory.

Even ignoring the callousness of that type of thinking, can you imagine how overwhelmed our hospitals would have been had they adopted that policy?

I'm sure Sunak will either stonewall it or make out it's all history now and nothing to do with the current government.  The current government being a continuation - albeit with different snake heads - of that elected pre-pandemic...

I recall from the time that the Tories were dragged into the lockdown kicking and screaming. As support for lockdowns or restrictions (1st and 2nd and ongoing) remained very strong within their base in polling (I.e. the elderly) it left them more reticent to remove then. So it was only votes they were bothered about rather than lives.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27361 on: Today at 07:01:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:11:27 am
So it's basically the Boomers who shafted the country? The generation that didn't actually experience war or empire, but kind of thought they did?

They also voted Thatcher en masse (as a majority). Its a very Conservative generation. Murdoch hasn't helped, or the Daily Mail.

Newspapers still set the agenda. Younger people (40s down) simply don't read them.

It's basically the target audience of GB News.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27362 on: Today at 07:44:22 am »
Dowden drawing the short straw to face the media this morning states he doesnt recognise the account given to the covid inquiry by Cummings.  Of course he doesnt. Maybe hed become more familiar with it if his boss found his whatup messages for the inquiry.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27363 on: Today at 08:11:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:01:55 am

 Younger people (40s down) simply don't read them.


I wonder what SM platform is most likely to replace the papers as vote winners.
I think tik tok appeals (mainly?) to under 18s so there , yet. Instagram perhaps?  (I'm too old to know these things).

On a near total change of direction, I wonder what Whatsapp 'costs'  , and when it will succumb to ads.  That will be a huge place to push political marketing.  I wonder if canny people can start to push 'memes' with a political leaning that go viral via messenger.  Not as viral as TikTok type things, but spread to large numbers of people. 
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27364 on: Today at 08:47:34 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:28:54 pm
Yep older folks generally tend to veer to the Tories, although I was referring more to the messaging.  2019 was in effect a Brexit driven election, after the seemingly never ending political shenanigans in parliament

Say that in Liverpool and you'd likely be facing an octogenarian kicking.


It does seem like quite a few older people in the UK are racist, bigoted chumps, but those I've been honoured enough to talk to and meet after retirement age in Liverpool largely seem pretty favourable towards the Labour Party.

The biggest problem we have, by far, is that younger people don't even bother fucking turning up. In the 18-24 bracket, we're talking about a more or less 50% turnout and these people are the ones most fucked by politicians. If they turned out in numbers then that would be the way to change the system. But they can't be fucking arsed.


https://www.britishelectionstudy.com/bes-findings/age-and-voting-behaviour-at-the-2019-general-election/

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27365 on: Today at 09:11:40 am »
It's an old joke but perhaps relevant to some of the discussions...

"‘A billionaire, a pensioner, and a young person are sitting at a table with a plate of 20 biscuits.

‘The billionaire takes 19 biscuits and says to the young person: “You want to watch out, that pensioner is taking your biscuit.”’

I believe that, despite the triple lock, the pension provision in the UK is still relatively poor compared to the rest of Europe and many pensioners live in poverty. While some are better off than others, that only remains the case as long as they stay well. If, for example, the likes of dementia kicks in early then you can lose everything to pay for your care because social care provision in the UK is on its knees.

It's easy to knock the elderly and while many have been affected by decades of brainwashing from the right wing-media, never lose sight of the real enemy. If the mega-wealthy spent less time hogging more than their fare share of the UK's wealth and avoiding paying taxing on what they do take, then it's likely there'd be more than enough to go around for everybody.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27366 on: Today at 09:29:14 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:11:40 am
It's an old joke but perhaps relevant to some of the discussions...

"A billionaire, a pensioner, and a young person are sitting at a table with a plate 20 biscuits.

The billionaire takes 19 biscuits and says to the young person: You want to watch out, that pensioner is taking your biscuit.

I believe that, despite the triple lock, the pension provision in the UK is still relatively poor compared to the rest of Europe and many pensioners live in poverty. While some are better off than others, that only remains the case as long as they stay well. If, for example, the likes of dementia kicks in early then you can lose everything to pay for your care because social care provision in the UK is on its knees.

It's easy to knock the elderly and while many have been affected by decades of brainwashing from the right wing-media, never lose sight of the real enemy. If the mega-wealthy spent less time hogging more than their fare share of the UK's wealth and avoiding paying taxing on what they do take, then it's likely there'd be more than enough to go around for everybody.

Very well said and I concur completely.

I also agree with Andy that the reality is young people do not turn up in a high enough percentage to vote, if they did like other age brackets, they would have a real effect on the outcome of an election. But it is up to the Parties to engage with them. Properly.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27367 on: Today at 09:33:17 am »
I wholeheartedly agree Rita.  My issue isn't with the elderly as such it's more that disproportionately they vote to enable the Tories who in turn enable those mega wealthy to hog more and more of the UK's wealth.

Our elected governments are our only chance of enacting change but for the past four general elections we have voted in the champions of wealth inequality.  Your biscuits analogy equally applies to people (of all ages - but, again, more elderly vote Tory than any other party) voting Tory because they have been conditioned to believe "benefits scroungers", "economic migrants", "the feckless youth of today" or just foreigners in general are taking all the biscuits.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27368 on: Today at 09:36:16 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:29:14 am
I also agree with Andy that the reality is young people do not turn up in a high enough percentage to vote, if they did like other age brackets, they would have a real effect on the outcome of an election. But it is up to the Parties to engage with them. Properly.
Agreed. I think that the young in Poland showed recently what can be achieved.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27369 on: Today at 10:10:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:43:51 am
The oldest demographic of all were the most pro-EU of the lot though. No age-based demographic had a greater percentage of Remainers than those who'd experienced WW2.

Exactly.  As they had experience war, and knew what a divided Europe, could result in.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27370 on: Today at 10:20:10 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:34:01 pm
Even before that the over-65s were the group with the highest anti-EU polling, and 60% of them voted Leave

Flag-shagging and bigotry, as ubiquitous to older people as Werther's Originals and plegm.

There's a very apparent obnoxious and nasty aspect to your generalisation and solipsistic outlook.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27371 on: Today at 10:22:58 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:29:14 am
Very well said and I concur completely.

I also agree with Andy that the reality is young people do not turn up in a high enough percentage to vote, if they did like other age brackets, they would have a real effect on the outcome of an election. But it is up to the Parties to engage with them. Properly.
Friends and family have the biggest influence on most people, even more so with the young. we can't expect to win them all over just talking about Education. if they are old enough to vote then they are old enough to have a job and earn money. I have always felt this is the area most young people have felt neglected. always start off on low pay in bad jobs. remember the fight for bigger wages for McDonald workers around 7 yrs ago, that went down like a lead balloon. young kids earning the same as adults with kids, crazy.  I don't know the answers but I do know what is fair is not as simple as it looks sometimes.
The biggest problem is the difference in the way we look at politics and partys, how we influence the young and how they will probably carry these views through life.
My Liverpool parents never knew much about politics but they did know one thing, Labour good, Torys bad, they didn't need social media or newspapers to tell them this, they lived and worked in times before the 1945 GE, some of the storys they told me were shocking. I voted Labour when I was 18 and voted for them at every election since, I now know far more about politics today but ive never had reason to doubt what my parents told me.
A few months back I mentioned I don't need a manifesto to convince me to vote Labour, I was mocked for it, voting blindly. yep, I think most people who vote Labour feel the same, they knew they were going to vote Labour in 2024 4yrs ago, they didn't need manifestos to influence them, they knew who was on their side. Labour.
This doesn't seem to be appreciated by many, they will not only refuse to vote Labour if it's not their vision of what the Labour party should be, they will try and put others off voting for them as well arguing they are just as bad as each other.

Things are nowhere as bad as the days my parents lived in but we now have a situation were the Labour partys is fighting for the basics people pre war fought for, poverty and healthcare being the most important, people understood this pre war, I think many are living in a nice bubble which has made them loose sight of the real problems.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27372 on: Today at 10:34:36 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:20:10 am
There's a very apparent obnoxious and nasty aspect to your generalisation and solipsistic outlook.

I agree.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27373 on: Today at 10:37:04 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:22:58 am
Friends and family have the biggest influence on most people, even more so with the young. we can't expect to win them all

I am not sure you are right about the young being more influenced, but friends and family do have the largest influence on most people.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27374 on: Today at 10:55:06 am »
Could labour make it possible to vote via mobile phone, ie from home. Does anywhere in the world do this?
Away to Google solipstick...
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27375 on: Today at 11:00:02 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:20:10 am
There's a very apparent obnoxious and nasty aspect to your generalisation and solipsistic outlook.


It was tongue in cheek, mate.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27376 on: Today at 11:01:09 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:22:58 am
A few months back I mentioned I don't need a manifesto to convince me to vote Labour, I was mocked for it, voting blindly. yep, I think most people who vote Labour feel the same, they knew they were going to vote Labour in 2024 4yrs ago, they didn't need manifestos to influence them, they knew who was on their side. Labour.

The issue I have with this philosophy is that when we on here sit in amazement that the Tories still command ~30% support across the electorate despite all of this* gestures vaguely in all directions* it's because somewhere out there is your exact opposite (youngbenzie posting on blueandblackkop maybe) saying the exact same thing about the Tories. It's how they were bought up, they know at the start of every political cycle that it will end with them voting Tory, and they don't need a manifesto to know it's the Tories that have their back just as they had their parents'.

If there's any hope of ever reaching these people then we can't hypocritically adopt the same mindset ourselves, that a political party affiliation is immutable and permanent... because if you end up on on the wrong end of that see-saw then you find yourself in a position where your opponents are the 'natural party of government' and your lot get into power about 1/3 of the time at best.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27377 on: Today at 11:05:28 am »
Early retirement in England increasingly preserve of wealthy, report shows

IFS study shows change in employment pattern for those in 50s and 60s between 2002-03 and 2018-19



Quote
Early retirement in England is increasingly the preserve of the wealthy as the less well-off are either forced to carry on working to make ends meet or are forced out of the labour market by ill health, research shows.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) thinktank found there had been a marked change in employment patterns for those in their 50s and 60s, with wealth the key factor in determining whether people chose to stop working.

An IFS study conducted with the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust found that in 2002-03, wealth made little difference to whether 55- to 64-year-olds retired early. Back then, 20% in the poorest fifth of that age group had retired early voluntarily, compared with 28% for the wealthiest fifth. However, by 2018-19, only 7% of the poorest fifth were retired against 24% for the wealthiest fifth.

Many of the poorest were out of work for health-related reasons, with 39% of the poorest fifth in 2018-19 not in the labour force but not retired either. Most reported themselves as permanently sick or disabled or  to a lesser extent  looking after family, the IFS said.

The increase in employment in that age group over the period was strongest among those with average levels of wealth. The IFS said the employment rate of the middle fifth in terms of wealth rose from 59% in 2002-03 to 76% by 2018-19. That was considerably higher than the level reached among the poorest fifth (which went from 40% to 46%) or the wealthiest fifth (60% to 65%).

The IFS said the poorest 20% of households in the age group had less than £65,000 in housing and financial wealth, the middle 20% had wealth of £205,000 to £385,000 and the richest 20% had wealth in excess of £650,000.

Jonathan Cribb, an associate director at the IFS, and the author of the report, said: As some in their late 50s and early 60s accumulate high levels of wealth, they take the chance to retire early. In contrast, the poorest in this age group often stop work for other reasons, most notably poor health, and spend long periods on state benefits.

One of the most remarkable changes of the last 20 years has been the big increase in the numbers of people on average levels of wealth who carry on working until their mid-60s, and this is not simply due to increases in the state pension age. These people often dont have the financial security to retire  for example, many have an outstanding mortgage.

The IFS said many more people were now working into their late 60s and early 70s than two decades ago, but there was a different pattern of working to that below the state pension age, currently 66.

Among people aged 70-74, the employment rate was 15% for the richest fifth, compared with 11% for the middle fifth and 6% for the poorest fifth. The thinktank said this was consistent with existing research showing those working beyond state pension age often did so because they enjoyed the work or wanted to keep active, rather than out of financial necessity.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/nov/01/early-retirement-in-england-increasingly-preserve-of-wealthy-report-shows
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27378 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:01:09 am
The issue I have with this philosophy is that when we on here sit in amazement that the Tories still command ~30% support across the electorate despite all of this* gestures vaguely in all directions* it's because somewhere out there is your exact opposite (youngbenzie posting on blueandblackkop maybe) saying the exact same thing about the Tories. It's how they were bought up, they know at the start of every political cycle that it will end with them voting Tory, and they don't need a manifesto to know it's the Tories that have their back just as they had their parents'.

If there's any hope of ever reaching these people then we can't hypocritically adopt the same mindset ourselves, that a political party affiliation is immutable and permanent... because if you end up on on the wrong end of that see-saw then you find yourself in a position where your opponents are the 'natural party of government' and your lot get into power about 1/3 of the time at best.
True but they don't even bother to question what they are told. as I say I now know far more about politics today than I did when I was 18 and have never had any reason to doubt what my parents told me about Labour.
I even brought up the "They are all as bad as each other philosophy long before Starmer ever did as I saw it all around me growing up and I questioned it because it didn't make sense.
I have never had reason to doubt Labours intentions and that's what really matters. are their intentions when coming into government about helping people and improving our lives in as many ways as possible, yes am certain of it.
That's the difference. many life long Tory voters don't question what they are told.
For decades I put this down to selfishness, i believed many of them knew these Tory politicians talk crap but believed they had to do it to win over the gullible, the last 7 yrs or so have been a real eye opener. Johnson, Truss and other things show us they really do believe the shit these Tory MPs tell them. it's a hard one to figure out as I don't believe millions of Tory voters are all stupid but it seems all their intelligence plays no part when they are forming opinions on politics, memory of a Goldfish, accept what they are told without question if they like the sound of it.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27379 on: Today at 12:13:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:17:11 am
True but they don't even bother to question what they are told. as I say I now know far more about politics today than I did when I was 18 and have never had any reason to doubt what my parents told me about Labour.
I even brought up the "They are all as bad as each other philosophy long before Starmer ever did as I saw it all around me growing up and I questioned it because it didn't make sense.
I have never had reason to doubt Labours intentions and that's what really matters. are their intentions when coming into government about helping people and improving our lives in as many ways as possible, yes am certain of it.
That's the difference. many life long Tory voters don't question what they are told.
For decades I put this down to selfishness, i believed many of them knew these Tory politicians talk crap but believed they had to do it to win over the gullible, the last 7 yrs or so have been a real eye opener. Johnson, Truss and other things show us they really do believe the shit these Tory MPs tell them. it's a hard one to figure out as I don't believe millions of Tory voters are all stupid but it seems all their intelligence plays no part when they are forming opinions on politics, memory of a Goldfish, accept what they are told without question if they like the sound of it.

I've been doing a bit of reading on this of late and it's not so much that people are gullible, it's the idea of 'self reliance' and 'the state not being the boss of you'

Socialism is (for me) the idea that you help yourself and you go your own way, but if stuff happens then there is a safety net. If your kids need education, the state can help. If you need health care, the state can help and 1,000,001 other things. That help goes to everyone regardless of their position. If they need help. They get it.

The opposite of that is that you help yourself and your family and your friends. And that's it.


I've been thinking recently that maybe I'm wrong. If there is not 'right' and no 'wrong' and no 'morality' and no 'direction' and no 'God' and no 'reason' then should people just be looking our for themselves and their own?


I personally think that's not the way to go. There might not be any 'rules' but you can still care about others. If someone disagrees with that then who am I to tell them they are a c*nt?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27380 on: Today at 01:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:13:02 pm
I've been doing a bit of reading on this of late and it's not so much that people are gullible, it's the idea of 'self reliance' and 'the state not being the boss of you'

Socialism is (for me) the idea that you help yourself and you go your own way, but if stuff happens then there is a safety net. If your kids need education, the state can help. If you need health care, the state can help and 1,000,001 other things. That help goes to everyone regardless of their position. If they need help. They get it.

The opposite of that is that you help yourself and your family and your friends. And that's it.


I've been thinking recently that maybe I'm wrong. If there is not 'right' and no 'wrong' and no 'morality' and no 'direction' and no 'God' and no 'reason' then should people just be looking our for themselves and their own?


I personally think that's not the way to go. There might not be any 'rules' but you can still care about others. If someone disagrees with that then who am I to tell them they are a c*nt?
Yeah, it goes deep and too much for 1 post, when I was young and new politics everything seemed so simple. all I want is a system that's fair, why can't others be the same then I started to realise what seems fair to some feels very unfair to others, it's really not that simple.
 I agree about people who feel comfortable believing others could be the same if they worked hard enough so not caring if the government take away the safety net, they believe it's a incentive to get a job so they support the policy.
It's another way ive always looked at politics, am not religious but always use the expression their before the grace of god. life can be cruel, ive seen it happen.

 I think many resent the idea of someone getting something for nothing when they have to work hard for it and I can understand that but the welfare system isn't about paying people to do f.. all. it's a safety net for the sick, aged, vulnerable and short term unemployed. all of these people can't work.

Everyone has their own opinion but long term unemployment has done a hell of a lot of damage to the image of the Welfare state.


Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27381 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:13:15 pm
Yeah, it goes deep and too much for 1 post, when I was young and new politics everything seemed so simple. all I want is a system that's fair, why can't others be the same then I started to realise what seems fair to some feels very unfair to others, it's really not that simple.
 I agree about people who feel comfortable believing others could be the same if they worked hard enough so not caring if the government take away the safety net, they believe it's a incentive to get a job so they support the policy.
It's another way ive always looked at politics, am not religious but always use the expression their before the grace of god. life can be cruel, ive seen it happen.

 I think many resent the idea of someone getting something for nothing when they have to work hard for it and I can understand that but the welfare system isn't about paying people to do f.. all. it's a safety net for the sick, aged, vulnerable and short term unemployed. all of these people can't work.

Everyone has their own opinion but long term unemployment has done a hell of a lot of damage to the image of the Welfare state.




Great post, Fordie...
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27382 on: Today at 01:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:00:02 am
It was tongue in cheek, mate.
It wasn't, it most definitely wasn't.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 13, 2023, 12:15:21 pm
Saying all that, I despise public transport because I hate travelling in close proximity to other people who aren't family/friends (planes are a necessary evil, but I hate the experience - not the actual flying, which doesn't bother me, but being hemmed in with couple hundred other c*nts). I'd put busses at the bottom of the pile, too. Always seem to have a much higher chance of having to share the space with a selfish bellend blasting out shite (rap  :-\) music and looking like he's daring anyone to object, or a phlegm-riddled pensioner coughing and spluttering everywhere)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27383 on: Today at 02:02:58 pm »
If you think I use phrases like "Flag-shagging and bigotry, as ubiquitous to older people as Werther's Originals and plegm." in a serious manner, then I'm surprised.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27384 on: Today at 02:03:50 pm »
I'll add that I'm no spring chicken myself.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27385 on: Today at 04:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:47:34 am
Say that in Liverpool and you'd likely be facing an octogenarian kicking.


It does seem like quite a few older people in the UK are racist, bigoted chumps, but those I've been honoured enough to talk to and meet after retirement age in Liverpool largely seem pretty favourable towards the Labour Party.

The biggest problem we have, by far, is that younger people don't even bother fucking turning up. In the 18-24 bracket, we're talking about a more or less 50% turnout and these people are the ones most fucked by politicians. If they turned out in numbers then that would be the way to change the system. But they can't be fucking arsed.


https://www.britishelectionstudy.com/bes-findings/age-and-voting-behaviour-at-the-2019-general-election/

It's a numbers problem: https://www.shoutoutuk.org/2021/02/24/the-demographic-imbalance-keeping-young-voters-apathetic/

Quote
According to data from 2019, there are roughly 25.22 million adults aged 50 and over, and only 21.48 million aged between 18-50. This numerical imbalance however doesnt paint the whole picture.

On average only 89.33 per cent of those aged 18-44 are eligible to vote in the UK, compared to 96.97 per cent amongst those aged 45 and over. Using the figures from earlier, that means roughly only 19.19 million people between 18-50, and 24.67 million over 50 are eligible to vote.

Voter turnout
It is no secret that youth voter turnout has been steadily declining for the last few decades.

This means that despite having only 39.9 per cent of all eligible voters, the over 55s made up 48.45 per cent of all voters in the 2017 General Election.

If both turnout, and the proportion of those ineligible to vote remained constant, over 55s will have constituted over half of the voting public in 2020 as a result of projected demographic change.


Quote
Why arent the young voting?
Apathy is often mentioned, but only as a passing remark which is usually meant to signify something like laziness.

The apathy however stems from a well-founded sense of powerlessness. To understand this, we need to look at the current economic climate.

Money is power. The young have neither
In the paper, My Generation, Baby: The Politics of Age in Brexit Britain, the point is made that young people are experiencing capitalism without much capital.

Since the 2008 financial crash, for the first time in recorded history, the median UK household income (after housing costs), has been higher for pensioners than for those of working age.

There are complex reasons for this but, as the report says older wealth insiders [are] benefitting from policy shifts when they happen, but also benefiting from the status quo.

For example, there has been no growth in wealth taxation since the 1980s, and a post-crash austerity regime protected the wealth of the elderly whilst squeezing incomes for the young in the decade since.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27386 on: Today at 04:37:23 pm »
It's no coincidence that turnout rates in both the 18-24 and 25-35 age brackets increased markedly between 2015 and 2017 (and in 2019, although fell back a little, stayed higher than any previous election in decades). And that a huge majority voted Labour

It was because the policies being advocated by Labour in those elections chimed far more with their socio-political beliefs.

It'll be interesting to see their turnout in the next GE with a different Labour policy direction now.



Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27387 on: Today at 04:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:37:23 pm
It's no coincidence that turnout rates in both the 18-24 and 25-35 age brackets increased markedly between 2015 and 2017 (and in 2019, although fell back a little, stayed higher than any previous election in decades). And that a huge majority voted Labour

It was because the policies being advocated by Labour in those elections chimed far more with their socio-political beliefs.

It'll be interesting to see their turnout in the next GE with a different Labour policy direction now.

Was going to post a similar thing.

I know a lot of students and young people within the green sector, and they are not very enthused by the current leadership of either party.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27388 on: Today at 05:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:56:03 pm
Was going to post a similar thing.

I know a lot of students and young people within the green sector, and they are not very enthused by the current leadership of either party.


I live in a super-safe Labour seat so have the luxury of voting with my conscience.

I'll be voting Green next election. They have a genuinely socialist economic policy suite (including a financial transactions tax - the 'Robin hood Tax' - which I'd have as a core policy in my own manifesto)





Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
« Reply #27389 on: Today at 05:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:11:15 pm

I live in a super-safe Labour seat so have the luxury of voting with my conscience.

I'll be voting Green next election. They have a genuinely socialist economic policy suite (including a financial transactions tax - the 'Robin hood Tax' - which I'd have as a core policy in my own manifesto)

Honest question, defo not a criticism, but isnt this a waste of time.  Lets say lots do the same thing, and Greens come 3rd in some seats. How does that help?
