I also agree with Andy that the reality is young people do not turn up in a high enough percentage to vote, if they did like other age brackets, they would have a real effect on the outcome of an election. But it is up to the Parties to engage with them. Properly.



Friends and family have the biggest influence on most people, even more so with the young. we can't expect to win them all over just talking about Education. if they are old enough to vote then they are old enough to have a job and earn money. I have always felt this is the area most young people have felt neglected. always start off on low pay in bad jobs. remember the fight for bigger wages for McDonald workers around 7 yrs ago, that went down like a lead balloon. young kids earning the same as adults with kids, crazy. I don't know the answers but I do know what is fair is not as simple as it looks sometimes.The biggest problem is the difference in the way we look at politics and partys, how we influence the young and how they will probably carry these views through life.My Liverpool parents never knew much about politics but they did know one thing, Labour good, Torys bad, they didn't need social media or newspapers to tell them this, they lived and worked in times before the 1945 GE, some of the storys they told me were shocking. I voted Labour when I was 18 and voted for them at every election since, I now know far more about politics today but ive never had reason to doubt what my parents told me.A few months back I mentioned I don't need a manifesto to convince me to vote Labour, I was mocked for it, voting blindly. yep, I think most people who vote Labour feel the same, they knew they were going to vote Labour in 2024 4yrs ago, they didn't need manifestos to influence them, they knew who was on their side. Labour.This doesn't seem to be appreciated by many, they will not only refuse to vote Labour if it's not their vision of what the Labour party should be, they will try and put others off voting for them as well arguing they are just as bad as each other.Things are nowhere as bad as the days my parents lived in but we now have a situation were the Labour partys is fighting for the basics people pre war fought for, poverty and healthcare being the most important, people understood this pre war, I think many are living in a nice bubble which has made them loose sight of the real problems.