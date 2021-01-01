« previous next »
Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:41:39 pm
The crazy thing is that it's those older people that were largely responsible for keeping the Tories in power (I appreciate that's a generalisation and lots of older people aren't Tory voters - statistically speaking though older people vote Tory more than younger people...).  The even crazier thing is that the vast majority will read that article and keep voting Tory.

Even ignoring the callousness of that type of thinking, can you imagine how overwhelmed our hospitals would have been had they adopted that policy?

I'm sure Sunak will either stonewall it or make out it's all history now and nothing to do with the current government.  The current government being a continuation - albeit with different snake heads - of that elected pre-pandemic...

I recall from the time that the Tories were dragged into the lockdown kicking and screaming. As support for lockdowns or restrictions (1st and 2nd and ongoing) remained very strong within their base in polling (I.e. the elderly) it left them more reticent to remove then. So it was only votes they were bothered about rather than lives.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:11:27 am
So it's basically the Boomers who shafted the country? The generation that didn't actually experience war or empire, but kind of thought they did?

They also voted Thatcher en masse (as a majority). Its a very Conservative generation. Murdoch hasn't helped, or the Daily Mail.

Newspapers still set the agenda. Younger people (40s down) simply don't read them.

It's basically the target audience of GB News.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Dowden drawing the short straw to face the media this morning states he doesnt recognise the account given to the covid inquiry by Cummings.  Of course he doesnt. Maybe hed become more familiar with it if his boss found his whatup messages for the inquiry.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:01:55 am

 Younger people (40s down) simply don't read them.


I wonder what SM platform is most likely to replace the papers as vote winners.
I think tik tok appeals (mainly?) to under 18s so there , yet. Instagram perhaps?  (I'm too old to know these things).

On a near total change of direction, I wonder what Whatsapp 'costs'  , and when it will succumb to ads.  That will be a huge place to push political marketing.  I wonder if canny people can start to push 'memes' with a political leaning that go viral via messenger.  Not as viral as TikTok type things, but spread to large numbers of people. 
